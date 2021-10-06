2020-21 Napa County Baseball Co-Player of the Year: Migotto puts the time in on the diamond

Davide Migotto wants to win as much as any baseball player, but he admits his Vintage High School career wouldn’t have been nearly as satisfying without the loss that cost the Crushers a share of the Vine Valley Athletic League title.
“You might be surprised,” he said when asked what his favorite game was of his senior season this past spring, “but it was probably the second Casa Grande game that we lost. We faced their ace in the first one and he shut us down, and then we faced him again the second time and that game was for the league title.”
Migotto did about all he could to win the game, going 3 for 3 with a double, RBI, hit by pitch and run scored, but Vintage dropped a 4-3 decision on a walk-off RBI single that Migotto looks back on as being more of a rare opportunity than a lost one.
“That game was one of the most competitive games I’ve ever played and we came out on the losing side, but it was a great battle facing that pitcher,” he said. “He was a lot of fun to face, and I had a good day against him. He beat me once and I came back and I beat him. He gave up one or two hits the first time and it was (eight hits) the second time. I had a double and a single off of him. You dig in deeper to get to that better spot. The whole team did that that day. It was good to be a part of it, even if we came out on the losing side. I’ll never forgot that game. That game made me better, so that’s all I can ask for.”
Migotto finished the season with a .429 batting average, a .516 on-base average and a .591 slugging clip. He was 21 for 49 with six doubles, a triple, 14 RBIs, 15 runs scored, 7 walks and 6 hit-by-pitches from the No. 3 spot in the Crushers’ order.
“I came into this last season with a good bat,” he said. “My glove was good, but it could always use work and so I’ve focused on the glove and let the bat do what it does. You can be as prepared you want to be, but if you hit four line drives to the shortstop, you’re 0 for 4 anyway. That’s part of the game.”
Defensively, he handled the hot corner at third base with only 3 errors in 44 attempts.
“He was our captain and his leadership was relied on by our team and his leadership offensively and defensively allowed us to compete each and every game,” Vintage head coach Billy Smith said.
As the leader of the best team in the Napa Valley — Vintage finished in a second-place tie with Petaluma at 9-3 in the Vine Valley Athletic League and 12-4 overall — Migotto has been selected by the Napa Valley Register as the 2020-21 Napa County Baseball Co-Player of the Year with Justin-Siena’s Nick Andrews.
“It’s a great honor, it really is,” Migotto said.
Unlike Andrews, who is currently one of the defensive leaders for the Justin-Siena football team, Migotto said his parents wouldn’t let him play football.
“I wanted to, but I had six concussions under my belt and I hadn’t even put on a football helmet,” he said. “I play aggressive. If you’re not out there to try to win every game, you might as well not be out there. I think (Andrews) gets that. He’s a great all-around player. He was fun to compete against. I think I’ve seen him over the years (playing travel ball) in the summer, too.”
Migotto, whose only sibling is an older sister, Veronica, started playing baseball when he just 7.
“A friend of mine was playing and I had nothing to do and he told me to come out to Little League, so I gave it a shot,” he recalled. “I was horrible. It did not click in right away for me. I played Minor B and I think I touched the ball once, a foul ball.”
That friend, fellow 2021 Vintage graduate Theo Llewelyn, became the brother he never had.
“We spent nine hours in the backyard playing Whiffle ball. If we came inside, we’d pick up a ping pong ball and a drumstick and we’d start playing inside,” Migotto said. “Theo was going to play baseball this (spring) but he had to choose a sport and he ended up choosing water polo. He’s at Washington now just finishing his education.”
Migotto’s parents, Stefano and Valentina Migotto, moved from Italy to Napa about 25 years ago and neither had a sports background. Older sister Veronica went to New Tech High and didn’t play sports, either.
“I was the first in the family, and it wasn’t natural, but I loved the game — just competing, really,” he said. “When I was 9 or 10 I joined the Napa Valley Oaks. We had a real good run. I started to get better at baseball around that age. That really helped me. We went all over the state. I’m very thankful for my dad taking me to all those games because it really did make my childhood fun playing baseball with all those guys.
“I’ve been wanting to play in college since I was in sixth or seventh grade. I knew baseball was my thing and I’d have to start working early to get to that place.”
He’s one of the few to start on the Vintage varsity all four years.
“That was my goal going into freshman year, and once (then-head coach) Rich Anderson told me to go practice with the varsity, I didn’t know it was rare. To me it was just where I had to be. That was my first time playing with older guys, but after that I joined some older teams to keep up with the level.
“There was a little bit of the ‘You got to be a bigger dog’ to show you’re not a little scared guy and show you deserve to be there. But it was also fun, messing around with the guys. Ronny Porter would pick on me, all in good fun, but he’d also push me. All of them did. I think that’s what really helped me.”
Migotto is currently attending Santa Rosa Junior College, where he’ll continue with baseball with hopes of transferring to a NCAA Division I program. Santa Rosa head coach Damon Neidlinger, a Napa High graduate, guided the Bear Cubs to state titles in 2005 and 2016.
“Damon is a great coach and he’s going to put me on the right path help me improve my game,” he said. “He pushes kids and he gets them to be their best. He brings the best out of you, which is why people want to play here.
“Right now I’m focusing on business and administration as a major. My parents are in the wine industry so that might be an option in my future. There’s a lot of pressure coming out of high school to know what you want to do and right now the only thing that I do know I want to do is play baseball, so I’ll continue with that and other things will fall into place and I’ll figure it out. The real goal for me is just playing as long as I can. If I could get 5, 10 more years out of this, that would be awesome.”
He said his favorite professional player is Josh Donaldson, who started his major league career with the Oakland Athletics and is now playing for his fifth team, the Minnesota Twins.
“I love the way he takes every single swing and plays on the field with a full effort, every day. He puts everything he has into the game,” he said.
It may have been hard for some to keep playing high school sports during the pandemic — especially spring sports, which had no playoffs two years in a row.
“Yeah, not the best way to end my high school career,” Migotto said, “but it was better than no games in two years.”
Other than a season with the North Bay Basketball Academy when he was in the eighth grade, “just to get some cardio work in,” Migotto has played baseball year-round ever since. He said his “love of the game” is what’s kept him from getting baseball burnout.
“There are always new things I can get better at, and seeing those and working through them every year,” he said. “Baseball such a tough game. Even if you’re doing good, you still might not be winning. It’s very mental, not just physical. It brings the best of both, and I want to play it as long as I can.”
He was a pretty good pitcher until he was 13.
“I pitched too much one year and I tore the cartilage in my shoulder — and then I kept throwing for about six months because I didn’t want to tell anyone so I could keep pitching,” he recalled. “I had to take four months off and did not raise my elbow above my shoulder. I was done with pitching after that.
“I went from Little League to summer ball non-stop, and pitchers definitely need a break from what they do to their arms. I wasn’t into taking breaks, so pitching wasn’t going to work out for me. I grew pretty fast, and I was mature in Little League, so I had extra strength. I went the distance a lot, but it cost me.
“I love playing defense. You can win at the plate, but if you have a shut-down defense, you don’t even give the other team a chance,” he said. “Also, you’re playing for your team when you’re on the field, especially for your pitcher, so I don’t like to let people down.”
He played mostly third base for Vintage, but also saw time at second base and shortstop.
“That position’s fun for me. It keeps you on your toes,” he said. “I actually came into Vintage wanting to catch. Rich Anderson put a stop to that and placed me at first. He just saw me as an infielder first. He was right.
“Rich showed me what a high school baseball work ethic is and where I need to be to get to the next level. (Assistant coach) Mark Lundeen has always been great to me as a mentor on the field, keeping me honest, and Billy (Smith, current head coach) has also been a real help to me over the years.”
Migotto said he was a 4.0 student at Vintage because his parents wanted academics to always been his priority.
“I wasn’t in AP or a genius, but I stayed on top of my work,” he said. “My parents had standards for me and said if I wanted to play baseball, I’d need all A’s, so I gave them what they asked for. I never had to miss a game.”
Like all great players, Migotto always takes practice seriously and does a lot on his own time.
“If you don’t do it in practice, you’re not going to be able to do it in a game, so I took every single ground ball, every single swing like I would in a game,” he said. “I spend an hour or two every day on my game at home. There’s only so much you can do at practice, and if you want to beat other teams in the league, since they practice as much as other schools, you have to do work on your own to get better.”
He wants to be a professional player, no matter how many years it takes.
“This game has given a lot to me, so I can give a lot of time to it,” he said. “I’m not going to force anything. I’ll just play the game and see where it takes me. It’s led me to good things in the past and I believe it’ll take me to good things in the future.”