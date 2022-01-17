2020-21 Napa County Male Athlete of the Year: Guiducci excelled in 3 sports in 3 months

During last spring’s cross country season, limited to six Vine Valley Athletic League dual meets and a smattering of weekend meets because of the pandemic, Jacob Guiducci ran like it was the last sport he’d do. He placed first against four opponents and second against the other two.

That was just the start of a three-sport, three-month run of success that led the Napa Valley Register to name Guiducci as its 2020-21 Napa County Male Athlete of the Year.

Like most sports last spring, wrestling and track and field were held simultaneously. Because track is more of an individual sport, Guiducci was able to wrestle at the same time.

Wrestling and track also had league-only schedules with a few weekend meets. Guiducci was undefeated on the mat while earning the team’s Iron Man award for the fourth straight year.

On the track, he lost in the 3200 meters only to a Casa Grande runner. But his 3200 times allowed him to compete in a weekend meet on June 5, the Clash of the Titans at Skyline High in Oakland. There he finished his high school career with a blazing time of 9 minutes and 41.29 seconds that was both a personal and Justin-Siena record. It was a PR by 17 seconds and broke the school standard by 5 seconds.

“He took over 60 seconds off his time in this race (over the course of) our very short season,” Braves track head coach Tracy Martin said. “Jacob was the team MVP this season as a captain with three- and four-event wins in multiple meets, and this record was an amazing feat in his last competition in a Justin-Siena uniform before heading off to UCLA.”

The computer engineering major had already been accepted to UCLA before cross country began, so he said there was less motivation to keep his grades up.

"I felt like I had already accomplished what I needed to do in the classroom, and training for two sports simultaneously made it more difficult," he said. "I was essentially hopping from practice to practice and competition to competition, so the spare time I would usually have outside of sports to study for my classes was little to none at some points.

"This unfortunately resulted in me getting a B+ in my final semester of high school in my AP calculus class, which was the first grade lower than an A that I had ever received in my entire academic career — effectively breaking my 4.0 streak. However, I think in the grand scheme of things, when I look back, I will remember the spring of my senior year for what I achieved athletically rather than feeling sorry for myself for getting my first and only B+ in high school.”

One league opponent Guiducci finished second to in cross country was the reigning VVAL champion, Napa High senior David Acuna.

“My legs were quite torched going into that race since I had a tough week of training leading up to it," he said. "But our track times matched up quite well, so it was unfortunate that we never got to race against each other one last time during track season. That would have been an exciting race, to say the least, because I was definitely in the best shape of my high school career.

"I actually ended up surpassing David in terms of raw time in the 1600 and 3200 by the time we had both reached the end of our seasons. So that was something cool for me to experience, given that David was dominant over me for my entire high school career.”

Guiducci said he trained hard to juggle track and wrestling at the same time, but didn’t try to be as perfect as he was in the classroom.

“Going into the hybrid sports season, I did not have many expectations to win as much as I did besides just trusting myself and the hours of offseason training I put in during the COVID-19 lockdown period,” he said. “Having online classes was a blessing in disguise because I am a very academically inclined individual. School was always the No. 1 priority when it came to being a student-athlete, so the online classes gave me greater flexibility to add to, adjust, and ultimately enhance my training regimen during that period of time.

“I would definitely say that I took it meet by meet in terms of winning. I already had a good glimpse of the competition during cross country season, so I had a general idea of what to expect from each team in terms of the quality of runners they had. Other than that, I never went in knowing that I had the race already in the bag.”

Guiducci could probably have gone undefeated had he run only the 3200. But track discourages putting all of one’s eggs in the same basket. He was about getting as many points for the Braves as possible.

“I doubled in every dual meet by racing in the 1600 and 3200 meters. I even ran the 4x400 after the 3200 in many of the meets,” he said. “Toward the end of the season I started to triple in the meets by running the 1600, 800 and 3200, respectively. This was something I had never done before, so it was a cool experience despite the fact that it was very mentally and physically taxing.”

Even though his father Jason is the co-coach of the Justin-Siena wrestling program, Guiducci was surprised he got another season on the mat.

“I knew that chances of having a true wrestling season were quite low given the contact nature of the sport," he said. "So a little after the initial COVID-19 lockdowns, I decided that I would go all in training for cross country and track and put all my eggs in one basket. This was taking a big risk since wrestling was the sport I felt I had the most potential in at the time, given my previous success and the fact I had been wrestling for as long as I can remember. But I felt like I had more to offer when it came to my cross country and track performances as a long-distance runner.

“It was over that summer and the following year that I would begin to slowly ramp up my mileage and training intensity until I had worked up to a consistent 50-55 miles per week by the time fall rolled around. In some sense, I was kind of glad that fall sports were postponed until the winter because it just gave me more time to develop my aerobic endurance. It was simply the consistency of running every day that I felt brought about the results when it came time to compete in cross country in the winter and track in the spring."

“There was nothing spectacular or out of the ordinary that I was doing in my training besides just being consistent and making sure I remained injury-free. Being consistent in my training required a considerable level of discipline to not let up. But my intrinsic motivation to succeed and inherent love for running allowed the discipline to occur naturally, so it never felt like I was forcing myself to stay on top of things in my training.”

Made sports complement each other

Guiducci kept wrestling and track from taking away from each other by making them complement each other.

“Training for two sports at the same time was definitely a grind, plain and simple,” he said. “There was nothing pretty, as it was a lot of work and with that work came a lot of fatigue. However, this hellish fatigue was well worth it now that I look back on what it enabled me to do. Upon hearing that the winter and spring sports season would be combined, I was initially quite frustrated because I felt like I wouldn’t be able to truly focus on both sports at the same time and, in turn, have a mediocre experience in terms of my personal enjoyment and success.

“But I can now say with conviction that having the discipline to train rigorously for both sports paid off in the end. Without the mental toughness gained through wrestling, I may have never broken the school record in the fashion that I did. Likewise, if I had not been simultaneously running as much as I was during track season, I may not have been as aerobically fit on the wrestling mat — a quality that allowed me to go undefeated in every dual meet during my senior year, as I never ran out of gas in my matches.”

After a full wrestling practice, Guiducci would immediately go for a 5- to 8-mile run — or he would do a run or workout in between his last class and wrestling practice.

“Prior to most wrestling duals, I would often find myself running 5-6 miles beforehand,” he said. “This was dual-purpose, as it allowed me to shed off a few pounds in the spring heat and allowed me to maintain and strengthen my running fitness. However, it did make me quite fatigued before some dual meets, which showed in some of my matches where I was facing a legit opponent — most notably in the match against (Napa High senior) Benito Saldivar.”

Guiducci said his last high school competition, the 3200 at the Skyline meet in the Oakland hills, was surreal.

“Not long before this race, at the Dublin Distance Fiesta, I had just managed to break the 10-minute barrier in the 3200, which was something that I viewed as the ultimate goal for myself when the track season started,” he recalled. “The week before I set the school record, I managed to break 10:00 for the second time. That was definitely a confidence booster. But it was only a 9:58, so I was nowhere near the school record.

“Going into this final race, I decided that I would not run the 1600 prior to it. This was the first time in my track career that I would run only one event in a meet. I had a gut feeling that this decision would help improve my time, given that my legs would be completely fresh going into the race. Little did I know, I would have the profound strength to slash 17 seconds off my previous best time. This was truly an astonishing feat that I never expected to achieve , especially at the outset of the spring track season.

His execution that day was something he will never forget.

"I was simply in the zone the whole time, in both my warmup leading up to the race and in the actual race itself," he said. "I think part of being in that zone was knowing deep down that this was the last athletics competition of my high school career, so I knew that I had to leave everything out on the track or else I would spend the rest of my life thinking about all the things I ‘would’ve or should’ve’ done differently in the race and on that day.

“It was a very gritty race in terms of how I felt physically. At some point late in the race, with three laps remaining, my mind started to drift and the weakness in my mind from the fatigue setting in was almost making me let up. But I made sure to grind through these precarious moments of the race and it definitely paid off because with one lap to go I had no doubt in my mind that I had the record secured. I am wholeheartedly convinced that the exhilaration I experienced in that moment when I crossed with one lap to go gave me the extra strength to not only secure the school record but to break it by a little over 5 seconds, which was a margin I never imagined would happen.”

Guiducci had always planned to continue running competitively at UCLA, either on a club team or the NCAA team as a walk-on.

“I have a farfetched dream of someday walking onto the actual collegiate cross country and track and field team,” he said. “But if that never happens, I am still grateful to still be running competitively with other like-minded athletes under the leadership of a coach who was the former school record holder in the 800 meters at LSU.”

So he wasn't thinking the Skyline meet would be his last meet ever. He just wanted to see how fast he could go.

"Witnessing the rapid progression in my times unfold right before my eyes in both the 1600 and 3200 motivated me, more drastically so in the 3200," he said. "As a runner, you are constantly comparing yourself to your last performance and personal record. So when I started to progress, I saw it as an opportunity to see how long I could keep the ball rolling in terms of maintaining a steady improvement. I was essentially hitting a new personal record nearly every time I raced, so that in itself proved to me I was capable of much more given how easily I was setting new personal records.”

Most memorable moments

Guiducci two of his most memorable moments last spring were breaking the 10-minute barrier in the 3200 and wrestling Saldivar in what he called the most exciting match of his season.

“I had started out the year with a 10:32 in the 3200 against Petaluma and (by he end), I was starting to plateau in terms of how much improvement I was seeing from race to race. Nonetheless, I was still managing to get sharper and sharper, so when I went into the Dublin Distance Fiesta, I only had one goal in mind: sub 10. I knew it would be an impressive feat to pull off, but I also knew that in order to do so, I would have to bring my absolute best mentality into the race.

The competitive environment of the event was like nothing he had seen as a runner.

"The sheer adrenaline I experienced in the pit/bullpen prior to stepping out on the starting line and ultimately when I heard the gun go off was a once-in-a-lifetime type of experience," he said. "This adrenaline coupled with the enthusiasm of the announcer and the music that was playing during the race was an incredible experience that I’m sure my teammates and anyone who has raced at that event can also acknowledge.

“Early on during the race, after everyone had jostled for position, in a violent but controlled manner, I surprisingly found myself up in the front of the pack trailing just a few other runners. Even though we were placed into heats based on our seed times, for a meet of this caliber I did not expect to have anywhere near as much success as I was having in league meets. Nonetheless, I continued to stay up front as the race endured.”

It was at the start of the second mile that things started to ramp up in intensity.

“Not only was I beginning to feel it in my legs but we came through the first mile in 4:58, roughly, so I knew it was do or die when it came to breaking 10. No one in the race was taking charge to ensure an honest pace, so I took the gamble and started separating myself from the rest of the pack. I knew that my only chance at breaking 10 was if I truly left it all out there. I am never a conservative runner, so when I felt the pace starting to slip I knew I had to kick it into the next gear.

"On the backstretch of the track, there was a slight but noticeable headwind, which was starting to take a toll on me mentally. It was then that the announcer acknowledged that I was essentially doing all the work up front. From what I remember, he briefly rattled off my name, grade, and what school I attended in addition to acknowledging that I was essentially pulling the pack along in a gutsy manner. His words of acknowledgement gave me another level of motivation and drive when it came to closing out the race.

With two laps left, Guiducci knew he had to dig deep.

"I had to ‘go now’ since I am not the type of person who can easily close the last 200 meters of a race with a surge of speed," he recalled. "It was in the final 200, though, that I was finally overtaken by Antoine Moret, a talented runner from Branham. When it came to 100 meters left, I knew I would not be able to get first anymore. But that did not matter, because I still only had that one thought of breaking 10.

"As I saw the timer in the distance slowly come into clear sight, I knew I had to send it with the last bit of energy I had left in the tank since it was going to be down the wire. When I crossed the finish line, I knew at that exact moment I accomplished what I set out to do on that night. In my eyes, this was the genuine beginning of the end for the former 3200 school record. I now had an unprecedented confidence that would serve me well as I approached the final races of the season and what would be the end of my high school athletics career at Justin-Siena.”

As for the wrestling match against Saldivar, Guiducci said he preceded it with a 5-mile run because he didn't know who he'd be wrestling.

“I had to cut a few pounds to make weight for this dual so I decided it would be a good time to incorporate a good training run for track before the dual,” he explained. “It was quite hot that day, so I sweat off the weight easily — a plus of having wrestling in the spring. Little did I know, I would be wrestling Benito Saldivar later that evening.

"I had already beaten him once before, during my sophomore year. But he was no wrestler to sleep on, given his acclaimed football background and that he was a former league champion in wrestling. Going into the match, I felt quite drained from my run earlier, but I did not let that determine the outcome of the match. Since Benito is a football player who is used to short burst plays, he came out hard. I got stunned in the first period when I attempted to take him down and he hit a ‘scoop’ counter on me, effectively forcing me onto my back and nearly pinning me."

At that point, Guiducci returned to his base.

"It was then that I knew I had to act in order to win the match, so I continued to put on the pressure from the neutral position," he said. "He hit some pretty impressive counters in quick succession, which made me even more tired from my already fatigued state. He racked up a decent amount of points on me, but I noticed that his movements were beginning to slow and it was at this point that I knew I would win the match in dominant fashion. I proceeded to take him down successfully and at this point he was completely gassed."

He pinned Saldivar shortly after that.

"This is where I draw back to my running background, especially given the fact I was also training for track at the time," he said. "He was stronger than me as a result of his football background, so having that endurance was essential to prevailing in the match — in addition to my years of prior technical experience in the sport. I do have to give him props for that match because that is one of the key matches that I will always remember from spring of 2021.”

Guiducci only wishes he got to go out with postseason memories, but the pandemic wiped that out.

“It was tough not having any playoffs in my final year of sports because I felt like I had a lot to offer at the NCS level in all three of my sports, but I did not let that faze me as an athlete,” he said. “I went into each sport with the cards we were dealt by CIF and just went with the flow of how things were aligned in the end, albeit far less optimal than any of us athletes had ever hoped or wished for.”

Guiducci looks back on his senior season at Justin-Siena as getting out of it what he put into it.

“I would do a hard, 10-mile run, sometimes even longer, in the evening following league track meets and duals on the weekends at a 6:00-6:20-per-mile pace, sometimes a 6:40 pace if I was feeling overly fatigued,” he said. “This was a grueling thing to do after some meets, given that I would run three distance-based events in almost every single track meet. My legs experienced a lot of intense fatigue and ache on these days and especially in the days following.

“However, it was these 10-mile runs that played the biggest role, in my humble opinion, in facilitating my success and rapid improvement throughout the course of the track season and also indirectly supporting my efforts in wrestling. Something that always came to my mind on these runs was that famous Michael Jordan saying: ‘Champions are made when no one is watching.’”

