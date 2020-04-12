2019-20 Napa County Boys Soccer Player of the Year: Moya led Saints to historic season

St. Helena boys soccer head coach Ozzie Gallegos has coached his fair share of talented goal scorers during his years coaching in Napa County, but none quite like Diego Moya.
The junior and third-year varsity player for the Saints has developed quite the knack for scoring when his team needs it most. This past fall, he rallied the Saints to their first playoff win since 2007 with a second-half hat trick and throughout the league season he routinely scored the most important goals that usually led his team to wins.
Moya showed Gallegos firsthand that not all goal scorers are created equal.
“I’ve had a lot of players and I’ve seen a lot of good forwards that scored a lot, but not when it counted,” Gallegos told the Register recently. “He’s a kid who scores when the game is on the line. That’s when he tends to shine the most.”
Not only did he rise to the occasion over and over again, but in doing so he also helped lead the Saints to one of their best seasons in recent history. Behind his team-high 20 goals, the Saints went 14-6-1 overall and successfully snapped a playoff drought that had stretched a decade.
For his role in leading the Saints in their turnaround season, the Napa Valley Register has named Moya the 2019-20 County Boys Soccer Player of the Year. He’s the first St. Helena player to win the award since Manuel Gomes in 2011.
“I just want to say thank you to my team and family and coaches,” Moya told the Register over the phone last week. “I remember getting that call from Ozzie telling me I won the award and it was kind of out of the blue. At first I was pretty shocked, but now I’m pretty happy. It was just something super motivating for me and I’m really grateful.”
Moya was a freshman when Gallegos returned to St. Helena to lead the boys program in 2017. Gallegos said the spry forward was always a confident player, but really came into his own this past season. From the start of last summer, Moya took on more of a leadership role, organizing offseason team workouts and holding his teammates accountable for showing up.
“In the past, I’d maybe get about six guys throughout the summer months. But this year, I had no problem getting guys out because this is a tight group and he made sure that everybody put work into it,” Gallegos said.
Moya said that was mainly motivated by his desire to turn the boys program around. Prior to last season, the Saints had last made the playoffs in 2009 and had last totaled double-digit wins in a season in 2007. In Moya’s first two seasons, the Saints went 4-8-1 and 3-10-3, respectively.
Moya had grown up watching and hearing stories about the prestigious boys teams the Saints fielded during their heyday in the mid-2000s when Gallegos, in his first Upvalley coaching stint, helped lead the Saints to numerous league titles and a section title game in 2005.
Gallegos still considers those teams to be some of the best he’s ever coached. Moya wants his group to join that conversation.
“(Diego) made it a point in saying ‘You will remember our 2019 team, too,’” Gallegos recalled. “They didn’t do anything special; all they did was they showed up to practice and if we were here two hours we practiced hard for two hours. Diego’s class is setting the bar pretty high because they want to be the next great team.
“It really started with him,” Gallegos added. “He really dedicated himself to this team and to creating his team’s own chapter like how the 04-05 teams did it.”
Moya’s connection to those earlier teams goes beyond just being a simple fan. He personally knows a handful of players that dawned the red and white during those days and considers them to be personally role models of his.
“I kind of looked up to those guys as a young player growing up,” he said. “Just watching them and how dominant they were back then, I can kind of compare our team to their team. I just look up to a lot of those players. They’ve really motivated me and the team to be just as good as they were 10 or 15 years ago.”
Gallegos said that Moya’s fascination with those teams persisted into practices. He would question his coach repeatedly about which team would win, the current one or the past one, in a head-to-head matchup. He would ask who which players from their team would be good enough to start on the old ones, and vice versa.
As “one of" the best players he’s ever coached, Gallegos believes that Moya would have been one such player.
“I tell him it’s not just because of your skills but because that (2005) team not only had skill but they were a tough group, meaning if you messed with one of them you messed with all of them, and I told him he has that kind of edge that they had,” Gallegos said. “They had a certain swagger to them.”
The skill helps, though, as it did for the Saints. Both Gallegos and Moya said that after the success of their summer workouts, there was a different vibe and energy around the team as it headed into its fall season. It helped that they were returning a core of players that had taken their lumps the prior two seasons and were motivated to avoid another disappointing year.
When he took over the program three years ago, Gallegos had been blunt with his players, telling them that they would likely struggle for a few years but they had the talent to turn things around. It was just a matter of maturing and developing their games.
“I said if you guys stick together, we will turn the corner here,” Gallegos said. “I knew that because I had been there before, I had seen it with other teams but I told them they’d have to go through it for the first two seasons.”
Over his first two seasons, Gallegos and the Saints had won a total of seven games. They passed that mark in the fall just a month after games started.
The Saints went 3-1-1 in the preseason and then won their first four games of league play. They got their eighth win of the year in a 4-3 victory at Fort Bragg, the first time they’d beaten the Timberwolves on the road since 2014.
But the turning point for St. Helena came weeks before that. It was the Saints' second game of the season, a non-league 2-2 tie with Calistoga that really set things in motion for the rest of their season.
The Wildcats had beaten St. Helena handily in their prior two matchups, the most recent of which had been the previous fall when Calistoga won 7-1. The Saints hadn’t beaten their Upvalley rivals since 2007, so the 2-2 draw felt more like a win than a tie.
“That game for sure had some big meaning,” said Moya, who scored in that late-August game. “I remember that season before we took a big loss to them and we were just super down from that game. We knew we could play a lot better than that and I think coming back this season, that tie really was a wake-up call for us.”
After that result, the Saints went on to win 13 of their next 14 games, solidifying themselves atop the North Central League I standings. But Moya and Co. quickly found out that the only thing harder than getting to the top is staying there. They went on to lose their final three games of league play, costing them what could have been their first league crown in years.
“We just felt super confident and we thought we had first place secured,” Moya said. “That just falls on us as a team. It’s something to learn now coming into next season. We’re just going to come back stronger and ready.”
Despite the skid, the Saints still managed to earn a home game as the No. 6 seed in the NCS playoffs where they would face No. 11 seed Eureka, a school almost four times the size of St. Helena. By halftime of their postseason opener, it looked as if the bad luck had followed the Saints as the Loggers held a 1-0 lead.
The Saints brought things to a tie just inside the start of the second half and the battle was officially on. In front of a rowdy home cheering section and under the lights at Bob Patterson Memorial Field for a playoff game, it was easily the biggest game many of the Saints players had ever been involved in. It was also exactly the kind of stage where Moya thrives.
He went on to score three goals in the second half, the first coming in the 53rd minute and the final two comes in the last ten minutes of the game, to lead the Saints to a 4-1 win.
It wasn’t the first hat trick he had recorded, but easily the most important.
“That hat trick meant a lot to me,” Moya said. “It’s hard to describe it because it’s such a great feeling, just to score a hat trick in the playoffs, doing it under the lights and in that atmosphere, it’s just indescribable.”
It’s moment like that that have Gallegos chomping at the bit thinking about next season.
“I can’t wait to see what he can do his senior year,” he said.
