2019-20 Napa County Boys Soccer Player of the Year: Moya led Saints to historic season

As “one of" the best players he’s ever coached, Gallegos believes that Moya would have been one such player.

“I tell him it’s not just because of your skills but because that (2005) team not only had skill but they were a tough group, meaning if you messed with one of them you messed with all of them, and I told him he has that kind of edge that they had,” Gallegos said. “They had a certain swagger to them.”

The skill helps, though, as it did for the Saints. Both Gallegos and Moya said that after the success of their summer workouts, there was a different vibe and energy around the team as it headed into its fall season. It helped that they were returning a core of players that had taken their lumps the prior two seasons and were motivated to avoid another disappointing year.

When he took over the program three years ago, Gallegos had been blunt with his players, telling them that they would likely struggle for a few years but they had the talent to turn things around. It was just a matter of maturing and developing their games.

“I said if you guys stick together, we will turn the corner here,” Gallegos said. “I knew that because I had been there before, I had seen it with other teams but I told them they’d have to go through it for the first two seasons.”