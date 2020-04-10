2019-20 Napa County Girls Basketball Player of the Year: Diminutive Escobedo towers above the rest

Lizbet Escobedo doesn’t care if she scores.
She doesn’t mind if any of her contributions to the Calistoga girls basketball team show up in the stat book.
The 5-foot senior point guard cares about only one thing when she suits up: winning.
Escobedo, a four-year varsity starter, led the Wildcats to a lot of wins during her prep career, which ended this spring at the conclusion of the best season in Calistoga girls basketball program history. The Wildcats won a record 25 games, made it to the semifinals of the NorCal playoffs for the first time ever, and set myriad other all-time marks thanks to a loaded senior class headlined by Escobedo.
As far as numbers go, Escobedo was a respectable all-around contributor, putting up 8.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 3.2 steals per game. But, according to her coaches, her impact went far beyond stats.
“She did all the small things,” said assistant coach Cesar Cruz, who has coached Escobedo in some form or another since she was in the eighth grade. “She boxed out well, pushed the ball up the court, forced steals, talked on defense – and never got tired. I mean never! I don’t remember her ever coming over to us and telling us she needed a break.
“She’s just a special player.”
Head coach Ray Particelli elaborated further, describing how, as a true point guard, she was a stabilizing force who helped the Wildcats on both ends of the floor.
“For us to have the success that we had, we had to do an awful lot of stuff right and we could not have done it without her,” he said.
For being arguably the most important piece of the Wildcats’ historic season this past winter, the Napa Valley Register has named Escobedo as the 2019-20 Napa County Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
She’s the first player from Calistoga to earn the honor since at least 1995, the furthest back the Register’s official records for individual all-county awards go.
When she learned of the accolade, another to add to a growing collection accumulated over the past several months, it was not something she was expecting.
“Honestly I was pretty surprised just because my stats aren’t that good, like I didn’t lead the team in scoring or anything,” she told the Register over the phone recently. “It was pretty rewarding, just a really good feeling, but this was such a team effort. I mean I got so much better just working with them because I’ve been playing with them since seventh grade.”
Escobedo was a key piece of the Wildcats’ nucleus that brought about their recent success, arguably the program’s best multi-year run ever. She and her classmates won 58 games over the past four seasons and never missed the playoffs. The 25 wins they totaled this year was the same amount the program totaled in six seasons combined from 2010 to 2016.
At first glance, Escobedo is not a player who would garner much attention. At 5 feet tall, she was almost always one of the shortest players on the court. But once the ball was tipped and the action began, she forced teams to pay attention to her.
Being the team’s best ball handler, she bore the brunt of opposing defenses on a regular basis. Whether it was full-court traps, intense ball pressure or a taller and quicker defender, Escobedo deftly took on each challenge with poise and confidence, allowing her teammates to flourish in their roles around her.
“For being 3-foot-nothing, she has an incredible presence on the court,” Particelli said.
Her teammates thrived in those roles because of her presence, but they also did the same in her absence. Escobedo missed the second half of her junior season for personal reasons, leaving the Wildcats to fend for themselves at the point guard position midway through the year. They handled the hurdle well, making it to the semifinals of the North Coast Section Division 6 playoffs that year and earning a berth to the NorCal playoffs for the first time ever while Escobedo could only watch.
While she said she felt like she let her team down, she was able to find a silver lining in retrospect. She noticed that her absence forced her teammates to improve their skillsets, and the team she returned to was better for it than the one she had left.
“It really did hurt to not play, but knowing that the team got better from me not being there and got more confidence in their games was something that took the weight off in a way,” she said. “It was hard watching them play from the sidelines, but we did get something out of it.”
You could make the argument that her absence from the team benefited it in the long run. With a year of development for most of the roster, Escobedo returned at the start of summer league last year to a greatly improved group that desperately needed a point guard. She fit back in seamlessly and the Wildcats were off, determined to make the most of their final season together.
The confidence and skills were there and, now, so was their point guard.
“There’s no question that expectations were high,” Particelli said. “I mean, we knew we were solid and we were going to be nothing but better because I knew how much better the kids got without Lizbet previously and I knew how good Lizbet would be, so we had certain expectations. We never talked about winning the section, competing in state or winning league; what we’ve always talked about is if we play our best, we would be good enough to win a whole lot of games, and whatever that number is we would be satisfied with.”
They opened their season 10-0, picking up two tournament wins along the way. They won their own Gene Duffy tournament for the first time ever and won St. Helena’s tournament. Escobedo took home tournament Most Valuable Player honors from both.
The Wildcats finally took their first loss of the year in the championship game of another tournament, the prestigious West Coast Jamboree, against Division 3 school Maria Carillo, another 20-game winner this past season.
At this point, the belief they entered the season with was only growing stronger with every game.
“That made us believe that we can do it as long as we push and want it,” Escobedo said of the team’s performance in preseason tournaments. “We knew we had everything we needed, but we just had to give it our all.”
Following a second setback to Sonoma Academy, the Wildcats rattled off 11 straight wins, a stretch that included a perfect record in North Central League IV play. With an average margin of victory of over 40 points per game, the Wildcats breezed to an 8-0 league record to earn their first league title in program history. Escobedo was also named the league MVP.
Heading into the playoffs, the Wildcats had already won a program-record 20 games and were ranked among the top 10 teams in the state in their division. But in the postseason, with the pressure dialed up and the lights turned on brightest, Escobedo’s role as a stabilizing factor was needed then more than ever.
She stepped up to the challenge, and then some. While it was Tully Leonard who beat Ferndale in the quarterfinals with a buzzer-beating putback layup, it was Escobedo who wove through traffic as she brought the ball upcourt before dropping it off to Leonard for her winning shot.
And while it was Vanesa Queipo who sunk the go-ahead jump shot against Valley Christian Academy in the first round of the NorCal playoffs, it was Escobedo who handled the Lions’ intense pressure before delivering a perfect pass for Queipo’s shot just inside the 3-point line.
But the most impressive thing Cruz said he saw out of Escobedo during the postseason run was how she responded to failure. In the NCS championship game at top-seeded Laytonville, Cruz said the team came out scared and estimated Escobedo turned the ball over a dozen times in just the first half. The Wildcats went on to lose that game by 17, their second-worst loss of the season.
About a week later, the teams met again in the semifinals of the NorCal playoffs, and while the result was another win for Laytonville, the Wildcats made the Warriors earn it. Calistoga came up short by three points and was in the game until the last minute, thanks in large part to how Escobedo handled the Lions' press.
“Coming back in that state game, she played phenomenal,” Cruz said. “That’s what sticks out. And Ray did a great job at telling her ‘You’ve just got to play your game. Don’t be afraid,’ and she played great.
“That’s the type of girl Lizbet is. Coming back from playing a horrible game against Laytonville, I mean how many players would get discouraged by their size and strength and skill. Her having a performance like that just really speaks highly of her.”
While a standout on the hardcourt, Escobedo’s athletic future likely lies on a soccer field. She was an all-league player for the Wildcats in the fall and considers basketball to be her second sport. She said she’s going to try out for Sonoma State’s soccer team in the fall.
Regardless of what she does next, Escobedo will always be connected to the greatest era of girls basketball ever in Calistoga.
“There are no records that are going to reflect this, but she is the best player on the best team that Calistoga has ever put on the court,” Particelli said. “There are no records that are going to show her scoring 1,000 points or getting 500 assists or rebounds or steals; she may not have one of those. But what nobody is going to be able to take away from her ever is that to this point, she is the best player on the best girls basketball team Calistoga has ever produced.”
Contact Gus via phone at 707-304-9372 or email at gmorris@napanews.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustGusMorris.
