2020-21 Napa County Male Athlete of the Year Finalists

The Napa Valley Register's 2020-21 Napa County Athlete of the Year, Justin-Siena’s Jacob Guiducci, was featured in Tuesday’s edition.

Here are the other finalists considered:

Nick Andrews, Justin-Siena junior

After helping the Braves’ football team finish 3-3 during a COVID-shortened six-game season as a speedy pass rusher, he was named Napa County Baseball Co-Player of the Year as Justin-Siena’s leadoff hitter and ace pitcher. Andrews led the Vine Valley Athletic League’s four Napa County schools with 67 plate appearances, 17 runs scored, 10 stolen bases and six hit-by-pitches during an abbreviated 17-game season. He ranked second in that group with 21 hits and a .537 on-base average, and third with 51 at-bats. Hit hit .412 with 11 RBIs and struck out only 4 times. He pitched 16 innings with two shutouts, allowing 8 hits and 1 walk, striking out 15 and posting a 0.44 ERA.

Nico D’Angelo, Vintage senior

In pandemic-shortened seasons, his prowess in the short freestyle events and relays helped the boys swim team go 6-0 against VVAL competition. During the six-game water polo season that followed, D’Angelo led the Crushers with 39 goals, 22 assists and 21 steals, and also in drawn ejections. He left the program with six school records — 9 goals in a game, 99 goals in a season, 245 career goals, 10 steals in a game, 91 steals in a season, and 261 career steals. He went on to play this fall for Huntington Beach powerhouse Golden West College, scoring 16 goals with 7 assists and 18 steals in 29 games as the program won its fifth straight state title and finished 28-2.

Cole Lex, Napa senior

Lex was a senior captain of the football team, which beat Justin-Siena and Casa Grande, and a wrestling captain as a senior and junior. After placing fourth at the North Coast Section Championships at 285 pounds as a junior, one spot short of qualifying for the state meet, he was invited to and competed in an unofficial state meet held this year after the league and section meets were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He went 2-2 and finished ranked among the state’s top 30 heavyweights. He graduated with a 4.7 GPA and is attending the University of Arizona on an academic scholarship.

Benito Saldivar, Napa senior

Despite missing the first game of the season due to COVID-19, Saldivar was able to rush for his third consecutive 1,000-yard season, totalling more than 1,500 combined yards. He then wrestled his fourth varsity season and was one of the VVAL’s top 140-pounders. There was no postseason competition, however, so it’s hard to say how far Saldivar could have gone in wrestling after reaching the postseason with third-place league finishes as a freshman and sophomore and winning the VVAL 128-pound title as a junior.

Dylan Smith, Vintage junior

The Crushers went 6-0 during the COVID-shortened football season as he rushed for 827 yards and 15 touchdowns and was relentless at outside linebacker. Smith would likely have gone over 1,000 yards. But because Vintage outscored opponents 321-27, leading the state in scoring, Smith didn’t see a lot of second-half minutes. The Crushers had 17 seniors on the talented squad, many of whom could have been the best player on the opposing team, but Smith was the best around. The Register agreed, naming him as Napa County Player of the Year.