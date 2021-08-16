2020-21 All-Napa County Boys Water Polo: D’Angelo leads four repeat honorees in pool

Bacci, making his second straight appearance on the All-County team, had 10 goals, 13 assists and 7 steals for the Crushers.

“No matter the obstacle in front of him, I can always count on Carson’s never-ending effort and hustle. This was why he was one of my Coach’s Award recipients,” said head coach Mackenzie Anderson. “He shows a consistent spirit to achieve as well as a willingness to do whatever is necessary to support his team. With this attitude, Carson will always be successful.”

Gino Bartalotti, Justin-Siena junior

Bartalotti was one of seven juniors who returned to the varsity for the Braves this spring and could be a formidable group this fall. He's been a team captain for two years. He's also played club water polo for four years and was a 2018 medalist in the Junior Olympics.

Dominic Dandini, Vintage senior

A defensive specialist and the Crushers' Defensive Player of the Year, Dandini collected 16 goals, 16 steals and 12 assists this season.