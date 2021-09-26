 Skip to main content
2020-21 All-Napa County Girls Soccer Superlatives

2020-21 All-Napa County Girls Soccer Superlatives

Player of the Year Finalists

Meredith Cuevas, Vintage senior

Justin-Siena head coach Eric Branagan-Franco nominated Cuevas for All-County Defensive Player of the Year, saying “She was the most complete center back/defensive player in the county.”

Cuevas made the 2019-20 All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team after helping the Crushers hold league opponents to 29 goals – 2.5 per game – fewer than any other VVAL team in Napa County.

“Meredith was not scared of anything or anyone despite her small stature,” Vintage head coach Miguel Ayala said. “She was a quiet leader who let her play do all the talking.”

Ava Dominguez, Napa junior

She was the 2019-20 All-County Offensive Player of the Year after scoring a team-high 13 goals and also receiving Honorable Mention on the Prep2Prep 2019-20 North Coast Section Team. She was well on her way to a similar season this past spring before being slowed by injuries.

Olivia Janerico, Justin-Siena sophomore

The three-sport standout had 3 goals and 7 assists, not bad for being on a young team that had only two seniors.

“She was a huge leader, communicating and really taking the lead in the midfield, and was always willing to be the aggressor,” head coach Eric Branagan-Franco said.

Janerico was a 2019-20 All-County Newcomer of the Year finalist as a freshman after notching 3 goals and 6 assists, in between leading the varsity cross country team in the fall and pacing the lacrosse team with 7 goals before its season was canceled just four games in due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Carla Magana, Vintage senior

Vintage gave up a county-low 29 VVAL goals with Magana goalkeeping as a sophomore in 2019-20. Magana was just as healthy and reliable as a junior, when she was also named the county’s top keeper.

“I think a lot of it was mental work, always trying to play the game as smart as I could in order to not get injured,” she said. “I always tried my best to be there for my team and, although sometimes mistakes would happen, I knew that I had done what I could for the team and all I could focus on was coming to practice the next day and improving my skills in the box.”

Alena Nutt, American Canyon junior

The center back was a team captain and “the rock in the back line” for the Wolves, former head coach Gary Rossi said. “She is fast, and she stopped numerous goal-scoring opportunities.”

Offensive Player of the Year:

Ella Turjanis, Napa sophomore

She was a 2019-20 All-County Newcomer of the Year finalist scored 4 of the Grizzlies’ 12 goals that season. She had at least 6 goals this past spring, including a hat trick against American Canyon.

Finalists

Neilani Newberry, Vintage senior

Former Napa High head coach Milton Gallegos said his niece was a handful to defend, especially in Big Games against Vintage.

Maile Sittler, Vintage senior

She was coming off a 2019-20 season in which she made the All-Vine Valley Athletic League Second Team and received Honorable Mention on the Prep2Prep 2019-20 North Coast Section Team.

She finished with four goals and four assists as a junior.

Aminah Hilliard, American Canyon sophomore

She was a 2019-20 All-County Newcomer of the Year finalist after leading the Wolves with 3 assists and scoring a goal, making the All-Vine Valley Athletic League Second Team. Former head coach Gary Rossi called Hilliard “the strength in our midfield, a hard-nosed young lady who never lets anyone gets in her way and is very focused.”

Melina Shaline-Solis, American Canyon sophomore

She played numerous positions but finally hit her groove at center forward, where she created many scoring opportunities. “She’s very tough and determined,” former head coach Gary Rossi said.

Eliana Vazquez, Vintage freshman

She had an unassisted goal and an assist as the visiting Crushers took a 2-0 halftime lead in a 3-2 win at Justin-Siena.

Defensive Player of the Year

Diana Calderon-Montañez, Napa senior

The midfielder-fullback helped hold down the Grizzlies’ back line. was a 2019-20 All-County Defensive Player of the Year finalist after making the All-Vine Valley Athletic League Second Team.

Finalists

Lilliana Flathers, American Canyon junior

The outside midfielder is “fast and talented with the ball,” former head coach Gary Rossi said.

Kiersten Hansen, Napa sophomore

The three-sport athlete, who also competes in cross country and track and field, helped hold down the Grizzlies’ back line.

Cyrene Paez, American Canyon senior

She led the Wolves in scoring this past spring. She was a team captain as a junior in 2019-20, making the All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team after tallying 3 goals, 2 assists and a team-high 26 steals.

Sadie Carpenter, Napa junior

She was a hard worker on the field and had two goals against American Canyon.

Pyper Dado, American Canyon junior

Teamed with Catherine Vega to lead the team between the uprights.

“They will lead the team as goalies,” said former head coach Gary Rossi. “Both played excellent in a COVID environment.”

Newcomer of the Year

Thais Thomson-Rangel, Justin-Siena freshman

She scored four goals and had three assists.

“Thais stepped up big as a freshman, playing multiple positions and a significant role in the midfield,” head coach Eric Branagan-Franco said.

Finalists

Emma Piazza, American Canyon freshman

“She found her spot in holding defensive center mid,” former head coach Gary Rossi said. ”With her endurance and speed, she’s really a great fit there.”

Sofia Reiswig, Vintage freshman

She was one of the Crushers’ top offensive players, scoring and dishing assists.

Leila Newberry, Vintage freshman

She was one of the Crushers’ top offensive players, scoring and dishing assists. She scored Vintage’s third goal in a 3-3 Big Game tie against Napa.

Catherine Vega, American Canyon junior

Teamed with Pyper Dado to lead the team between the uprights.

“They will lead the team as goalies,” said former head coach Gary Rossi. “Both played excellent in a COVID environment.”

Lana Watchhorn, American Canyon freshman

“As the season progressed, so did she,” former head coach Gary Rossi said of the outside midfielder, “and she made things happen.”

