2020-21 All-Napa County Football Superlatives

Wyatt Humphries, Justin-Siena senior

The 6-foot-3, 210 Humphries, a two-way starter at tackle and defensive end, made huge strides in only his third season of football.

“Wyatt has great athleticism and was able to use that to get in the backfield on defense,” head coach Brandon LaRocco said of Humphries, who followed with his fourth season of basketball for the Braves.

Connor Smith, Vintage senior

The second-year starter, whom head coach Dylan Leach called the highest-ranked Vintage High lineman in recent history, “did not miss assignments.” He was also selected by the Napa media as the senior lineman recipient of the National Football Foundation-College Hall of Fame’s Napa County Scholar Athlete award, and went to be the baseball team’s best relief pitcher.

Special Teams Player of the Year

Sam Neal, Vintage senior

Vintage’s only three-sport athlete at the varsity level, Neal led the Crushers with 179 receiving yards, made two touchdown grabs, played defense, and returned and covered punts and kickoffs. He returned one punt for a touchdown and was stopped inside the opponent’s 5-yard line on two others.