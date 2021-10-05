2020-21 Napa County Baseball Co-Player of the Year: Andrews knows one speed — full

It’s amazing he’s so good at football considering how much travel baseball he plays. He started with the Devil Dawgs, which became the Solano Nationals. He played for the Nationals from age 8 to 14, when the team disbanded. He then played a season for the Arsenal, before it too split up. He played for NorCal all of his freshman year and part of his sophomore year, and has been with The Show Cali National ever since.

“Travel ball is what really set the tone for my play,” Andrews said. “I started to take the games and the play a lot more serious then I had before. This also came from my coach running high-tempo practices, really pushing us every practice and game, and I’d never been around that before.

“I remember getting a humbling experience my very first game in travel ball. I was playing third base and I missed a ball right to me, then when I came up to the plate I struck out in three pitches. From then on, I knew I had to step my game up if I wanted to be one of the best players to play this game.”

One of his shutouts last spring was a 3-0 decision at Napa High.