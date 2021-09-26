2020-21 All-Napa County Girls Soccer Superlatives

Janerico was a 2019-20 All-County Newcomer of the Year finalist as a freshman after notching 3 goals and 6 assists, in between leading the varsity cross country team in the fall and pacing the lacrosse team with 7 goals before its season was canceled just four games in due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think a lot of it was mental work, always trying to play the game as smart as I could in order to not get injured,” she said. “I always tried my best to be there for my team and, although sometimes mistakes would happen, I knew that I had done what I could for the team and all I could focus on was coming to practice the next day and improving my skills in the box.”