2019-20 Napa County Girls Basketball Player of the Year: Diminutive Escobedo towers above the rest

“It really did hurt to not play, but knowing that the team got better from me not being there and got more confidence in their games was something that took the weight off in a way,” she said. “It was hard watching them play from the sidelines, but we did get something out of it.”

You could make the argument that her absence from the team benefited it in the long run. With a year of development for most of the roster, Escobedo returned at the start of summer league last year to a greatly improved group that desperately needed a point guard. She fit back in seamlessly and the Wildcats were off, determined to make the most of their final season together.

The confidence and skills were there and, now, so was their point guard.

“There’s no question that expectations were high,” Particelli said. “I mean, we knew we were solid and we were going to be nothing but better because I knew how much better the kids got without Lizbet previously and I knew how good Lizbet would be, so we had certain expectations. We never talked about winning the section, competing in state or winning league; what we’ve always talked about is if we play our best, we would be good enough to win a whole lot of games, and whatever that number is we would be satisfied with.”