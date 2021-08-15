2020-21 All-Napa County Girls Volleyball Superlatives

Player of the Year Finalists
Aliyah Aguiar, Napa senior
Voted the school’s Female Athlete of the Year, Aguiar was a force at the net for the Grizzlies while playing club volleyball and competing in track and field at the same time.
Caytlin Capulong, American Canyon senior
A Player of the Year finalist for a third straight season, she finished with 147 digs and 17 aces.
“Caytlin had been a consistent force in the back row for the previous three years. This year, she upped her game even more,” head coach Katy O’Brien said.
Sarah Gauger, Vintage senior
The setter led the Crushers to Vine Valley Athletic League wins over Petaluma, Casa Grande and Justin-Siena and a nonleague victory over Cardinal Newman. Taking on setting duties after starting at outside hitter as a junior, when she also led the Crushers in digs, and as a sophomore.
Arianna Pacheco, American Canyon sophomore
Pacheco, an all-around player who rarely found herself off the court, tallied 59 digs, 3 blocks, 21 aces and 31 kills for the Wolves.
“She was arguably the toughest server in our league and has challenged the other teams’ defense with her offense,” said head coach Katy O’Brien.
Offensive Player of the Year
Alexa Berry, American Canyon junior
The versatile Berry had 39 kills and 23 digs and led the Wolves with 10 blocks.
“She started off the season as a middle and eventually worked herself to the outside,” head coach Katy O’Brien said. “She is a powerhouse and has a speed about her approach that is unparalleled.”
Finalists
Ava Boloyan, American Canyon senior
Having committed to Trinity College in Hartford, Conn. after playing club for Absolute, the 5-foot-11 Boloyan had 9 kills, 2 blocks and 5 digs in a season-ending win over Petaluma. She was one reason the Wolves notched their first three VVAL wins ever this season.
“Ava is a perfectionist and does not give up until she has accomplished the goal she set out for,” head coach Katy O’Brien said in the summer of 2020. “She is unstoppable at the net and has really increased her volleyball IQ to become a more dynamic player.”
Shannon Sowersby, Napa senior
The third-year varsity player led Grizzlies with 12 kills against Justin-Siena.
Maria Magaoay, American Canyon senior
A setter who had 126 assists, 63 digs and 17 aces, Magaoay rarely left the court.
“She held the offense together by setting from the back row, and then contributed some offense in the front row. Her largest contribution to our team was her consistency and leadership skills,” head coach Katy O’Brien said.
Krista Young, Vintage junior
She had 10 kills, 2 blocks, 9 digs and an ace as the Crushers swept Petaluma 3-0. Head coach Kelly Porter called her an excellent passer and all-around player whose “jump touch was impressive” two summers ago.
Defensive Player of the Year
Eleanor Meyers, Justin-Siena junior
The 6-foot-1 Meyers was not only a blocking force in the middle, lethal at the serving line and solid in the back row, but also a shortstop and pitcher for the softball team.
“She’s athletic, she’s coachable, she’s respectful, she listens to you and she has great height,” head coach Kate Reilley said in the summer of 2020. “She’s continued to improve over the last couple of years and I’m so excited to have her as an upperclassman.”
Finalists
Isabella Berger, Napa junior
Isabella Berger played outside hitter and led Napa with 13 digs in a season-ending 3-1 win over Petaluma.
Makenzie Wallace, Vintage senior
She had 2 aces, 6 digs and 4 assists against Petaluma. She also played lacrosse for Vintage as a junior, but the school didn’t have enough players to offer that sport this year.
Erin Edora, Justin-Siena junior
The libero helped the Braves go 5-5 in Vine Valley Athletic League play this spring.
Maddie Flohr, Vintage junior
The daughter of former Vintage volleyball and boys basketball head coaches, she didn’t return to the soccer team this year so she could focus on volleyball and had 2 aces, 3 kills and 5 digs against Petaluma.
Newcomer of the Year
Ranessa Rualo, Justin-Siena freshman
It’s the second season in a row for a freshman setter to win this award for the Braves. It was Rualo’s turn after her predecessor, Mea Todd, transferred to Rodriguez.
“Ranessa stepped in as setter and made all of the difference while she was on the court,” head coach Kate Reilley said. “With over 75 assists for the season and her impeccable right back defense, she helped us stay in games even as underdogs. I can’t wait to see the great things she will accomplish in the next three years and beyond.”
Finalists
Morgan Cravea, Napa sophomore
She dished out 22 assists in a match against Justin-Siena.
Anna Hanson, Justin-Siena freshman
Playing club for Absolute pulled her away from all but a couple of matches for the Braves, but she showed her might with 14 kills against American Canyon.
“She is a wonderful kid and I cannot wait to have her for a full season this year,” head coach Kate Reilley said.
Aubrielle LaPointe, Napa freshman
An all-around athlete who also played Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association softball this summer, LaPointe had 13 kills in a 3-0 sweep of Casa Grande for the Grizzlies (2-8).
Gabriella Trinidad, American Canyon junior
Trinidad had 13 digs, 2 blocks and 5 kills in her first varsity season.
“Gabby stepped up every time I asked her to,” head coach Katy O’Brien said. “She was willing to play any position we needed and executed consistently. Her growth has only increased from the end of the season to the end of summer.”
