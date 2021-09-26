2020-21 Napa County Girls Soccer Player of the Year: Salvestrin makes her fellow Braves better

She said she’s been injured enough to know what her major is all about.

“I’ve had many experiences in ER’s and physical therapists from playing soccer,” she said, “though I’ve only had to miss a few games in high school due to injuries.”

She said her favorite game this past spring was a crazy 5-5 tie against Vintage at Memorial Stadium. After Salvestrin scored the game’s first goal in the third minute on a through ball from Olivia Janerico, the Braves faced a seemingly hopeless 4-1 halftime deficit. But Salvestrin scored three goals to tie it up, two on assists from Thais Thomson-Rangel and Lexi Barlas. After the Crushers regained the lead, Gabriela Ryan and Janerico teamed on the tying goal in the final minutes.

“We had played a pretty bad half, starting off strong and then falling apart,” Salvestrin recalled. “In the second half, we just came together as a team. We were playing really well. We were fighting for the ball. I think everyone had a lot of fun working so hard to get back from the deficit that it was so rewarding, even though we didn’t win, to just prove to ourselves that were able to do that. It was a great game.”

She said Branagan-Franco has helped her set her bar high.