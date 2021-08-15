2020-21 Napa County Girls Volleyball Player of the Year: Hanson powered Braves while playing club

Big West Conference volleyball is going to be interesting around Halloween for Megan Hanson this fall.
The 2021 Justin-Siena graduate will face two former high school rivals when her UC Irvine team hosts 2020 Vintage alumnus Maddie Klungel’s Cal State Northridge squad on Oct. 30, and then visits 2021 Vintage graduate Julia Bodor’s UC Riverside squad on Nov. 4.
If that’s not fun enough, Hanson may have her biggest rooting section of the season on Nov. 6. That’s when the Anteaters visit UC Davis, and Justin-Siena head coach Kate Reilley plans to take her team to see their former teammate playing at the NCAA Division I level.
As impressive as it was that the Vine Valley Athletic League made it possible for students to play every sport, squeezing nine months of them into the 10 weeks that were left when the pandemic subsided enough to play made things though for even the single-sport athletes like Hanson.
Because the high school volleyball season was moved to the spring, it conflicted with the mandatory practice and tournament schedule to which she was committed with the Absolute Volleyball Club of Marin County.
“My club coaches said ‘You need to make all these practices.’ But Coach Kate was really sweet,” the Sonoma resident said. “She let me make practices and games when I could.”
With the Braves playing only 10 matches, and Hanson present for only half of those, she wasn’t going to even approach the 333 kills, 141 digs, 57 aces and 20 blocks she had in 25 matches as a junior in the fall of 2019.
But she was her old self when she did play, especially when she put up an impressive 28 kills with only 7 errors against Petaluma, and 25 kills with 18 in-play possessions against first-place Sonoma Valley.
For helping the Braves (5-5) avoid a losing season, and even getting nominated for the award by another VVAL coach, Hanson has been named 2020-21 Napa County Volleyball Player of the Year by the Napa Valley Register.
“Megan is a leader on and off the court,” Reilley said. “As a four-year varsity player, she played an integral role on our team, playing an all-around game and never coming off the court. Besides hitting, she was one of our best servers with 12 aces for the season.”
Hanson tried to use her scattered senior season to work on things before taking her game to UC Irvine.
“It was kinda cool because I got to play all the front-row positions throughout high school and throughout club,” she said. “I’m going to be an outside hitter for Irvine, so it was really cool to be able to work on my back-row game. That’s always been something I’ve wanted to work on a little bit more, just because I used to be a middle. So being an outside for high school and a little bit more for club, I got to work on my serve-receive and my defense a little bit more. Reading different players and seeing how they work allowed me to work on being quicker, reaction time-wise.”
“It was a pretty busy two or three months for me, but it wasn’t bad. I love volleyball, especially when you have two different teams like that. You get to know both.”
She said she’ll miss playing with fellow Braves seniors Kiera Day, Lauren Halls and Devon Carlson.
“I really wanted to make it to the high school games since it was my senior year and we had a couple of other seniors on the team this year and we really wanted to finish it. Whenever I could be there for them, I was,” she said.
“I feel we grew together a lot and we got a lot of time together and as a team overall. It was more like a family dynamic and we really got comfortable with each other. We pulled out wins that people weren’t expecting. We were so close and so communicative. We had that on our side. Coach Kate always pushed for us to get to know each other and I feel going that extra mile definitely helps on the court as well as off the court.”
Hanson also wanted to play with her sister, freshman Anna Hanson. Because Anna’s club schedule was even tougher to work around, they were able to play only a couple of matches together for the Braves.
“Anna barely made any (high school) games because she had so many back-to-back (club) tournaments, but I was so excited to play with her. We’d never really had that opportunity before and I was like ‘This is going to be interesting.’ It was fun to get that time with her on the court because when I was a freshman, I played with my older sister (2018 Justin-Siena grad Nicole Hanson) for a year. It was especially cool for our mom. She really wanted to see it. She was like ‘Anna, you have to go to this game with Megan.’ She’s a chiropractor, so she’s pretty busy, but she’s so great. She makes so much time in her schedule to try to come watch us.”
Their mother, Suzanne Hanson, lost her husband, Brian, to a heart condition called cardiac sarcoidosis in 2014.
Megan was 11 at the time.
“He never played volleyball, but he was really athletic and loved to come watch all of my and my sisters’ games,” she said.
Hanson, who had a cumulative GPA of 4.3 at Justin-Siena, plans to major in biological sciences at UC Irvine.
One of her biggest regrets about this past season was not getting to play Vintage, even though Bodor played only club for Absolute and not for the Crushers this year. Vintage opened with a 3-0 win over Justin-Siena, a match Hanson wasn’t able to make. She was looking forward to a rematch, but Vintage had to cancel its season after a 4-0 start when four of its players tested positive for the coronavirus.
“I was super bummed about that,” she said. “But now I get to play Maddie and Julia in college. That will be super cool.”
