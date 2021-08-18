2020-21 All-Napa County Girls Water Polo: Vintage's Robinson a four-time honoree

When a high school water polo player makes the All-Napa County team all four years of her career, her stats can be pretty gaudy.
Such are those of 2021 Vintage High graduate Erynn Robinson, a team captain who was voted the Crushers' co-Most Valuable Player after stepping into a leadership role and helping teammates learn new skills and being the director in the pool.
According to Vintage head coach Sarah Tinloy, Robinson touched 48% of the Crushers' goals, scoring 27 and assisting on another 27. She also had 59 steals and 20 caused kickouts.
For her four-year varsity career, Robinson maintained a 40% shooting average, earned 238 steals and scored 117.
"But most impressive is she assisted 173 of her teammates' goals, which is actually a new team record," Tinloy pointed out. "The old record set by Sophia DelBondio in 2013 was 170. Congratulations Erynn!"
Here are the other honorees:
Maddie Alexander, Napa senior
Alexander is one of two players being honored for a third straight season. She co-captained the Grizzlies and moved into the center position, where head coach Ashiq Khan said Alexander played very well.
"Maddie orchestrated the offense from center and put in 15 goals while providing leadership for a young team," he said. "In addition, she had 9 assists and created several opportunities for her teammates. She also put pressure on opponents from the point defender position. We could have used Maddie’s tenacity and enthusiasm for years to come. We wish her well with much success as she leaves us for Cal Poly-SLO."
Ashley Andrews, Vintage junior
She became one of the biggest playmakers in the pool, scoring 10 goals, assisting on 9 goals, earning 17 steals, and maintaining a 34% shooting average.
"Let's not forget her 50% block-to-goal average this season," head coach Sarah Tinloy said. "I cannot wait to see what this season has in store for her."
Elle Baskerville, Justin-Siena sophomore
She averaged 3 goals per game for the undefeated Braves.
Taylor Blakely, Justin-Siena sopjhomore
She averaged 4 goals per game and led the undefeated Braves with a combined 12 assists in their two wins over Napa.
Twyla Borck, Justin-Siena junior
She averaged 14 saves a game for the undefeated Braves and returned to the All-County squad.
Carlie Fiorito, Justin-Siena sophomore
She had more than 12 goals and was one of the undefeated Braves’ assist leaders.
Quincy Frommelt, Napa sophomore
The team co-captain was a juggernaut for the Grizzlies, scoring 34 goals and dishing the ball for 8 assists.
"With an ability to play anywhere in the pool, Quincy put pressure on opponents by pushing up the pool with her speed and was able to get back on defense," head coach Ashiq Khan said. "Few teams could handle her one-on-one and she brought a double- and triple-team every time she played in a set offense. We were really impressed with Quincy’s strong play. Continuing with an excellent work ethic as an incoming junior, Quincy will definitely be one to watch this season."
Rachel Galvin, Vintage sophomore
Galvin, who was also All-County in 2019, was voted by teammates as Vintage's co-Most Valuable Player. She maintained a 43% shooting average and had 30 goals and 25 assists, touching 50% of the Crushers' goals. She also caused 13 kickouts and earned 56 steals.
"Even though she might be one of our smallest athletes out there, it doesn't stop her from being one of the biggest threats," head coach Sarah Tinloy said. "She sprinted almost every quarter of every game for us this year."
Lexi Hollister, Justin-Siena senior
She scored more than 10 goals for the undefeated Braves.
Rina Klieman, Napa junior
Klieman passed for 9 assists and used her outside shooting accuracy to tally 9 goals.
"Rina willfully stepped into the center defender position and did a great job limiting opponents’ offensive production," head coach Ashiq Khan said. "We were really happy to have her in the set D position. She took a lot of the pressure off the rest of the team, but most impressive was that Rina had limited exclusions. With her staying in the game, our offense was able to stay even for more time. We look forward to watching Rina as our center defender in her upcoming senior year."
Pia Menzel, Vintage senior
The team captain stepped up into the center offense role this year, becoming one of the teams top playmakers. She touched 28% of the Crushers' goals, scoring 15 and assisting on 13 with a 32% shooting average. Over her career, she had a 29% shooting average while contributing 33 goals, 20 assists and 27 steals.
Angelina Phinney, Justin-Siena senior
Making her third appearance on the All-County team, Phinney averaged 5 goals a game and helped out at goalkeeper for the undefeated Braves.
Sarah Reynolds, Justin-Siena junior
She led the undefeated Braves with 7 goals per game and also returned to the All-County squad for a third time. In club water polo, Reynolds was selected to the Central California Zone Olympic Development Program team.
Angel Sapida, American Canyon senior
Sapida was a team captain in her fourth season of water polo and led the Wolves in goals and steals.
“She was a leader in and out of the pool,” head coach Sarah Wolfe said.
Lea Skille, Vintage senior
The team captain stepped up as one of the biggest defensive threats this year with 35 steals and made her All-County encore. Skille touched 23% of the Crushers' goals. For her career, she maintained a 43% shooting average, scored 69 goals and added 48 assists and 125 steals.
Maddie Vanoni, Justin-Siena junior
She averaged 3 goals per game and was one of the undefeated Braves’ assist leaders, returning to the All-County squad.
