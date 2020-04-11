2019-20 Napa County Girls Soccer Player of the Year: Hernandez a master scorer, distributor

With her Vintage High girls soccer teammates having already scored 10 goals before she could join them this season, Irais Hernandez made up for lost time pretty quickly.
Having missed the first three games because she was playing in a season-ending Las Vegas tournament with her Petaluma-based North Coast FC club, she led the Crushers past Vanden, 3-2, and Armijo, 4-0, with two goals in each of her first two games of the season.
She added another in a 3-2 loss to Vacaville, before scoring nine more in Vine Valley Athletic League play.
Hernandez finished with 14 goals for Vintage (8-10-4, 4-4-4 VVAL), made the All-VVAL First Team and received Honorable Mention on the Prep2Prep 2019-20 North Coast Section Team.
She said fellow Vintage senior striker Amy Alfaro also played for North Coast FC, which lost only one game at the Las Vegas tournament.
“It’s more competitive than high school,” she said of the club team. “A lot of the girls also play for Petaluma High and Casa Grande and they’re really good players. They all know how I play.”
Hernandez has been playing club soccer since she was 9. A player usually puts that much time and money into club soccer when they are dead-set on playing soccer in college.
But Hernandez, who carries a 3.7 GPA and plans to major in kinesiology, said her ideal college will be more of an academic than athletic fit for her.
“Hopefully I have a chance to play somewhere. I haven’t decided which college yet. I’d rather focus on my studies first,” she said. “But Chico State has been my No. 1 for a while, so I want to see if I can play soccer there for their NCAA (Division II) team. I want to go to college locally and Chico’s not that far. I haven’t toured the school yet, but I’ve gone camping and stuff there with my friends and I really like the area and from what I’ve researched, kinesiology is one of their most impacted majors, so I’d say it’s pretty good.”
Soccer is the only team sport Hernandez has ever played, so she and fourth-year Crushers head coach Miguel Ayala were happy to see the Crushers qualify for the section playoffs – the North Coast Section Division 1 bracket – for the first time since they went 1-1 in the 2014 Sac-Joaquin Section field.
“We definitely had more potential this year,” she said. “Considering we went to the playoffs, this was one of my best seasons for high school soccer. Miguel was really happy considering we seniors were his first class.”
Ending the season with an 8-0 playoff loss at Monte Vista didn’t dampen the Crushers spirits.
“They were a really good team,” Hernandez said of the Mustangs, who went on to win the section title. “We brought up a lot of sophomores so they could experience it. I wouldn’t say I was nervous. I don’t really get nervous before games. I just go out there and play.”
She said she tried to lead both by example and vocally this season.
“I try to lead by example in practice and games, but some days I just want to do everything on my own,” she said.
Vintage finished in a solid fourth place between third-place Sonoma Valley and fifth-place teams American Canyon and Napa High.
“With American Canyon, we were expecting to beat them the first time and we did, then the second time we tied them,” Hernandez said. “Against Sonoma, we tied them both times last year, so going into those games we really wanted to win. We tied Sonoma the first time, 2-2, but beat them 2-1 on our Senior Night and I scored our first goal. It was tied at halftime and in our halftime talk we said ‘There is no way we can tie this game; we have to give it our all,’ and we ended up winning.”
Hernandez said she was one of the many Crushers who had injuries this season.
“Our whole team had injuries, every game, so it was really hard,” she said. “Some players would play through their injuries, and sometimes we wouldn’t have subs because the subs were injured, too, so it was always tough.
“I sprained my ankle before the last AC game and it’s never gotten better.”
She had started playing with North Coast FC again before the coronavirus pandemic ended the club soccer season.
“Now since everyone’s quarantining, I just go out jogging with my brother (Vintage freshman soccer player Sergio Hernandez). The home schooling is the worst part.”
Hernandez thinks the Crushers will keep winning next winter with players such as center back Meredith Cuevas and goalkeeper Carla Magana.
“Chase (DeBow, senior center back) got a concussion halfway through the season, so Meredith was our strongest center back and she helped us a lot. She was the star of every game, getting our defense lined up,” Hernandez said. “I played club with her a while. I love how Meredith plays in the back. She communicates a lot.
“Carla was a big part of our team. She led the whole team before every game. She communicated with everyone and didn’t put others down. She was always positive and was one of biggest leaders on our team. I’d say this was my best high school soccer season. There was never anything bad going on between us.”
The second-leading scorer on the team with 5 goals was senior Nayeli Cervantes, who was also the Crushers’ backup goalkeeper.
“I always encouraged other people to score because I didn’t want to be known as the one that scores,” Hernandez said. “I loved it when my other strikers or midfielders scored. This year my main goal wasn’t always to score, because I knew our other strikers would score. We trusted each other and helped each other.”
Ayala said Hernandez showed her versatility as well as scoring prowess this season.
“What can I say about Irais that hasn’t been said already?” he said. “This year I even called on her to play different positions at times and she did well there, too. She was a quiet leader, where she did her leading by example.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!