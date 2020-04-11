2019-20 Napa County Girls Soccer Player of the Year: Hernandez a master scorer, distributor

She said she tried to lead both by example and vocally this season.

“I try to lead by example in practice and games, but some days I just want to do everything on my own,” she said.

Vintage finished in a solid fourth place between third-place Sonoma Valley and fifth-place teams American Canyon and Napa High.

“With American Canyon, we were expecting to beat them the first time and we did, then the second time we tied them,” Hernandez said. “Against Sonoma, we tied them both times last year, so going into those games we really wanted to win. We tied Sonoma the first time, 2-2, but beat them 2-1 on our Senior Night and I scored our first goal. It was tied at halftime and in our halftime talk we said ‘There is no way we can tie this game; we have to give it our all,’ and we ended up winning.”

Hernandez said she was one of the many Crushers who had injuries this season.

“Our whole team had injuries, every game, so it was really hard,” she said. “Some players would play through their injuries, and sometimes we wouldn’t have subs because the subs were injured, too, so it was always tough.

“I sprained my ankle before the last AC game and it’s never gotten better.”