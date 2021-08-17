2020-21 Napa County Football Player of the Year: No touchdowns without takedowns for Smith

Dylan Smith can’t knock over every defender while carrying the ball for the Vintage High football team. With his wrestling background, he doesn’t have to.
“I’ve been doing football and wrestling back-to-back since I was 7, and I’ve been wrestling since I was 4,” said Smith, who grappled in the 170-pound weight class after football this past spring. “You get really good at moving around your own weight through wrestling. Running the ball is just that plus some pads.
“Wrestling is always real good for the stamina part, though we do plenty of conditioning for football. Every year one sports just bleeds right into the next, but training my body for two completely different things every year always seems to keep my body in the type of shape that I want to be.”
That’s how a junior his size can rush for 827 yards and 15 touchdowns in just the six games the Crushers were allotted during the COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s also how he can swarm to opposing ball carriers as an outside linebacker a play or two after running for a touchdown, and also why the Napa Valley Register has chosen Smith as its 2020-21 Napa County Football Player of the Year.
“That’s an honor,” Smith said. “It’s a lot of practice and just being out there doing my part.
Smith could have easily gone over 1,000 yards during the 6-0 season against only Vine Valley Athletic League competition. But because Vintage outscored opponents 321-27, deciding most outcomes by halftime, he didn’t see a lot of second-half minutes.
Even though Vintage head coach Dylan Leach had 17 seniors on his talented squad, many of whom could have been the best player on the opposing team, he thought Smith was the best around.
“Picking the best guy in the valley, I can’t see a better choice regardless of what grade they’re in,” Leach said. “We’ve had some really good wrestling-football combos over the years. I have a great respect for the sport of wrestling and what it takes to be good at it, and so I do think that plays a part in Dylan’s success.”
Having to cram football and wrestling into 2½ months wasn’t as fun as usual this spring, especially with no postseasons to work toward. But Smith was just happy to be throwing and getting thrown around by guys again after a year of people being afraid to hug outdoors, let alone throw each other around on a mat for up to six minutes dripping in sweat.
“Honestly, I was just happy to have seasons in wrestling and football. I was like ‘I’ll take what I can get.’ I was surprised that we got to play because it had gotten to a point where I almost gave up hope,” Smith said. “As far as how the football season went, that did not surprise me at all. Everybody just wanted to play. But it really hurt to not have a playoff run my junior year. I’d been looking forward to these four years for a long time and COVID kinda threw a wrench in it.”
The pandemic also threw a wrench in his plan to add a third sport to his repertoire — lacrosse. Like a lot of Vintage football players, he tried it when the Crushers played their first season of the sport in March 2020 and saw it get canceled by COVID after three games.
“I might try lacrosse again,” he said. “I kinda liked it out there.”
As Smith was starting his first lacrosse season in 2020, his brother Dominic had become only the third Crusher wrestler to qualify for the state meet since their father, Josh, had done so as a senior in 1995.
But enjoying contact sports alone does not make an 11th-grader the best football player around. He wants to play in college and he’s got the work ethic for it.
“Dylan definitely does not shy away from the weight room and the hard work he needs to put in there,” Leach said. “He’s a workhorse type of back with great speed and vision and he has a couple of great cut moves and juke moves that he uses with great efficiency. I feel like his biggest improvement is learning the game over his four years.
"He’s always been a tough runner, he’s always been strong and quick and fast, but he’s really taken the time to understand what we’re trying to coach him and understand the schemes and understand where his holes should be and to have that vision. It’s been really fun to watch his improvement and his knowledge of the game pick up.”
The smiles on Smith’s face between plays show he’s still having fun at the game after 10 years.
“He’s just a fun kid to coach,” Leach said. “He’ll do something wrong and you’ll go ‘Why did you do that?’ and the next minute he’ll make fun of it and do it right. I think the average fan would have a really fun time if they got to hear our conversations from the field to the sideline or up to the booth when I have him put on the headset.
“At practice, it’s always a joy to have him around. He and I have a great relationship and rapport. We mess around a lot. It’s a fun time. Since he walked on campus as a freshman, I don’t think he’s had an ounce in him that wasn’t confident. He was one of the JV kids we moved up to the varsity for the playoffs that year and played (in wins over) James Logan and Antioch. Maybe it was just his upbringing and how he grew up, but he’s always been a confident kid in his abilities and never shied away from the contact or the competition.”
Since rushing for 404 yards and five touchdowns and ranking fourth on the team with 63 tackles as a sophomore, Smith has been anything but a prima donna. If he celebrates a score, it’s usually with offensive linemen.
“I credit that to him learning the game and his understanding that he can’t do it all himself,” Leach said. “Growing up through the Saints (youth football), there were probably opportunities for him to just break some tackles and run through guys and be the star. But once he got to the varsity level, he quickly realized he wasn’t able to do that. He had to rely on the scheme — the line, the receivers and tight ends creating blocks for him.
"One of the reasons he is so tight with those guys is he learned that early that ‘Hey, I gotta take care of these guys. I’ve got to be the one that’s pumping them up and giving them the respect that they deserve.’ In turn, they work their butts off for him. I think that’s something he learned in the Vintage High program.”
