2020-21 Napa County Girls Basketball Player of the Year: Fontilla brings team up with her this time

Jazmine Fontilla burst onto the girls basketball scene in 2019-2020 by not only making the American Canyon High varsity team but as a freshman, but starting and finishing as the team’s leading scorer in Vine Valley Athletic League play with 10.9 points a game.
But her Wolves finished last in the VVAL, and it’s tough to get postseason accolades when your team wins only two league games. Fontilla was named Napa County Newcomer of the Year, but received only All-VVAL Honorable Mention.
Only two of the Wolves' 15 players graduated, however. The rest, especially Fontilla, were eager to show they were better than their 2-10 league record had indicated. Much better.
Despite a five-month delay to her sophomore season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Fontilla kept the bar raised for the program with her indefatigable work ethic.
She and then-junior Trinity Billingsley, also one of the program’s top players since her freshman year, seemed to bring the rest of the Wolves up with them this past spring. With senior Amaree Bennett and sophomore Destiny Evans joining them as double-figure scorers for the season, the Wolves finished with the fewest losses in the VVAL.
Even if they weren’t allowed to be called league champions officially, because the VVAL had already voted to not award pennants due to circumstances that made the season so different from others, the Wolves felt like champions — especially after winning only two league games the season before.
Fontilla seemed to be the driving force for the improvement, upping her scoring average from 11.5 points to 14.1 overall and 10.9 points to 13.6 in league play — both tops in the VVAL — and making the All-Youth Sports Network First Team for North Bay players.
“I went into my sophomore year prepared for any double teaming, box-and-ones, traps, etc.,” she said. “I would say that I was hungrier than in my freshman year season to showcase my talent on the court. I’ve committed to spending countless hours training and practicing, which made me very confident for the season.”
Fontilla teamed with Billingsley as the Wolves 1-2 punch once again while helping motivate Bennett and Evans to join the scoring party, as they also averaged double figures or close to it by the end of the season.
For those reasons, Fontilla has been selected 2020-21 Napa County Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
“I definitely could not have accomplished any of this without my teammates,” she said. “We had better chemistry and trust compared to the previous year, which played a huge role in all of us getting first in our league. Having many scoring options on our team was very helpful to all of us.”
The Wolves finished 9-3 overall and 8-2 in the VVAL during the COVID-shortened campaign, one made even shorter when rematches against Vintage and Justin-Siena were canceled in early May because of COVID.
It was tough for Fontilla to have 15 fewer games than in her freshman season — and no playoffs, as those were canceled by the North Coast Section and CIF for all sports — with basketball being her only sport now. She plays it year-round, including AAU ball with American Canyon-based Reign City. She started playing travel ball with the Bay Area Renegades from the third through seventh grade. She also played for the Lady Raptors from the sixth through eighth grade. She also played middle school and elementary school basketball while attending St. Basil’s School in Vallejo.
“Oscar Aguilar was my first AAU coach, and I would like to thank him for giving me my first opportunity to play travel basketball and teaching me the fundamentals,” she said. “Larry Bennett, who I met through the Lady Raptors, still helps me till this day with improving my skills, training, and recruiting, which I really appreciate. Chatte Mitchell is my coach for Reign City and he’s been pushing me through my high school years, helping our team win multiple championships this past summer. Their time and help never goes unappreciated.”
Fontilla started high school as a multi-sport athlete, playing volleyball before her first basketball season, but found that it set her back in basketball more than anything.
“As of right now, I do not plan to play any other sports,” she said. “I plan only to dedicate most of my time to basketball and college recruiting. My goal after high school is to play at the college level, preferably Division I or Division II.”
Despite having played basketball half her life, she doesn’t get burned out on it.
“The amount of work and time I’ve put into basketball motivates me daily to never stop,” she said. “I always try to learn and incorporate new moves into my game as much as possible. I have been mostly working on my mid-range jumpers and finishing at the basket with different combo moves in order to be better this upcoming season.”
It might open up her outside game, after she was 16 for 56 on 3-pointers in the spring.
“I always look to improve on every part of my game and work ethic," she said. "Outside shooting is not the main aspect I work on, but I definitely do different drills to improve on it.”
Fontilla said American Canyon head coach Angela Davis keeps her on her toes, too.
“Coach Davis really motivates and pushes me to my fullest potential,” she said.
Fontilla has maintained a GPA of 4.0 or higher throughout high school. She said her favorite class is statistics because it will help her with the business degree she plans to pursue in college.
On the court, she said she tries to help her teammates improve statistically. At 5-foot-7, she also averaged 6.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.3 steals in the spring.
“I am always open to helping others get better, by doing my best to involve all of my teammates during the game and being unselfish with the ball, motivating them and pushing them in practice, or helping them keep their heads up after they make a mistake,” she said.
Fontilla said her favorite game this past spring was when both she and the Wolves had season highs for points in a 71-61 win at second-place Petaluma in the season finale on June 2. Each team had two league losses coming into the decisive showdown, and Fontilla finished with 22 points, 6 assists and 4 rebounds.
“I had to sit out 90% of the first half because I was in foul trouble. We were down by double digits by halftime (34-23) and almost all of my stats came from the second half,” she recalled. “I felt very accomplished after we won first in league as a team.
“I am blessed with any opportunities God has for me, and would like to thank my very supportive parents (Edwin and Maribel Fontilla) for putting me in the position I am in today. I am very honored to be named the Girls Basketball Player of the Year.”
