2020-21 Napa County Boys Soccer Superlatives

Player of the Year Finalists
Emmanuel Duran, Vintage senior
Duran tied Gerardo Perez for the Crushers’ scoring honors with 12 goals and added 3 assists during the 10-game season.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
“Emma’s quickness and high energy made it difficult for defenses to stop,” co-head coach Javier Covarrubias said. “He’s a quiet and humble player who always put the work in at striker. Has an amazing touch and ability to finish inside and around the box.”
Yahir Escalona, Vintage senior
The player nicknamed “Yeezy” finished with the third-most points for the Crushers with three goals and four assists. He might have had more had there been playoffs, as he had scored two of his five goals in the postseason as a junior.
“Yahir is a very skillful and intelligent player that is fun to coach,” said Vintage co-head coach Javier Covarrubias last year. “He is just an amazing athlete and all-around player that can pretty much play every position on the field. We’ve used him at striker, winger and defensive mid, and last season he was our attacking midfielder. In emergency situations he could even be our goalkeeper, which he has played in club before.”
Salvador Leon, Napa senior
The center back who answers to “Chava” was also a Player of the Year finalist in the fall of 2019, when he was named Vine Valley Athletic League Player of the Year. The VVAL decided to not have all-league awards this spring because the COVID-19 pandemic forced so many sports to be played at the time and some teams lost players to other sports.
“I have no doubt he would again been named VVAL Player of the Year again if we would have an all-league meeting,” head coach Rafael Ayala said of Leon. “Chava held the defense down. He was the heart of soul of our team. He contributed to the attack with long accurate balls on counters, scored 6 goals, gave up very few goals — he was just a wall.”
Also a star in the classroom, an example others followed, Leon committed to play for Claremont McKenna after being also recruited by the University of San Francisco, Dominican University of California in San Rafael and Sacramento State.
Sergio Navarro, American Canyon junior
Navarro was an All-County Player of the Year finalist as a junior in the fall of 2019 after scoring 10 goals, and head coach Antonio Orozco had no reason to demote him as a senior.
“Sergio was, by far, the best defensive or offensive player we had,” Orozco said. “Due to having to play more defensively, he scored only one goal this year. But we would ask him to play defense or offense, and he would just do an outstanding job in either position.”
Offensive Player of the Year
Axel Clark, Napa sophomore
“It was very difficult to defend him one on one,” head coach Rafael Ayala said of Clark. “He pressured high to recover the ball and counter attacked quickly. Everybody’s strategy was to stop him. A striker, he was forced to deal with always getting double-teamed but averaged a goal a game. He just created havoc for every defense with his great strength and accuracy.”
Finalists
Noel Angel, American Canyon freshman
Head coach Antonio Orozco can’t say enough about his standout newcomer.
“Noel is an amazing defensive player, although I can probably ask him to play anywhere on the field and he would do an extraordinary job,” the coach said. “He is not very tall, but he is very strong and fast. He played extremely well in every game he played.”
Alexander Canas, American Canyon senior
Like teammate Sergio Navarro with his one goal, Canas wasn’t able to show his true offensive potential. Without the teammates to help him, he finished with two assists for his only points.
“He gave many more passes for goals, but our team didn't finish,” said head coach Antonio Orozco. “He was the creative piece of our team.”
Gabe Cendejas, Vintage junior
He had four assists while playing left back, a defensive position.
“Gabe was a very calm, composed, and disciplined player,” head coach Javier Covarrubias said. “He was not only a strong defender, but also a very important attacking player. He had incredible fitness levels and energy to make runs down the wing and join the attacking to create overloads, and put in service to the forwards. He used great awareness and decision-making to take on both roles of defending and attacking down the line.”
Nathan Ramirez, Vintage senior
“Ruchy” was one of the Crushers’ attacking midfielders, one head coach Javier Covarrubias said was “a very calm and creative player in the middle with a great range of passing ability and vision.”
Ian Reis, Vintage senior
The 6-foot-2 Reis, a center back, moved up to center midfielder during his last Big Game as a junior and scored in a 1-0 win over Napa. Looking as much like old-school basketball center with his height and white headband, Reis followed with a senior season impressive enough to land him a spot on the Sonoma State roster alongside 2019 Vintage alumnus Cole Geschwender.
Defensive Player of the Year
Angel Tapia, Vintage senior
A team captain and four-year varsity player, Tapia anchored the Crushers’ defense at center back and helped them post five shutouts in 10 games this spring.
“Angel was a strong and physical defender who was able to outmuscle opponents off the ball,” said head coach Javier Covarrubias. “He was also a strong leader who could organize the team and players in front of him.”
Finalists
Graeson Gamorras, American Canyon junior
After making the All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team as a sophomore, the center defender made sure he was ready for the spring season by training with his Napa Soccer Academy squad.
“Graeson is great,” head coach Antonio Orozco said last year. “You always see him running up and down the field, putting pressure on teams.”
Jonathan Gonzalez, American Canyon sophomore
Gonzalez allowed very few shots on goal for the Wolves.
“He had an excellent year defensively,” said head coach Antonio Orozco.
Luis Rodriguez, Napa senior
An All-Vine Valley Athletic League selection as a junior, he was one of three Grizzly defenders who “hardly ever gave up anything easy and should have been all-league this year.”
Tate Salese, Vintage senior
“As one of our center backs he is a strong and very smart defender as well as a leader on and off the field,” head coach Javier Covarrubias said last year. “He also always looks to get involved on offense providing a great threat on set pieces with his height and strength.”
Luke Shea, Vintage senior
One of the Crushers’ defensive midfielders but also capable of playing outside back, he was difficult to get past.
“He’s a very physical and energetic player that does a lot of the defense dirty work in the middle,” head coach Javier Covarrubias said last year.
Goalkeeper of the Year
Tanner Griffin, Vintage senior
A team captain, Griffin helped anchor a defense that gave up only 8 goals in 10 games while also recording five clean sheets. His goals-against average was 0.8.
“He was a positive, strong and confident presence in goal with great agility and quick reflexes,” head coach Javier Covarrubias said. “He also had the great ability to start the attack with his feet or his throws.”
Finalists
Erick Castro, Napa junior
The goalkeeper he had some monster saves and hardly gave up any goals when he played. He’s started since his sophomore year and made a big improvement from last year,” head coach Rafael Ayala said.
Conner Lima, American Canyon junior
Due to the Wolves having limited players, Lima had to play in the field instead of returning to his goalkeeping position. But Hugo Oxlaj Jr. manned the net capably.
“Hugo and Conner are as good as each other in goal, but Conner has more skills on the field,” head coach Antonio Orozco said.
Hugo Oxlaj Jr., American Canyon junior
Due to the Wolves having limited players, Conner Lima had to play in the field instead of returning to his goalkeeping position. But Oxlaj manned the net capably.
“Hugo and Conner are as good as each other in goal, but Conner has more skills on the field,” head coach Antonio Orozco said.
Catch up on Napa County's top sports stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read sports stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register. Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here to learn more about becoming a subscriber!
Three former Napa High School Spiritleaders have just been selected as members of NFL dance teams, two for the San Francisco 49ers’ Gold Rush …
Artie Carr, who wore many different hats in the St. Helena community, in and out of sports, will be one of five inductees into the St. Helena …
Aliyah Aguiar and Cole Lex are the 2020-21 Napa High School Athletes of the Year.
Napa’s Olivia “Ollie” McDonald, who has been the coxswain for Vesper Boat Club’s Under-23 Lightweight Men in Philadelphia this summer, helped …
Ira Smith, KVON’s sports director for the last 45 years, has been elected to the Napa High School Athletic Hall of Fame and will be inducted w…