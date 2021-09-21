2020-21 Napa County Boys Basketball Player of the Year: Nothmann combines brains and bravado

Even while playing for the high-scoring, oft-celebrating Vintage High football team last spring, Logan Nothmann kind of wanted to move on to the next sport — once he found out there would be a basketball season to follow.
“Basketball has always been my primary sport and we just spent a year preparing for that season and we didn’t really know if it was going to happen,” he said of the months-long delay of 2020-21 high school sports because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I wouldn’t have played football if I knew basketball had seemed like a sure thing. It didn’t at the time, but I was still working out during football and made sure to go to basketball practices once a week.”
Nothmann had to miss the Crushers’ first basketball game because his last football game was the next night. He would miss another because of injury, but he played in the rest. When the abbreviated six-week season was over, the Crushers had the best record in the Vine Valley Athletic League at 10-1 and were 13-2 overall.
“Our guys rallied together off just the belief that there would be a season and we worked out together for eight months, from fall until the season started,” Nothmann said. “When it came around, I think we were just better prepared than a lot of teams because we had anticipated having a season.”
Nothmann averaged 17.4 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists in 13 games and made the All-Youth Sports Network First Team of North Bay players.
He shot a whopping 59.6% from 2-point range – 65 of 109.
“Think about that for a second: His shot dropped inside the arc six of every 10 shots,” Vintage head coach Ben Gongora said. “I’ve coached for over 25 years. Logan Nothmanns are rare. He is truly a special talent. I’m so fortunate to have been his coach for the last two years — two years and two championships. That doesn’t happen without Logan. Lastly, Logan stayed healthy this past season by doing right with regards to COVID protocols. That was just as important as anything else this past season.
“He was the best player on the best team this past season, period.”
The Napa Valley Register agreed, naming Nothmann the 2020-21 Napa County Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
He might have had the Napa Valley’s best GPA in the sport, too — among active teams. The leagues of St. Helena and Calistoga decided to not hold any sports except baseball and softball this past spring.
Nothmann carried a cumulative GPA of 4.61.
“Both my teachers and coaches have made it easy to do both (athletics and academics) and emphasize the importance of doing both,” he said, agreeing that he needs sports as a release from his grueling classes. “It’s always been that way for me, and it doesn’t have to be in a team setting. I like just going out and playing whatever — basketball, flag football, even swimming at the pools.”
Gongora liked having a thinker at point guard, too.
“Point guard is the most difficult position on the court,” the coach said. “Logan was an extension of the coach on the floor. His relentless drive and competitive spirit literally willed our team to victory multiple times this past season. It started with his first game of the season. Logan dropped 24 against Casa Grande just four days after beating Napa (in football) at Memorial Stadium.”
Nothmann would also drop 24 points in an overtime victory at Vallejo and against visiting Napa in his final game as a Crusher.
But let’s not forget Nothmann’s 31 points in a 96-93 double-overtime victory at Sonoma Valley, where he also sealed the victory at the free-throw line with a few seconds left.
“The difference between Logan and other prolific scorers is that more often than not, his efforts resulted in a W,” Gongora said. “That fact is a testament to his unselfish play and desire to simply win versus needing to always score. Great players get others involved and make those around them better and that is what Logan did this season.”
Nothmann missed most of his junior season with a broken leg.
“This year I was finally healthy and I just knew it was my senior year and I had to step up as a leader and a scorer, and kinda set an example for the rest of the team,” he said. “I always tried to be more of a true point guard and definitely wasn’t much of a scorer (as a freshman and sophomore). I was mostly a facilitator. But playing defense, through all of the coaches I had at Vintage, defense was always a big emphasis. Gongora the most, for sure. Gongora pretty much let me play like a coach on the floor, almost. On the offensive side, he kinda just let me run the ship, you could say, and defense was all him.”
He started playing in like fourth grade for North Bay Basketball Academy teams coached by Tony Prescott, and then Gongora when he was in middle school. Ben Goodman was his JV coach as a freshman year, before then-varsity head coach Rob Johnson moved him up to the varsity as a sophomore.
“I feel I’ve been lucky with all the coaches I’ve had,” he said. “They’ve just given me freedom to play my game. I pretty much owe all of my success to them.”
That success helped him get accepted to the University of Miami in Florida, where he plans to major in computer engineering.
“I’ve been watching NBA since I was like 12. I’ve been going to open gyms two times a week since the season ended, and when I get to Miami I’m definitely going to be at the rec center every day playing.”
He said his sister, 2018 Vintage graduate Hallie Nothmann, is a senior at Boston University majoring in international relations.
“She’s definitely been an example for me, especially in the classroom and making sure I stay on top of all my responsibilities,” he said.
Their parents are Beth Hartung and Andy Nothmann.
“My dad played football throughout high school and even when he went to Georgetown, so I think I get some of my competitiveness from him, but it’s something I’ve had from the time I was little – and I was in an athletic class,” he said. “We all always competed with each other, even in open gyms.”