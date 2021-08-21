2020-21 Napa County Boys Soccer Superlatives

“I have no doubt he would again been named VVAL Player of the Year again if we would have an all-league meeting,” head coach Rafael Ayala said of Leon. “Chava held the defense down. He was the heart of soul of our team. He contributed to the attack with long accurate balls on counters, scored 6 goals, gave up very few goals — he was just a wall.”

Also a star in the classroom, an example others followed, Leon committed to play for Claremont McKenna after being also recruited by the University of San Francisco, Dominican University of California in San Rafael and Sacramento State.

Sergio Navarro, American Canyon junior

Navarro was an All-County Player of the Year finalist as a junior in the fall of 2019 after scoring 10 goals, and head coach Antonio Orozco had no reason to demote him as a senior.

“Sergio was, by far, the best defensive or offensive player we had,” Orozco said. “Due to having to play more defensively, he scored only one goal this year. But we would ask him to play defense or offense, and he would just do an outstanding job in either position.”

Offensive Player of the Year

Axel Clark, Napa sophomore