2020-21 Napa County Girls Volleyball Player of the Year: Hanson powered Braves while playing club

“It was a pretty busy two or three months for me, but it wasn’t bad. I love volleyball, especially when you have two different teams like that. You get to know both.”

She said she’ll miss playing with fellow Braves seniors Kiera Day, Lauren Halls and Devon Carlson.

“I really wanted to make it to the high school games since it was my senior year and we had a couple of other seniors on the team this year and we really wanted to finish it. Whenever I could be there for them, I was,” she said.

“I feel we grew together a lot and we got a lot of time together and as a team overall. It was more like a family dynamic and we really got comfortable with each other. We pulled out wins that people weren’t expecting. We were so close and so communicative. We had that on our side. Coach Kate always pushed for us to get to know each other and I feel going that extra mile definitely helps on the court as well as off the court.”

Hanson also wanted to play with her sister, freshman Anna Hanson. Because Anna’s club schedule was even tougher to work around, they were able to play only a couple of matches together for the Braves.