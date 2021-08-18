2020-21 All-Napa County Girls Water Polo: Vintage's Robinson a four-time honoree

When a high school water polo player makes the All-Napa County team all four years of her career, her stats can be pretty gaudy.

Such are those of 2021 Vintage High graduate Erynn Robinson, a team captain who was voted the Crushers' co-Most Valuable Player after stepping into a leadership role and helping teammates learn new skills and being the director in the pool.

According to Vintage head coach Sarah Tinloy, Robinson touched 48% of the Crushers' goals, scoring 27 and assisting on another 27. She also had 59 steals and 20 caused kickouts.

For her four-year varsity career, Robinson maintained a 40% shooting average, earned 238 steals and scored 117.

"But most impressive is she assisted 173 of her teammates' goals, which is actually a new team record," Tinloy pointed out. "The old record set by Sophia DelBondio in 2013 was 170. Congratulations Erynn!"

Here are the other honorees:

Maddie Alexander, Napa senior

Alexander is one of two players being honored for a third straight season. She co-captained the Grizzlies and moved into the center position, where head coach Ashiq Khan said Alexander played very well.