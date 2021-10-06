2020-21 Napa County Baseball Co-Player of the Year: Migotto puts the time in on the diamond

He played mostly third base for Vintage, but also saw time at second base and shortstop.

“That position’s fun for me. It keeps you on your toes,” he said. “I actually came into Vintage wanting to catch. Rich Anderson put a stop to that and placed me at first. He just saw me as an infielder first. He was right.

“Rich showed me what a high school baseball work ethic is and where I need to be to get to the next level. (Assistant coach) Mark Lundeen has always been great to me as a mentor on the field, keeping me honest, and Billy (Smith, current head coach) has also been a real help to me over the years.”

Migotto said he was a 4.0 student at Vintage because his parents wanted academics to always been his priority.

“I wasn’t in AP or a genius, but I stayed on top of my work,” he said. “My parents had standards for me and said if I wanted to play baseball, I’d need all A’s, so I gave them what they asked for. I never had to miss a game.”

Like all great players, Migotto always takes practice seriously and does a lot on his own time.