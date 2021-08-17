2020-21 Napa County Football Player of the Year: No touchdowns without takedowns for Smith

The smiles on Smith’s face between plays show he’s still having fun at the game after 10 years.

“He’s just a fun kid to coach,” Leach said. “He’ll do something wrong and you’ll go ‘Why did you do that?’ and the next minute he’ll make fun of it and do it right. I think the average fan would have a really fun time if they got to hear our conversations from the field to the sideline or up to the booth when I have him put on the headset.

“At practice, it’s always a joy to have him around. He and I have a great relationship and rapport. We mess around a lot. It’s a fun time. Since he walked on campus as a freshman, I don’t think he’s had an ounce in him that wasn’t confident. He was one of the JV kids we moved up to the varsity for the playoffs that year and played (in wins over) James Logan and Antioch. Maybe it was just his upbringing and how he grew up, but he’s always been a confident kid in his abilities and never shied away from the contact or the competition.”

Since rushing for 404 yards and five touchdowns and ranking fourth on the team with 63 tackles as a sophomore, Smith has been anything but a prima donna. If he celebrates a score, it’s usually with offensive linemen.