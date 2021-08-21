2020-21 Napa County Boys Soccer Player of the Year: Unselfish Perez leads first-place Vintage

The son of Gerardo Perez Sr. and Veronica Magdaleno seemed to jump into the fire as a freshman on the varsity in the fall of 2017, though he’d been playing competitive soccer since he was 7.

“I had more nerves then and was scared that I wasn’t going to perform well, playing with kids that were three years older than me,” he recalled. “But since then, more of the kids on the team I’ve known for like 10 years plus. I was a bond we already had from playing club soccer as little kids and growing up and watching each other develop. So it was fun to have all those high school experiences with them and make memories.”

Perez started club with the now-defunct Napa Valley Soccer Club and then with Napa United. He moved on to the Napa Soccer Academy for three years, playing under current Justin-Siena girls head coach Eric Branagan-Franco. Perez is now back with the Napa Valley 1839 FC program. He said he trains with both the younger team and with both the older team, which made the National Premier Soccer League playoffs and won a game in its first-ever trip to the playoffs this summer.

“It improves your speed and you have to be smarter with the ball and just think faster,” he said of training with the 1839 FC men.