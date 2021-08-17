2020-21 All-Napa County Football Superlatives

Player of the Year Finalists
Hudson Beers, Justin-Siena senior
The Braves’ second-year starting quarterback completed 77 of 170 passes for 939 yards and 10 touchdowns with six interceptions. He’s suiting up for Santa Rosa Junior College this fall.
“Hudson had another great season distributing the ball (but) to almost all new weapons; only senior Seth Morrison was a returning starter at receiver,” head coach Brandon LaRocco said. “Hudson grew a lot in his leadership ability as a senior, really taking control of the offense.”
Bill Chaidez, Vintage senior
Crushers head coach Dylan Leach called Chaidez “the most versatile player in the VVAL” after he played quarterback, wide receiver, tailback, fullback, wingback and cornerback. He ran the ball 19 times for 307 yards and five touchdowns, ran for four two-point conversions, caught six passes for 111 yards and a touchdown, completed his only pass for a 27-yard touchdown, and scored the second-most points on the team with 44.
Jordan Fisher, American Canyon senior
The slot receiver-defensive back had 16 catches for 442 yards and five touchdowns and 12 carries for 121 yards and three scores — an average of 20 yards per touch and 1 touchdown per 3.5 touches. He also grabbed three interceptions on defense and had 123 return yards on kickoff and punts.
“Jordan could not be covered. Nobody had an answer for him,” head coach John Montante said. “He was explosive when the ball got into his hands and he made our offense better. He and Vinnie (Espejo, quarterback) had a great chemistry and were tough to beat. He was a two-way starter for us, was a shutdown defensive back who could cover anybody, and handled return duty for us on special teams. He never came off the field.”
Jack Giguiere, Napa senior
The Grizzlies will miss Giguiere as he continues his football career with the Toreros of the University of San Diego this fall.
“Jack was the central piece in our offense,” head coach Askari Adams said. “Any time we needed a big play, he was there to answer the door — no matter if it was in the pass game, where he averaged eight receptions per game and had over 1,000 yards on the season, or helping out in the run game, where he would spring our running back for a long touchdown. Jack had a quiet impact on our team.”
Benito Saldivar, Napa senior
Despite missing the first game of the season due to COVID-19, Saldivar was able to rush for his third consecutive 1,000-yard season, totalling more than 1,500 combined yards.
“Throughout the offseason, no one on the team worked harder than Benito,” head coach Askari Adams said. “Though he didn’t say much, the effort and tenacity that he displayed every week spoke volumes.”
Offensive Player of the Year
Jacob Aaron, Vintage senior
In his third year as the Crushers’ starting quarterback, the school's best golfer completed 25 of 38 passes for 615 yards, 11 TDs and one interception, and carried the ball 24 times for 299 yards and seven touchdowns.
Perhaps more impressive was that he also played middle linebacker for the first time, after playing safety the previous two varsity seasons.
“Jacob is proving himself every day to be a student of the game,” head coach Dylan Leach said before the season. “He’s learning a position that’s new to him, but he looks like an eight-year vet at it. I’m not sure if he’s not the best we’ve ever had at that spot. Playing quarterback and middle linebacker is pretty hard to do, but if he has the opportunity to play at the next level it’ll probably be on defense and it’ll probably be at linebacker.”
Finalists
Vinnie Espejo, American Canyon senior
The Wolves’ returning starter at quarterback completed 45 of 75 throws for 690 yards, six touchdowns and one interception and had 23 carries for 198 yards and four scores.
“Vinnie led our team through the pandemic,” head coach John Montante said. “We were in cohorts and basically not allowed to do very much. He studied, worked on his own, really dove into the details of the offense and did a tremendous job.
Christoph Horton, Napa junior
The 6-foot-4, 215-pound wide receiver has committed to Division I New Mexico State for football and could be the go-to player for the Grizzlies this fall. He had his biggest game in the Big Game against Vintage, catching seven balls for 55 yards.
“We have him lining up all over the place, wide and slot. We like to use his height and speed,” said head coach Askari Adams, adding Horton clocks in the “high 4.5s to low 4.6s” in the 40-yard dash. “Christoph’s been working his butt off this whole offseason.”
Seth Morrison, Justin-Siena senior
The wide receiver, who will continue his football career at NCAA Division III Whittier College this fall, had 11 catches for 199 yards and four touchdowns as the only returning starter at his position.
“He really found a knack for making the big catch at the right time, with big catches at crucial moments in both the Petaluma and St. Vincent games,” head coach Brandon LaRocco said. “Seth was also a starter all season at defensive back, where his ability for timely big playas carried over, forcing a late turnover against American Canyon to give us a shot to tie the game.”
Caden Parlett, Justin-Siena junior
The speedy Parlett led the Braves with 26 catches and 327 yards receiving, making three touchdown grabs, and also returned kicks and was a solid cornerback. Also a standout wrestler, he was one of the Braves’ best at open-field tackling.
Anthony Tubridy, Napa sophomore
After starting in a preseason game at Vallejo and in the first round of the playoffs at eventual state champion Clayton Valley Charter as a freshman in 2019, Tubridy made two starts after Bethel transfer Mac Turner started the first three games. The Grizzly nicknamed “Kiwi” had a 60% completion rate, threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another under now-departed offensive coordinator Jeff Cheek.
“Kiwi has dealt with learning a new playbook, operating under a new OC and won a quarterback competition with a seasoned QB to take the reins as the starting QB for the program,” said head coach Askari Adams. “He didn’t look like the average high school football player. He truly understood the game and knew exactly what to do when the opportunity presented itself. It looked like he had been the starter the last three seasons.”
Defensive Player of the Year
Ezekiel Anderson, American Canyon senior
After signing with NAIA powerhouse Benedictine College of Kansas in January, the running back and middle linebacker led the Wolves with 66 tackles.
“Zeke was the intense, silent leader of the team,” head coach John Montante said. “During the winter months, when (COVID-19) numbers were spiking and people were doubting whether or not we'd play, Zeke willed the team forward.”
Finalists
Diego Davis, Vintage junior
The clutch player had four big catches for 73 yards and a touchdown and added three catches for eight yards and a score.
“Diego had some key catches and made key stops on defense, including on a goal line stance against Napa at the end of the first half,” head coach Dylan Leach said. “He’ll be a two-way beast for the Crushers this fall.”
Thomas Hatton, Napa junior
In his second varsity season, Hatton continued to be a force at defensive end as he led the Grizzlies in sacks.
“Thomas is a smart, physical football player who anchors our defensive front,” head coach Askari Adams said. “He’s a versatile player who can play any position on the line.”
Edgar Navarro, Vintage senior
The linebacker was usually one of the first hats on the ball carrier.
“Edgar was the heart and soul of the best defense in the Vine Valley Athletic League, in Northern California,” head coach Dylan Leach said. “He had multiple sacks and tackles for loss while facing the opponents’ best linemen and double teams.”
Issac Rojas, Napa senior
Rojas led the Grizzlies in tackles for the second season in row at middle linebacker. He also also played some H back on offense, helping Benito Saldivar rush for 148 yards against Justin-Siena and giving the Grizzlies the halftime lead in that 27-14 win with a 25-yard touchdown catch.
“Issac was both our vocal and example leader,” head coach Askari Adams said. “Whether it was a turnover or tackle for loss, he was always in the mix. His resilience, leadership, communication and teamwork were the catalyst that helped us hold opponents to only 13.7 points per game for the first four games and 17.5 points for the season. Issac was also a dual-threat type of player, turning the momentum of the Justin-Siena game in our favor.”
Noah Young, Justin-Siena senior
The third-year varsity middle linebacker and running back led the Braves with 62 tackles, including three for losses, and had three sacks. He also scored a touchdown on defense against St. Vincent when he recovered a fumbled snap in the end zone. He tied for the team lead with four rushing touchdowns.
Lineman of the Year
Louie Canepa, Vintage junior
The 6-foot-4, 295-pound Canepa, a second-year starter, was the most dominant lineman in the VVAL and had multiple pancake blocks in every game.
"Big kids throughout their early years are stifled. If they’re on the playground it’s ‘Be nice, big guy, be nice, be gentle,' and they get reprimanded for things smaller kids don’t. Louie's had an opportunity to get away from that in our program," head coach Dylan Leach said. "We ask for the 7-second period between snap and whistle for him to be anything but gentle, and he'd done that. He’s really become our vocal leader, and he makes our practices insanely tough.”
Finalists
Toby Bunch, American Canyon junior
The 6-foot-4, 280-pound lineman protected quarterback Vinnie Espejo and running back Zeke Anderson as the Wolves knocked off Sonoma Valley, Napa and Justin-Siena to tie Petaluma for second place in the VVAL last spring.
Wyatt Chaidez, Vintage senior
The two-year starter at left tackle was a relentless blocker downfield who was responsible for springing many long runs, including some by his fraternal twin, Bill.
Angel Garcia, Justin-Siena senior
A two-way starter at guard and nose tackle, Garcia’s physicality made him a challenge for anyone he faced.
“Angel really developed in overall level of strength and quickness as a senior,” head coach Brandon LaRocco said.
Wyatt Humphries, Justin-Siena senior
The 6-foot-3, 210 Humphries, a two-way starter at tackle and defensive end, made huge strides in only his third season of football.
“Wyatt has great athleticism and was able to use that to get in the backfield on defense,” head coach Brandon LaRocco said of Humphries, who followed with his fourth season of basketball for the Braves.
Connor Smith, Vintage senior
The second-year starter, whom head coach Dylan Leach called the highest-ranked Vintage High lineman in recent history, “did not miss assignments.” He was also selected by the Napa media as the senior lineman recipient of the National Football Foundation-College Hall of Fame’s Napa County Scholar Athlete award, and went to be the baseball team’s best relief pitcher.
Special Teams Player of the Year
Sam Neal, Vintage senior
Vintage’s only three-sport athlete at the varsity level, Neal led the Crushers with 179 receiving yards, made two touchdown grabs, played defense, and returned and covered punts and kickoffs. He returned one punt for a touchdown and was stopped inside the opponent’s 5-yard line on two others.
“Sam was a difference-maker for us in field position, and field position is a great indicator of who will win the game,” head coach Dylan Leach said. “Schemes and blocking helped, but he did a lot of it himself and got us to the point where we could have short drives that led to a good amount of points for us. He rarely came off the field unless the game was in hand. He did all the things a company guy would do in order to make the program go and work as well as it did.”
Leach said Neal will now concentrate on academics at UC Davis, the alma mater of his parents, Vintage Athletic Director Cam Neal and former JV swim coach Holly Neal.
Finalists
Aaron Ballines, Vintage junior
Going 26 of 27 on extra points and not having to attempt any field goals, at 26 points he finished as the Crushers’ fourth-leading scorer with 26 points.
Mason Brodit, American Canyon senior
The wide receiver was a capable kick returner, though one of his biggest went for zero yards — when he fell on a Justin-Siena onside kick to seal a 50-42 win in the season finale.
Eric Gutierrez, Justin-Siena junior
Gutierrez really showed his kick-returning ability in a close loss to Napa High and a nonleague win over St. Vincent de Paul.
“Eric is an explosive returner and was able to give us great field position when he got his chance,” head coach Brandon LaRocco said. “We’re excited for what he will be able to do during his senior season.”
Robert Sangiacomo, Justin-Siena junior
The three-sport athlete, who also plays basketball and baseball for the Braves, lined up at tight end, middle linebacker and kicker in football.
“Robbie was a real bright spot for us on defense this year, playing inside linebacker next to Noah Young,” head coach Brandon LaRocco said. “He showed an in-depth understanding of what the defense wants to accomplish and would often make the checks for us. Had big touchdown catch against American Canyon and was a reliable PAT kicker for us all season. We’re looking forward to seeing how he develops going into his senior year.”
Oscar Sotelo, Napa junior
He was one of the Grizzlies’ highest scorers, hitting 9 of 10 extra points and going 3 for 3 on field goals, splitting the uprights from 32, 29 and 24 yards out.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register. Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here to learn more about becoming a subscriber!
