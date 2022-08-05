2021-22 All-County Girls Basketball Superlatives

Player of the Year Finalists

Charmaine Griffin, Justin-Siena senior

She averaged 6.7 points and a team-high 2.4 assists per game, and was second on the team with 7.0 rebounds — 4.8 of those at the defensive end. She picked it up with 9.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game during a key six-game stretch that saw the Braves win all six of their Vine Valley Athletic League road contests and essentially clinch their North Coast Section Division 4 playoff berth. She received All-VVAL Honorable Mention.

Leire Riestra, Vintage junior

She came into the program with high-level basketball experience in her native Spain and it showed, as she averaged 11.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 3.1 steals and 1.7 blocks. “She is a savvy defender and a highly skilled scorer, her basketball IQ is off the charts and, on top of all that, she's a tremendous kid and a wonderful teammate,” said Joe Donohoe, who stepped down as head coach after six seasons. “She’s definitely deserving of Player of the Year, as was shown by VVAL coaches in voting her Defensive Player of the Year even though she was from a fourth-place team. In my experience, that award always goes to a player from the first- or second-place team. So that’s respect from her opposing coaches.”

Sofia Tinnon, Napa High senior

She led the Grizzlies with 11.5 points a game on 32% shooting, as well as with 6.5 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 2.4 deflections. She was named to the All-Vine Valley Athletic League Second Team despite her team’s winless league record. Tinnon — who signed with UC Davis for track and field as a thrower added 17 total blocks, took two charges, and dished 1.3 assists a game. “Every league game we played in, she was often double-teamed if not tripled when she drove or made moves in the post, which speaks to the offensive threat she is,” head coach Taylor Willis said.

Offensive Player of the Year

Lizzie Qui, Vintage junior

The third-year varsity starter averaged 7.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.3 steals, making the All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team. “She had some highlight moments almost every game,” said Joe Donohoe, who stepped down as head coach after six seasons.

Finalists

Nadia Ali-Musa, Napa High senior

The 5-foot-11 power forward-center was the Grizzlies’ leading rebounder with 7.0 boards per game and second-leading scorer with 7.0 points.

Kaniya Bryant, American Canyon sophomore

The varsity returner was the third-leading scorer on the Vine Valley Athletic League’s second-place team with 8.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.2 steals per game. She received All-VVAL Honorable Mention.

Skylar Freutel, St. Helena junior

In her third season as a varsity starter, the first being at Calistoga, Freutel sparked the Saints with her speed and composure.

“Skylar was our point guard whom we ran our offense from,” said Leona Rexhepi, who stepped down as head coach after the season because she was graduating from Pacific Union College. “She was a leader on the court, and improved on offensive aspects of the game: creating contact, getting to the foul line etc. She was also very productive in breaking the press.”

Liv Hedberg, Vintage senior

She was the Crushers’ fourth-leading scorer with 5.5 points per game.

Isabella Wright, Justin-Siena senior

She averaged 7.2 points and 5.0 rebounds for the Braves. She had 7.7 points and 4.5 rebounds per game during a key six-game stretch of Vine Valley Athletic League play that saw the Braves win all six of their road contests and essentially clinch their North Coast Section Division 4 playoff berth. She received All-VVAL Honorable Mention.

Defensive Player of the Year

Mary Heun, Justin-Siena junior

She was named to the All-Vine Valley Athletic League Second Team after netting 7.1 points and a team-high 2.1 steals per game, along with 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists. She had 6.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.2 steals per game during a key six-game stretch of league play that saw the Braves won all six of their VVAL road contests and essentially clinch their North Coast Section Division 4 playoff berth.

Finalists

Sofia Cupp. St. Helena junior

“She made an impact on the team overall with her effort, defensive skills, layups when we needed and always worked hard in practice and games,” said Leona Rexhepi, who stepped down as head coach after the season because she was graduating from Pacific Union College.

Aribella Farrell, St. Helena junior

“Aribella made some very good plays on the defensive end,” said Leona Rexhepi, who stepped down as head coach after the season because she was graduating from Pacific Union College. “She knew the rotations, where her player was, and was able to get a couple steals in the game. Her best defensive highlight was against Winters school where she stole the ball from the opposing team and our offense scored - which send the team to the first overtime game of the season.”

Kate Kerr, Vintage senior

She was the Crushers’ third-leading rebounder with 5.2 boards per game, 3.6 on the defensive end, while netting 5.1 points.

Olivia Vavricka, Napa High senior

She was the Grizzlies’ third-leading scorer and grabbed most of her 2.5 rebounds per game at the defensive end.

Eden Wood, Vintage senior

She received All-VVAL Honorable Mention after averaging 7.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.9 steals. “She battled through numerous injuries and always, I mean always, gave the team every ounce of effort and energy she could,” said Joe Donohoe, who stepped down as head coach after six seasons. “Her toughness and commitment was inspiring to all, our record with and without her shows her impact and importance having her defending the paint and rebounding.”

Newcomer of the Year

Jordan Washington, Justin-Siena freshman

The 6-foot-1 center led the Braves with 7.8 points per game and 10.0 rebounds, 6.7 of them at the defensive end. She stepped up with 8.3 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game during a key six-game stretch of league play that saw the Braves won all six of their Vine Valley Athletic League road contests and essentially clinch their North Coast Section Division 4 playoff berth. She received All-VVAL Honorable Mention.

Finalists

Joy Bradbury, Napa High freshman

The tall guard-forward grabbed 3.5 rebounds per game for the Grizzlies.

Liliana Cruz, Calistoga freshman

The daughter of Wildcats varsity boys head coach Cesar “Shorty” Cruz ended up being the main scorer and distributor at point guard.

Megha Jackson, Justin-Siena junior

After another strong tennis season as one of the Braves’ No. 1 double players, she averaged 4.9 points and 3.1 rebounds on the indoor court.

Kamaya Jones, American Canyon sophomore

She was the fourth-leading scorer on the VVAL’s second-place team with 7.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Ella White, St. Helena junior

The 6-foot-1 White, also a volleyball standout, shook the rust off her game and showed promise for her senior season. “Ella had some basketball background when she was very little, but having her as a part of our team was a great addition,” said Leona Rexhepi, who stepped down as head coach after the season because she was graduating from Pacific Union College. “I challenged her into learning a new position for her to play (post) and she got adjusted to it very quickly. She had a growing season this year and I hope she will continue to play her senior year and improve even more.”