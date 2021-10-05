2020-21 Napa County Baseball Co-Player of the Year: Andrews knows one speed — full

Nick Andrews’ baseball statistics speak to the way he plays the game — any game, for that matter.
Currently one of the senior leaders of the Justin-Siena football team and one of the Braves’ sack leaders, he’s coming off an even more dominant junior season of baseball — one Justin-Siena baseball head coach Jeremy Tayson calls “the most complete all-around season of any player in Napa County.”
As the Braves’ leadoff hitter, he led the Vine Valley Athletic League’s four Napa County schools with 67 plate appearances, 17 runs scored, 10 stolen bases and six hit-by-pitched. He ranked second in that group with 21 hits and a .537 on-base average, and third with 51 at-bats. Hit hit .412 with 11 RBIs and struck out only 4 times.
He was also Justin-Siena’s ace on the mound, opening the season with a 16-game scoreless-innings streak that ended when he allowed a leadoff single and then had to be removed from the game with an injury and the inherited runner scored. He also took a no-hitter into the fifth in two starts. He pitched 16 innings for the Braves (8-9, 5-7 VVAL) with two shutouts, allowing 8 hits and 1 walks, striking out 15 and posting a 0.44 ERA and 0.56 WHIP while averaging a 9.69 pitches per inning.
“What these stats don't show is how he plays the game — stretching singles into doubles, taking extra bases on balls in the dirt, laying out and getting dirty,” Tayson said. “Nick is a poised and competitive throwback ball player through and through.”
He’s been a full-time varsity player since he was a freshman — just like 2021 Vintage graduate Davide Migotto, with whom he shares 2020-21 Napa County Baseball Player of the Year honors.
“Davide was a very big force at the plate. His bat was on fire this year and his defense was just as good,” Andrew said. “He was always humble on the field, and no matter the situation on the field we would always have a good conversation with each other. Also, I loved the way he would always give 100% on the field and never let up. That’s what it takes to be great in this game and I respect him for that.”
The older son of Nicholas Andrews and Roycia Love, his dad played four years of baseball and three of football for Vallejo High. He has a brother, Royce Fajardo, and his sister, Justin-Siena freshman Leilani Andrews, plays travel softball for the Lady Hawks.
“My sister is a very talented softball player and could very well be better than me,” he said. “Ever since she first started playing, she was dominant on the field and hitting came naturally to her. We both always push each other to be better and work hard and make every rep count. My brother is only 3, but I’m sure he’ll grow up to be better than both of us in whatever sport he decides to put his heart into. He’s already one of the smartest kids I know at his age.”
Andrews started playing baseball when he was 4 and football when he was 7.
It’s amazing he’s so good at football considering how much travel baseball he plays. He started with the Devil Dawgs, which became the Solano Nationals. He played for the Nationals from age 8 to 14, when the team disbanded. He then played a season for the Arsenal, before it too split up. He played for NorCal all of his freshman year and part of his sophomore year, and has been with The Show Cali National ever since.
“Travel ball is what really set the tone for my play,” Andrews said. “I started to take the games and the play a lot more serious then I had before. This also came from my coach running high-tempo practices, really pushing us every practice and game, and I’d never been around that before.
“I remember getting a humbling experience my very first game in travel ball. I was playing third base and I missed a ball right to me, then when I came up to the plate I struck out in three pitches. From then on, I knew I had to step my game up if I wanted to be one of the best players to play this game.”
One of his shutouts last spring was a 3-0 decision at Napa High.
“I vividly remember a lot of key moments that contributed to that shutout win,” he recalled. “The whole team worked hard for that win and had my back, just like I had theirs. Throughout that whole game we always picked each other up. Our catcher, Robby Sangiacomo, hit a double to drive in the first run of the game, which helped us secure our lead the rest of the way. The next inning our right fielder, Braden Snoke, made a great catch in right-center field to keep the Grizzlies off the base paths.
“Every time I get on the mound and pitch, I just zone out and block everything. When I know a good hitter is coming to the plate, I don’t pay attention to them. I just focus on my catcher’s placement and try to hit my spots the best I can because I know if they put it in play, my whole team’s got my back on the field.”
Andrews has been a full-time varsity player since he was a freshman, and said Tayson helped his game mentally and physically.
“Over my three years, Coach Tayson has helped me significantly — learning how to breathe and control my breath before games, and how to better my pre-pitch and work on my hand speed and reaction time. He just pushes me to be better every day with anything that I do on or off the field.”
One would think the day after the last game of his junior football season would be the worst day to open baseball season, as the reshuffling of sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic made possible. But that 17-1 win at St. Helena was a hard act to follow for Andrews.
“I think that was my favorite game because my body felt sore and drained from the beginning, but somehow I pulled together two hits to start the game,” he recalled. “Also, having one of my best friends David Elias throw a complete game, only allowing 1 hit. It was an amazing feeling to start off the season with a win and see everyone having fun and playing to their potential. My favorite part in that game might have been the solo home run from Braden Snoke that fueled our energy, which never let up in the game.”
In the age of specialization, especially for an athlete with Andrews’ potential, playing football along with baseball helps him in both sports.
“Football helps me with gaining a ton of my strength and power that I can put into the baseball,” he explained. “It also gives me time to take a short break from the game I love. Even though it puts stress on my body, it always makes me more durable and builds my stamina.
"Baseball helps a lot in football with my hand-eye coordination and reading my keys on defense. Seeing pitchers throw in the high 80s to low 90s also helps with my reaction time and hand speed, which helps me get off the ball and get off blocks while going to make tackles.”
Andrews said his favorite professional player is outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr., who just finished his fourth season with the Atlanta Braves.
“I just love how he brought so much new flare and style to the game,” he said. “His raw talent and play style, and all-around dominance around the league at his young age is unmatched. I feel like he just makes every game electrifying, even if they win or not.”