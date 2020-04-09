2019-20 Napa County Boys Basketball Player of the Year: Lopez matures, leads Crushers to title

Back with Vintage last summer, he got to know head coach Ben Gongora – back at the Crushers’ helm for the first time since the 2003-04 and 2004-05 seasons – while playing with the Crushers in the Napa Valley College Summer League.

“When this season came, I told myself that no matter what I had to do, I was going to play throughout the whole season,” Lopez said. “I had to mature in that way and take care of stuff in the classroom. Coach made me sign a contract that every Tuesday I would go to my chemistry class. Later on we signed one that said that every Thursday I would go to my English class.

“I just learned how to manage my time better, setting up schedules and being more responsible with my own life, setting up things I needed to do and getting them done.

It wasn’t looking like he would play that full season after he got injured playing at an open gym session in August.

“I went up for a dunk, slipped off the rim, landed on my wrist and fractured it,” he recalled.

He underwent surgery on it, having four screws inserted, and didn’t get the cast and screws removed until late October – a week or two before Vintage started practicing.