2020-21 All-Napa County Girls Volleyball Superlatives

Isabella Berger played outside hitter and led Napa with 13 digs in a season-ending 3-1 win over Petaluma.

Makenzie Wallace, Vintage senior

She had 2 aces, 6 digs and 4 assists against Petaluma. She also played lacrosse for Vintage as a junior, but the school didn’t have enough players to offer that sport this year.

Erin Edora, Justin-Siena junior

The libero helped the Braves go 5-5 in Vine Valley Athletic League play this spring.

Maddie Flohr, Vintage junior

The daughter of former Vintage volleyball and boys basketball head coaches, she didn’t return to the soccer team this year so she could focus on volleyball and had 2 aces, 3 kills and 5 digs against Petaluma.

Newcomer of the Year

Ranessa Rualo, Justin-Siena freshman

It’s the second season in a row for a freshman setter to win this award for the Braves. It was Rualo’s turn after her predecessor, Mea Todd, transferred to Rodriguez.