2020-21 Napa County Girls Basketball Player of the Year: Fontilla brings team up with her this time

It was tough for Fontilla to have 15 fewer games than in her freshman season — and no playoffs, as those were canceled by the North Coast Section and CIF for all sports — with basketball being her only sport now. She plays it year-round, including AAU ball with American Canyon-based Reign City. She started playing travel ball with the Bay Area Renegades from the third through seventh grade. She also played for the Lady Raptors from the sixth through eighth grade. She also played middle school and elementary school basketball while attending St. Basil’s School in Vallejo.

“Oscar Aguilar was my first AAU coach, and I would like to thank him for giving me my first opportunity to play travel basketball and teaching me the fundamentals,” she said. “Larry Bennett, who I met through the Lady Raptors, still helps me till this day with improving my skills, training, and recruiting, which I really appreciate. Chatte Mitchell is my coach for Reign City and he’s been pushing me through my high school years, helping our team win multiple championships this past summer. Their time and help never goes unappreciated.”

Fontilla started high school as a multi-sport athlete, playing volleyball before her first basketball season, but found that it set her back in basketball more than anything.