2020-21 Napa County Boys Soccer Player of the Year: Unselfish Perez leads first-place Vintage

Gerardo Perez Jr. was just what a soccer team needs, a player who can lead in both goals and assists.
The Vintage High senior did just that this past 10-game spring season, leading the Crushers with 34 points on 12 goals and 10 assists.
The fourth-year varsity player and team captain tied fellow senior Emmanuel Duran for the team lead in goals, as they were a dynamic duo that had a part in each other’s success.
“He was more of the finisher and I was more of the passer,” Perez said.
He was more than that, co-head coach Javier Covarrubias said.
“Gera was the catalyst of our attack, playing either on the right or left wing,” the coach said. “He is a smart and intelligent player with great 1v1 skill and ability. If he wasn't the one scoring goals, he was creating opportunities for his teammates to finish.”
With Vintage finishing first in league play for the fifth season in row, the ability of Perez to score, help score, and make his teammates better made him an easy choice for 2020-21 Napa County Boys Soccer Player of the Year.
Perez said Duran plans to join him on the Napa Valley College squad this fall. He plans to major in either viticulture — because his father works at a winery — or become a firefighter.
The son of Gerardo Perez Sr. and Veronica Magdaleno seemed to jump into the fire as a freshman on the varsity in the fall of 2017, though he’d been playing competitive soccer since he was 7.
“I had more nerves then and was scared that I wasn’t going to perform well, playing with kids that were three years older than me,” he recalled. “But since then, more of the kids on the team I’ve known for like 10 years plus. I was a bond we already had from playing club soccer as little kids and growing up and watching each other develop. So it was fun to have all those high school experiences with them and make memories.”
Perez started club with the now-defunct Napa Valley Soccer Club and then with Napa United. He moved on to the Napa Soccer Academy for three years, playing under current Justin-Siena girls head coach Eric Branagan-Franco. Perez is now back with the Napa Valley 1839 FC program. He said he trains with both the younger team and with both the older team, which made the National Premier Soccer League playoffs and won a game in its first-ever trip to the playoffs this summer.
“It improves your speed and you have to be smarter with the ball and just think faster,” he said of training with the 1839 FC men.
He said one of his most inspirational club coaches has been Gavin Taylor, who “opened my eyes to see that we could get to a higher level. He was always very motivational and backing me up and helping me improve.”
Branagan-Franco also helped Perez become the headstrong player he is now.
“He would motivate me by giving me life lessons,” Perez said. “He would speak the truth and tell you what you need to do to get better.”
In the wake of two-time county player of the year Oscar Loyola leading Vintage with 20-plus goals in both 2017-18 and 2018-19, Perez and Duran succeed by playing off each other. Perez enjoyed getting more assists (12) than goals (nine) as a junior.
“We have a pretty close bond and the on the field we understand each other,” Perez said. “We really don’t have to talk to each other. With just our movements, we already know what the other is going to do. We’ve pretty much memorized each other’s game already.”
Soccer runs in the family. Not only has his father played locally as an adult, but Perez trains with his 10-year-old sister Angie, and his mother is related to 2015 Napa County Boys Soccer Player of the Year Jesus Magdaleno.
Perez said he’ll benefit from his four-year Vintage career in terms of “the bonds I’ve made and the coaches who have been there to support me and tell us that we always have to work hard in life. They would tell us we had to play hard for all 90 minutes and that life would be like that, that we had to keep going and never stop until we were satisfied, and always have each other’s back like a family.”