2019-20 All-Napa County Girls Basketball Superlatives

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

“Throughout my basketball career I would always play up, and rarely against my own age group,” she said. “I was a little nervous going into my first few games, mostly because it was the start of my high school career, though I got past that once I stepped on the court and just played my game. There are tons of people I could credit with helping me have the confidence to compete at the varsity level – coaches, friends, siblings. But the main two people has to be my parents. They always motivate me to do better and tell me what I can work on to improve. Not only that, but I also credit myself. I have pushed myself very hard to become who I am today. I am very confident in my work ethic, and continue to stay humble on and off the court. If I haven't pushed myself these past years, I would not be where I am today.”