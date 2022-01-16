2020-21 Napa County Female Athlete of the Year Finalists

Mary Deeik, Vintage senior

Named Vintage’s Female Athlete of the Year, she is now running cross and track and field for UC Santa Barbara. Deeik was the first Crusher to qualify for three cross country state meets and would have likely qualified for her fourth this spring had it not been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Deeik also played her fourth season of varsity soccer, helping the Crushers improve their league standing by one place each of her first three seasons. In track and field, she finished undefeated in VVAL dual meets in the 1600 and 3200 meters.

Megan Hanson, Justin-Siena senior

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $5.99 per mo…

Playing in only 10 matches last spring, Hanson wasn’t going to get close to the 333 kills, 141 digs, 57 aces and 20 blocks she had in 25 matches as a junior in the fall of 2019 — stats that led to her signing a letter of intent to play NCAA Division volleyball for UC Irvine before her senior season. But she was her old self when she did play, especially when she put up an impressive 28 kills with only 7 errors against Petaluma, and 25 kills with 18 in-play possessions against first-place Sonoma Valley. She was named Napa County Volleyball Player of the Year.

Jamie Pope, Vintage junior

Pope was the second-best girls tennis player in the Napa Valley last spring, but what she accomplished this fall showed she was one of the area’s top athletes. At the North Coast Section Division 2 Tournament on Nov. 15 at Heritage High in Brentwood, she destroyed her first two opponents, 6-0, 6-1 and 6-2, 6-3, advanced again when her semifinal opponent defaulted, and dominated the final 6-2, 6-0. She later signed a national letter of intent to play NCAA Division I tennis for Saint Mary’s College.

Tessa Salvestrin, Justin-Siena junior

The St. Helena resident could play only varsity soccer last spring, but she was a dominant scorer for the Braves for a third year in a row. She matched the 15 goals she had as a freshman, bringing her three-year total to 49 goals. She added a career-high 3 assists and was named Napa County Girls Soccer Player of the Year. She would have liked to also play softball, which she had done as a sophomore for the Braves and led them with a .722 batting average and 12 RBIs.

Priyanka Shaker, Justin-Siena junior

The fall 2018 Vine Valley Athletic League champion and 2019 VVAL runner-up didn’t get to try for her second league title. But it was pretty obvious Shanker would have won the VVAL Tournament had it not been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She didn’t played for the Braves this fall, opting to focus on USTA junior tournaments.