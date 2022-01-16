2020-21 Napa County Female Athlete of the Year: Tinnon juggled hoops, throwing events well

It’s normal for basketball season to impact track and field season by overlapping it slightly — not entirely, as it did in 2020-21 for then-junior Sofia Tinnon of Napa High.

But she made it so she could give both passions her full attention — even when it came down to crunch time in late May.

On Wednesday, May 26, Tinnon led the Grizzlies with 17 points and grabbed 6 rebounds in a basketball game at American Canyon.

The next day, when Napa hosted crosstown rival Vintage in a Big Game track and field meet, she posted personal records in both throws — 33 feet, 6½ inches in the shot put and 116-5 in the discus.

The day after that, she led the basketball team with 12 points and another 6 boards in a loss at Petaluma.

The Vine Valley Athletic League knew some teams would not get their usually smattering of multiple-sport athletes, so it didn’t hand out championship pennants nor have all-league teams. That’s why her basketball team’s 0-15 record wasn’t much of a factor when the Napa Valley Register selected Tinnon as its 2020-21 Napa County Female Athlete of the Year.

Tinnon was able to play both of her sports because one of them, track, isn’t dependent on team play.

“Last year was definitely unique in the sense that they occurred at the same time. However, my schoolwork was much easier to handle, so that made my sports life not interfere as much,” she said. “It did have a lot of physical strain on my body because I was having one to two games a week following a Saturday track meet, with two hours of practice for each sport.

“Luckily, this year I have a study hall period so I am able to get a majority of my work done before I even come home for the day, so that takes a lot of stress off of me.”

Despite being in her fifth year of basketball and going into her ninth of track, starting with the Napa Track Club, she is able to keep athletics and academics in perspective.

“I know that I still would be a good student if I wasn't an athlete because my grades have always been very important to me and I have the work ethic to support them,” she explained. “However, being on sports teams has taught me a lot of discipline and work ethic, so I know that I am a better student because of my participation in these sports.”

Tinnon won the other two league meets with marks of 33 feet and 29-3 and the shot put and 106-10 and 109-8 in the discus, and placed second at the Pittsburg Relays with marks of 31 feet, 5½ inches in the shot and 103-4 in the discus.

She placed second only to two sophomores at the 22nd annual Pittsburg Relays on May 15 — Heritage-Brentwood’s Kimora McLemore, whose winning mark in the shot put of 34 feet, 6¼ inches beat Tinnon’s by 3 feet, 1¼ inch, and Pittsburg’s Lauren Lemire, whose winning throw in the discus of 108-9 was 5 feet, 5 inches better than Tinnon’s. Twelve days later, Tinnon’s PR against Vintage ended up being 1½ feet long than Lemire’s PR.

Loves both sports

Tinnon was glad she didn’t have to choose between her two sports last spring.

“What I love the most about basketball is the sense of togetherness that is formed between players. I love how tightly bonds are built through the simple understanding that we're all going through the same struggles during the season,” she said. “We’re all perfecting our shot, working to be stronger inside the key, gaining strength to perform better, etc. Basketball gives me the balance of collaboration with a team — something that track doesn't give me a whole lot of the time.

“What I love about track is how knowledgeable I have become to the sport. Since there aren’t many throwers at Napa High. I’ve had the opportunity to work one-on-one with my coach, Troy Gittings. In doing so, I have learned how to be very self-aware of the mistakes that I make in the ring. I really love that aspect because it has made my attentiveness sharper. I truly believe that track strengthens my character and mentality through the high-pressure situations each meet provides. I enjoy challenging myself and seeing how far I can push myself.”

Tinnon is glad basketball will be over before the first track mee this year.

“It’s nice having basketball before track because my agility, speed, and strength are conditioned, which is extremely useful in my foot work for my throws,” she said. “Because track is such an individual sport, it really strengthens my mentality for when I am participating in a group sport like basketball, when it comes to relying on teammates and keeping my head up during a tough game. Whereas in track, I am just dependent on myself and my training to carry me towards success.”

She likes that one sport is very individual and the other very team-oriented.

“I do really enjoy the balance,” she said. “I find that I am naturally very independent in most aspects of my life so I thrive in an environment of independence and self-driven efforts. For those reasons, track has always been my favorite sport to compete in. I love how honed in I can get when competing in throws. It feels so rewarding because I see what my hard work and extra hours all were for.

“If I were to have a bad competition day during a track meet, it would have the effects fall solely on me, whereas in basketball we lose and win as a team. I like knowing that you have multiple people on a team to know exactly how you feel and being able to help lift you up and or celebrate with you no matter the outcome. Basketball really reigns me in to work well with others, as well as being able to acknowledge my leadership role in the midst of my team.”

The basketball team (1-13, 0-1 VVAL) started VVAL play with a loss to highly talented American Canyon, but hopes its tough preseason leads to league wins. Tinnon will then go full bore into an important track season.

“I’d love to continue my track and field career at a collegiate level,” she said. “This sport has been a part of my life since I was 8 years old, so it has surely become a part of me. I have had a lot of interest over this last year, now I’m down to just a few offers as I try to hone in on a school.”

Coaches kept her wanting to come back

Tinnon grew up watching Darci Ward and Michelle Lewis coach Napa High girls basketball. But she has enjoyed being coached all four years, including her JV season, by one of Ward’s former players, Taylor Willis, and Willis’ husband, Adam Martinez. Willis was a varsity assistant coach for two years before becoming a head coach for the first time with Tinnon’s team.

“I think that it’s really special that we got to start our new high school careers together. I think that sort of linked us in some special way,” Tinnon said of Willis and Martinez. “They’re both very competitive and driven towards their ambitions, which has always pushed me to be better for myself and as a teammate.

“Having a female varsity coach is inspiring within itself, especially one who has had to coach through such difficult adversities so early in her career. I know Coach Willis as someone of great strength and perseverance and I couldn't be happier to play for her all these years. I greatly appreciate Coach Martinez for always keeping my head straight during games as well as always working with me on new post moves to implement into my game. They’re great in this position.”

She appreciated that Gittings, who preceded Kamron Jones as head coach of Napa High track and field, came back two years ago with help Dom Giovannoni and Jones coach the throwers.

“Coach Gittings is one of the greatest coaches I’ll ever know,” Tinnon said. “He has taught me that there is meaning behind my athletics and has always pushed and strengthened my mentality in this sport and in life.”

Jones stepped down as head coach after last season.

“Coach Jones has always been extremely supportive and involved in my success, even before I stepped into high school,” Tinnon said. “He was always searching for extra meets, coaching, training and camps for me to get a hold of to compete at my best. Coach Giovannoni has had a standout career of his own and I am very fortunate to have him a resource for such helpful and intentional coaching.

“But my track career wouldn't have begun if it wasn’t for Dave Augustus, Brian Smith and Dr. Steven Cardey. These were my Napa Track Club coaches, who worked with me since I was 8 years old. They all spent countless hours with me working towards the common goal of seeing me succeed, no matter what it took.”

Enjoys depending on others and just herself

As nerve-wracking as it can be for a basketball coach to take a team to a tournament several hours away, such trips can create the happiest memories for the players.

“One of my favorite memories is my first year when we were starting off our summer league up at the annual Chico Tournament,” Tinnon recalled of her JV season, playing with mostly sophomores. “To be honest, I was very nervous to go on this trip because I was a freshman going on a trip with a team I didn't really know. Little did I know, this would be the trip that brought me closer to my team than I thought was possible. This really made me enter the season strong knowing that I have this connection with my teammates.”

Tinnon faced even older competition at the NCS Masters Meet in track and field that year. After posting an impressive PRs at the time of 33-5 and 104-9 at the VVAL Championships, she threw 31-5 and 86-11 at the North Coast Section Redwood Empire Championships at Maria Carrillo High in Santa Rosa.

“I was competing against all juniors and seniors and feeling very nervous and discouraged that I wouldn’t be able to compete with them, especially in the shot put,” Tinnon recalled. “Despite my nerves, I competed well and strong — so strong that I qualified for masters. This was a pivotal moment for me in my athletic career because it showed me that I am capable of any goal that I set for myself. Nothing is out of reach.”

Her junior season, which she refers to as “competing during COVID” because the NCS canceled all postseason meets before the season to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, was mentally taxing.

“Last year was extremely difficult as I was struggling to find that push that I needed all season long,” she recalled. “I really wanted to get over 110 feet by the end of the season and I wasn't seeing the results, no matter how hard I worked or how many extra hours I spent after practice.

“I soon learned that if I wanted to see the physical change, I needed to have a mental one. My last meet, I threw (a personal best) 116 feet, 5 inches. My mentality during meets is something that can either make me suffer or thrive, so I’m proud of myself for achieving and pursuing through the bad thoughts.”

She had to be patient with all of the COVID-related restrictions while trying to continue progressing in her crafts.

“It was such a mental game for me,” she recalled. “Each day I wanted to train, I had to mentally encourage myself to, especially during such a discouraging season. It was extremely hard to see any light at the end of the tunnel because we athletes had to be prepared to have our seasons end at a moment's notice.

“I missed the encouragement of my teammates and of my coaches— that will always play a fundamental role in my success. Despite the hardships, I got to work with Dom Giovannoni for a few months, which really enhanced my skill set for the season. I am thankful for my coaches who poured encouragement into me throughout such a difficult and uncertain time.”

Wants to be a doctor

Tinnon plans to major in aligned health and minor in medical biology in college toward a career as a family physician.

“This career path interests me because I am very interested in the way the human body works and knowing that I can daily impact people in need,” she said. “In addition, I’d love to know that I helped guide families and their children through their adolescent years up to adulthood healthily.”

The older daughter of Damon and Sonia Tinnon has had male role models in the family. Her father played basketball and ran track in high school and her brother, 2019 Napa High graduate Solomon Tinnon, made the section finals in the 110 hurdles as a senior.

She also has two younger sisters — Sadie, an eighth-grader at Silverado Middle School, and Stella, 8.

Sofia said Sadie plans to compete in track and try out for volleyball at Napa High.

“We have attempted to spark some sort of interest in basketball but she seems to not have any as of now,” Sofia said. “When we were younger, we would train in throws together a lot, especially in the mini javelin. But now that volleyball is her primary sport, we don't have the same training focus anymore. Regardless, we support each other's athletic aspirations and try to contrast with each other.

Solomon attended Santa Rosa Junior College his first semester before transferring to Southern Oregon University, where he has enjoyed a successful track and field career.

“He fell in love with the area so much that he hopes to live there after graduation,” Sofia said.

After finishing with her best throws last year, Tinnon is eager to show where she measures up against the rest of the NCS again.

“I think that I am definitely on pace to compete well at Masters,” she said. “This is my last year to showcase my work to my recruits and myself. One thing that I've learned from COVID is that it does no good wasting time not putting my words into action, especially when it's something that I am passionate about. Not being able to train and compete at my full maximum for a little over two years has definitely affected my seasonal results, so I am very well looking forward to presenting my best self this season.”