2019-20 All-Napa County Girls Basketball Superlatives

Player of the Year Finalists
Trinity Billingsley, American Canyon sophomore
The returning point guard led the Wolves with 12.4 points, 2.7 steals and 2.1 assists per game, added 5.2 rebounds, and made the All-Vine Valley Athletic League Second Team. Of the top six scorers on last year's team, she was the only one to not graduate, transfer to another school, or switch to another sport. Billingsley said she didn’t feel overwhelmed, though.
“I wouldn't really consider my roles and responsibilities on this team as doing too much. I feel as though I did just enough,” she said. “Every year that I play I'm always looking for new ways to challenge myself and even do things out of my comfort zone. With that said, I tried adding new things to my repertoire, and having a lot of responsibility this year helped me do just that.
“Being one of the ‘veterans’ this year helped me prepare myself for future leadership roles. I was put in positions where I had to be unselfish, I had to motivate my teammates, and I had to do things I wasn't used to. I wouldn't say I had authority nor was I entitled, but my opinion was valued and I was looked at as a leader for my team. Because we had practically a new team, it took some time to get used to the new additions, those who had never played together before. Since chemistry goes deeper than what happens on the court, really taking the time to get to know one another was important in efforts to wanting to be a good team. To the non-seniors that may come back, there is definitely potential in having a better year from the experience this past season.”
Anna Ghisletta, Napa senior
The All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team honoree came in second in voting for the league’s Defensive Player of the Year. She captained the Grizzlies and led them with 10.7 points per game while adding more than 4 rebounds a night and 3.2 steals. She shot 34% from the field, including 41% from the 3-point arc, and a combined total of 100 steals and assists gave her a 1.7 steals-to-assists turnover ratio. She played in every quarter of all 26 games she was in this season. Her season highs included 19 points against No. 1 seed American-Fremont in the North Coast Section Division I playoffs, 8 rebounds against Justin-Siena, and 7 steals in a Big Game win at Vintage.
“Anna was the heart of our team on both offense and defense this year and won the Hardest Working Player award for our team, which was voted on by her teammates,” head coach Taylor Willis said.
Vanesa Queipo, Calistoga senior
She helped lead the Wildcats to the North Coast Section Division VI final and state semifinals not only with 17.6 points per playoff game but also with a buzzer beater at Valley Christian of Roseville in the state playoff opener – her second winning shot of the season. She also had a game-high 21 points in a 59-19 rout of Tomales in the section semifinals. She averaged 13.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.3 steals overall, was named to the All-North Central League IV First Team and made three All-Tournament teams.
“Vanesa is a very confident person that wants the ball in her hands in a close game,” co-coach Cesar Cruz said. “She plays with so much heart and passion. She has the mamba mentality. She hates to lose. That's what makes her so special.”
Lizzie Qui, Vintage freshman
She averaged a team-high 9.8 points, 4.1 assists and 3.8 steals per game while adding 4.7 rebounds, helping the Crushers go 5-1 against Napa County’s other Vine Valley Athletic League teams and making the All-VVAL First Team.
“Lizzie did it all for us,” head coach Joe Donohoe said. “She acclimated to the varsity level very quickly. The jump from eighth grade to running the point at this level is not easy, but she improved tremendously from week to week. She also exhibited a knack for making the big play when her team needed it most.”
Isabella Wright, Justin-Siena sophomore
She was named to the All-Vine Valley Athletic League Second Team for the second year in a row after leading the young Braves with 8.2 points and 7 rebounds per game while adding 1.6 steals. She had 16 points and 9 rebounds in an upset of second-place Petaluma. She scored in double digits six times and recorded two double-doubles.
“Bella brings a great motor and effort to every single game,” head coach Andy Bettencourt said. “She rebounds at a high level and can score really well around the rim. We look forward to her continuing to improve as her career progresses.”
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Maizy Armstrong-Brown, Napa junior
The guard led the Grizzlies in made 3-pointers, averaging 1.2 per game, and netted 7.3 points per game and 1.1 assists. She scored a team-high 21 points against McKinleyville at the Windsor Tournament as Napa rallied from an 18-point halftime deficit to win 40-37. She was 6 of 8 from the 3-point line in the game, going 4 for 4 in the second half. She scored 14 points in a 47-44 win over Rancho Cotate, and 10 points in a 46-39 Big Game win at Vintage. She was also Napa High’s second-leading rebounder with 5.3 boards per game, and made the All-Vine Valley Athletic League Second Team.
Finalists
Breck Hearn, Napa Christian senior
She scored most of the Knights’ points for the second year in a row as they finished with 13 wins – more than the school’s previous six teams combined. She’s now headed to Pacific Union College to play volleyball.
Elana Pang, Napa Christian junior
She had multiple 20-point games this season, including a season-high 24 points with four 3-pointers to lead the Knights past Pleasant Hill Adventist in their Small School Bridge League Tournament opener.
Daphne Steele, St. Helena junior
She led Saints in with 9.4 points per game, scoring 26 against Roseland University Prep and 21 in a win over Winters.
Eden Wood, Vintage sophomore
The co-captain averaged 9.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 2.5 steals, posting seven double-doubles, in helping the rebuilding Crushers notch 10 wins. “Eden is a grinder,” head coach Joe Donohoe said. “She works extremely hard on both ends of the floor. She improved immensely week to week and did an amazing job setting the tone of relentless effort for her teammates.”
Litzy Infante, Calistoga senior
She helped lead the Wildcats to the North Coast Section Division VI final and state semifinals, scoring 17 points in a 59-19 rout of Tomales in the section semifinals.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Tully Leonard, Calistoga junior
One reason the Wildcats nearly knocked off Laytonville in the Northern California Division VI semifinals was Leonard’s 12 rebounds in the second half.
“She gave us hope to upset the No. 1 team in the state with her defensive rebounds. She worked so hard to get better position for rebounds,” co-coach Cesar Cruz said. “Tully was a force on the defensive side, always getting key rebounds and blocks.”
The All-North Central League IV First Team selection helped the Wildcats upset Valley Christian in Roseville with 18 rebounds. She averaged 15.1 rebounds and had 5 blocks in Calistoga’s six playoff games. She netted 9.1 rebounds, 3.2 blocks and 6.1 points this season, scoring the winning basket on a buzzer-beater in a second-round North Coast Section playoff victory over Ferndale.
Finalists
Alyssa Curtola, Justin-Siena sophomore
She led the Braves in steals and guarded the other team's best guard in most games, disrupting opposing offenses. She was also Justin-Siena’s starting point guard, finishing second on the team in assists.
Lexi Rosenbrand, Justin-Siena junior
She played in all 26 games, starting in 25 of them, and finished third on the team in scoring. She also had the best plus-minus – points scored versus points allowed while she was on the floor – of the Braves’ top seven players in terms of minutes played.
“Lexi was very strong defensively this year, and while her game can't be quantified in statistics, she was a major contributor on both ends of the floor,” head coach Andy Bettencourt said.
Devan Wickersham, Napa senior
She always guarded the opponent’s best player and finished as the Grizzlies third-best rebounder with 4 per game and netted 1.5 steals. Her season highs included 9 rebounds against Rancho Cotate, and 4 steals at Sonoma Valley while playing all 32 minutes.
“She was the best on-ball defender we had on our team and was able to stay in front of whoever we asked her to guard,” head coach Taylor Willis said. “On the occasion they were able to get a shot up, she did a great job boxing out and getting the rebound. She also played at the top of our zone press and constantly got deflections that led to steals or ran down traps in the corners of the court.”
Morgan Groves, Vintage senior
The co-captain and third-year varsity player helped the Crushers eke out 10 wins and a fifth-place finish in the Vine Valley Athletic League after graduating the core of their back-to-back league championship squads.
Hannah Newman, Napa senior
She started in 20 games and averaged 4.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in helping the Grizzlies finish fourth in the Vine Valley Athletic League and make the playoffs. She had a season-high 17 points and 5 blocks in a 53-51 win over Piner in the semifinals of its tournament and earned All-Tournament honors. She also had a season-high 10 rebounds and 4 assists in a Wine Valley Tournament semifinal against eventual champion Freedom.
"I am so proud of Hannah," said head coach Taylor Willis. "She really broke out of her shell this season and showed a lot of confidence on both ends of the court. Her defensive blocks had the ability to change the momentum of games this season."
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR
Jazmine Fontilla, American Canyon freshman
She netted 11.5 points, 2.6 steals and 1.9 assists per game, receiving All-Vine Valley Athletic League Honorable Mention. Fontilla said she wasn’t too nervous because she already had six years of AAU basketball under her belt, having played for the Renegades and Lady Raptors. She also played middle school and elementary school basketball while attending St. Basil's School in Vallejo.
“Throughout my basketball career I would always play up, and rarely against my own age group,” she said. “I was a little nervous going into my first few games, mostly because it was the start of my high school career, though I got past that once I stepped on the court and just played my game. There are tons of people I could credit with helping me have the confidence to compete at the varsity level – coaches, friends, siblings. But the main two people has to be my parents. They always motivate me to do better and tell me what I can work on to improve. Not only that, but I also credit myself. I have pushed myself very hard to become who I am today. I am very confident in my work ethic, and continue to stay humble on and off the court. If I haven't pushed myself these past years, I would not be where I am today.”
Finalists
Cameron Genteroy, American Canyon senior
After sitting out her entire junior season because of third-transfer rules, she came back to average 7.2 points, 2 steals and 1.7 assists and shoot 54% from the free-throw line and 38% from the field.
Amaree Bennett, American Canyon junior
A team captain with juniors Mya Wright and Genteroy, she averaged 4.8 points and 1.4 steals and shot 25% from the field.
Charmaine Griffin, Justin-Siena sophomore
The Braves’ second-leading scorer with 5.5 points per game, she led them in assists and shot 63% from the free-throw line. She scored in double figures four times, including a season-high 15 against Dixon. She also averaged nearly 4 rebounds per game and was one of the better defenders on a team that was third in the Vine Valley Athletic League in fewest points allowed.
Mary Heun, Justin-Siena freshman
She came on strong in VVAL play, averaging over 4 points per game, to become a starting guard and the Braves’ primary ball handler. She had a season-high 10 points to lead the way in a preseason win over Maria Carrillo.
Sofia Tinnon, Napa sophomore
A starter in her first varsity season, she opened with 14 points and 6 rebounds against Vallejo, 10 points and 8 rebounds at Amador Valley, and 13 points and 4 rebounds against Santa Rosa. She ended up averaging 6.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game. Her team-high 134 rebounds on the season included 53 offensive boards. Against eventual league champion Casa Grande, she posted a season-high 5 steals and a double-double of 14 points and 11 boards.
COACHES OF THE YEAR
Cesar Cruz and Ray Particelli, Calistoga
After their Wildcats cruised through North Central League IV play, they had them ready for the North Coast Section Division 6 playoffs and guided them to the first section finals appearance and first Northern California playoff win in school history.
