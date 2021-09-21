2020-21 Napa County Boys Basketball Player of the Year: Nothmann combines brains and bravado

Gongora liked having a thinker at point guard, too.

“Point guard is the most difficult position on the court,” the coach said. “Logan was an extension of the coach on the floor. His relentless drive and competitive spirit literally willed our team to victory multiple times this past season. It started with his first game of the season. Logan dropped 24 against Casa Grande just four days after beating Napa (in football) at Memorial Stadium.”

Nothmann would also drop 24 points in an overtime victory at Vallejo and against visiting Napa in his final game as a Crusher.

But let’s not forget Nothmann’s 31 points in a 96-93 double-overtime victory at Sonoma Valley, where he also sealed the victory at the free-throw line with a few seconds left.

“The difference between Logan and other prolific scorers is that more often than not, his efforts resulted in a W,” Gongora said. “That fact is a testament to his unselfish play and desire to simply win versus needing to always score. Great players get others involved and make those around them better and that is what Logan did this season.”

Nothmann missed most of his junior season with a broken leg.