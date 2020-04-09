2019-20 Napa County Boys Basketball Player of the Year: Lopez matures, leads Crushers to title

When a player leads a varsity team as a sophomore, it’s almost a given that they will be heads and shoulders above the rest by their senior year.
Imani Lopez wasn’t able to finish his junior season of basketball for Vintage High. But he came back and still achieved the honors many thought two years ago he would as a senior – league Most Valuable Player, and the Napa Valley Register’s 2019-20 All-Napa County Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
After leading the Crushers’ JV team as a freshman and the varsity as a sophomore, he spent his second semester attending Ascending Life Prep, a school in Tracy not affiliated with the California Interscholastic Federation. He played basketball for the school, even coming back to Napa to play Golden State Prep – Prolific Prep’s sister team – at Napa Valley College in February 2019.
The move wasn’t made to get him more exposure to college coaches. It was to get him back on track.
“It was so I could focus more on school and not be distracted from going out with friends,” he said. “I was there for basketball and school.”
“From my freshman year, when I first stepped into the Vintage facility, my mindset was just basketball. The classroom wasn’t my focus, and my coach was telling me I had to pick it up, so I picked it up, and I eased on by and it was an easy year. The following year, the same thing happened, but I was still eligible to play. Last year I didn’t make grades, so I couldn’t play. I was just sitting on the sidelines and seeing my teammates struggling out there, knowing I could help but I couldn’t because I didn’t take care of my business. I told myself ‘I’m never going to feel that again.’”
Back with Vintage last summer, he got to know head coach Ben Gongora – back at the Crushers’ helm for the first time since the 2003-04 and 2004-05 seasons – while playing with the Crushers in the Napa Valley College Summer League.
“When this season came, I told myself that no matter what I had to do, I was going to play throughout the whole season,” Lopez said. “I had to mature in that way and take care of stuff in the classroom. Coach made me sign a contract that every Tuesday I would go to my chemistry class. Later on we signed one that said that every Thursday I would go to my English class.
“I just learned how to manage my time better, setting up schedules and being more responsible with my own life, setting up things I needed to do and getting them done.
It wasn’t looking like he would play that full season after he got injured playing at an open gym session in August.
“I went up for a dunk, slipped off the rim, landed on my wrist and fractured it,” he recalled.
He underwent surgery on it, having four screws inserted, and didn’t get the cast and screws removed until late October – a week or two before Vintage started practicing.
“The day I got my cast off, I had no range of motion,” he said. I had to go to physical therapy for six weeks. Around the fourth week, I could move it fine. I didn’t have pain, so they told me to start shooting and stuff. I knew that I had to work twice as hard to make up for the time lost, so I started getting my reps up until the season came. Then I just taped it up and took precautions; it was fine.”
The son of David and Ruth Lopez stayed on track academically during his recovery.
“We didn’t even know his status, yet he was still going through and fulfilling all of the obligations that he had made to myself, to Vintage, to his teammates, to his friends and to his family – which is a huge testament to his maturity,” Gongora said.
His older sister, 2013 Vintage graduate Angelique Lopez, also helped him. A track and field standout who qualified for two Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Meets, she is getting her master’s degree from the University of Southern California.
“She was always there if I needed help with my homework,” Imani said. “I’d call her and she’d FaceTime me and show me how to do it.”
Averaging 15 points a game, he had 24 points against Washington of San Francisco and 29 against Rodriguez in the Crushers’ second and third games. He had 22 against Casa Grande in the Vine Valley Athletic League opener, and 29 with 10 rebounds in a 49-47 Big Game win over cross-town rival Napa High in February that clinched the Crushers’ first league title in 20 years.
He scored in double figures in 21 of 27 games, but he was also a defensive force.
“The only true consistent shot blocker in the county, he pinned countless balls against the backboard, he was a dunking machine, and he would eviscerate defenses with his crafty, slippery moves. No other player in the county caused more players to change what they were going to do than Imani,” Gongora said. “I can’t tell you how many times an opponent would have a breakaway layup, only to hesitate or stop all together, travel, pass it off or, even worse, go up and try to score – only to get smashed by a monstrous Imani block. No other county player caused such a disruption.”
Lopez said he’s always enjoyed blocking shots.
“If they get a steal and go on a fast-break and I see them coming down the court, I know I’m faster than them or just as fast and can keep up with them, so I just ride them down until they lay it up,” he said.
Lopez literally took it on the chin in a comeback win over Justin-Siena. Coming off a spin move early in the game, he tripped, face-planted and donned a bandage just below his mouth the rest of the night.
The Crushers erased a 13-point second-quarter deficit in that game, one of many they came from behind to pull out.
“Coach would just talk at halftime about how we needed to just get our defensive stops and get our momentum back and slowly chip away,” Lopez said. “Soon (the deficit) would be at 10, then 7, then in the fourth quarter it would be 5 and we were back in the game.”
That was the kind of even-keeled approach Vintage took to the season overall.
“From the beginning, our goal wasn’t a league title. Our goal was just to go 1-0 each game,” Lopez said. “We just focused on the next game we had and taking care of our business and what we had to do in order to get closer to the league title. We didn’t start focusing on a title until the end when we were in first place and had to beat everybody to get it done.”
Having played for Vintage only against Monticello Empire League opponents previously, Lopez adjusted pretty quickly to the VVAL.
“In the MEL, most teams were just run and gun and we weren’t athletic enough to keep up with that,” he said. “In this league, we noticed there were a lot more shooters than we were used to and they played a lot more team basketball, kicking the ball out and stuff, so we had to adjust and learn how to play with that style.”
Added Gongora, “In many games, Imani wasn’t being double-teamed – he was being triple-teamed. We saw it on film. The second he put the ball on the floor, the other team had an all-hands-on-deck mentality. So to be able to accomplish what he did was amazing.”
Getting used to having Lopez back wasn’t as big an adjustment as learning to be as intense and defensive-minded as Gongora.
“We could tell his style was completely different. Our last coach (Rob Johnson) was laid-back and cool with us. He’d just talk to us. He was never really yelling in our faces,” Lopez said. “Gongora came in and if you made a mistake, he was in your face. We all knew it was because he loved us and wanted the best for us and knew we could do better. Having that aspect as a coach really helped us.
“The biggest thing was everybody buying into their role and being OK with that,” Lopez said. “This year I felt like everyone bought in and did what they needed to do. Everyone contributed, even if they were coming in because somebody else was tired.”
Lopez was closest to fellow seniors Blake Murray and Josh Kho.
“Me, Blake and Josh are all tied together. You can ask Coach. We would come to practice together every day. We have a really close relationship with each other,” Lopez said.
“Yeah,” Gongora quipped about the trio, “If one was late, they were all late. I’d call Blake and say ‘Where the heck are you?’ and he’d say ‘Coach, I’ll be there in five minutes’ and I’d say ‘OK, I’ve got to call Imani and Josh’ and he’d say, ‘No they’re here, too. We’re all coming together.’ I’d say ‘Well, at least you’re all together.’”
The three often all scored in double figures, but it wasn’t a competition between them.
“Our goal was never to try to outscore each other,” Lopez said. “It was just to get the win, and ‘however many you score is what you score and let’s go on to the next game.’ But when we were in practice and slacking and stuff, we would talk to each other, and we would always work out in Blake’s backyard, us three, shooting around and rebounding for each other. We always helped each other out.”
Lopez said the three have even decided to attend and play basketball for Napa Valley College and longtime Storm head coach Steve Ball this coming winter.
“Coach Ball has been talking with us. He’s a really nice guy,” Lopez said.
Lopez said he’s interested in a career in real estate.
“I like talking with people and socializing with them,” he said.
The Crushers lost just one home game this season, spurred on by a boisterous student section.
“Our goal early in the year was to get as many people to our games as we could, so we would support other teams so they would support us back,” Lopez said. “But I didn’t really know until the end of the season that we had won so many home games.”
He said he’ll miss the Crushers’ camaraderie.
“I’ll miss the bond and the connection we all had, all the hours we all spent in that same gym, all the times we suffered together and everything, through thick and thin,” he said. “We were always there for each other, always working, always having each other’s back. That showed during the season when Josh McCormick had big games when we needed him.
“That’s what I’m going to miss, the family aspect of it. We went out for team dinners and lunches and breakfasts and we had never done that before. I felt like we really bonded this year.”
Even though his personal growth was bigger than what anybody else thought, Lopez seemed flattered to be named the county’s top player.
“It was like the cherry on top,” he said.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!