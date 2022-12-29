2021-22 All-Napa County Baseball Superlatives

Player of the Year Finalists

Dario Freschi, Vintage freshman

The high school newcomer made the All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team after leading the Crushers with 19 runs scored and driving in 17 runs, second most for Vintage. Freschi hit .289 with 22 hits, including two of the Crushers’ three home runs, two triples and two doubles. He committed only eight errors in 100 chances on defense and was 3 for 3 on stolen bases.

Mason Harris, American Canyon freshman

He led the Wolves with a .333 batting average, 24 hits, 9 RBIs, 5 stolen bases, a home run and 4 doubles and was second with 12 runs scored. On top of that, Harris led the pitching staff with 34 2/3 innings and 48 strikeouts, got the wins in their only two victories, and pitched their only complete game – a six-hitter with one walk and seven strikeouts in 3-1 win in Vintage’s Senior Day game and — whew! — the Wolves’ VVAL finale.

Jasper Henry, Sr., St. Helena senior

The North Central League I Most Valuable Player got the win in the first game when the Saints swept Fort Bragg in a regular season-ending doubleheader on the road to clinch the league title outright with a 14-1 record. St. Helena was seeded sixth in the North Coast Section Division 4 playoffs and finished 17-8 overall after falling 12-5 at home to No. 11 seed Fortuna in the first round. Henry hit .353 with team highs of 30 hits, 15 stolen bases and 28 runs scored, and had four doubles and a triple. He also led the staff with 70 2/3 innings pitched. He hit 15 batters and gave up 27 walks but rang up 85 strikeouts, including 24 with batters looking at third strikes.

Connor Ross, Napa High senior

The All-VVAL First Team selection led the VVAL with a .474 overall batting average while hitting two of the Grizzlies’ four home runs, along with six doubles and three triples. Ross led the Grizzlies with 10 stolen bases and committed only nine errors in 77 chances at shortstop.

Dalen Tinsley, Justin-Siena junior

The All-VVAL First Team selection led the VVAL co-runners-up with a VVAL-leading 32 RBI and a .462 batting average that was second-best in the league, along with 36 hits and four triples. Tinsley also had one of the Braves’ six home runs, seven doubles and 30 runs scored. As a pitcher, he was 4-1 with a 2.02 ERA, 22 strikeouts, 10 walks and 3 hit batters in 27 2/3 innings.

Pitcher of the Year

Erik Kvidahl, Vintage senior

He made the All-VVAL Second Team after leading the Crushers with 49 2/3 innings pitched and 61 strikeouts while walking 14 batters and hitting nine. He got the wins when the Crushers swept second-place Casa Grande, 8-7 in nine innings and 6-3 in seven, and when they beat Justin-Siena 12-2 late in the season.

Offensive Player of the Year

Everett Johnson, Justin-Siena sophomore

He finished second among all VVAL players with 31 RBI overall, behind teammate Tinley.

Finalists

Matt Chadsey, Justin-Siena senior

The All-VVAL First Teamer was third on the Braves with 33 hits overall while hitting .423 with 12 RBI, 16 runs scored, a double and a triple.

Madden Edwards, Justin-Siena senior

He made the All-VVAL Second Team after finishing fourth among all VVAL players with 24 RBI overall.

Sam Gomez, Vintage junior

He led the Crushers with 20 RBI, 27 hits, nine doubles and two triples while hitting .365, second best on the team behind sophomore Austin Buffler.

Harrison Ronayne, St. Helena senior

The All-NCL I First Teamer led the Saints with a .435 batting average and 30 hits, including six doubles, a triple and a home run. He drove in 17 runs and scored 22.

Cameron Taylor, Napa High junior

He made the All-VVAL First Team after finishing as the Grizzlies’ second-leading hitter with a .382 batting average and 29 hits, including a team-high 10 doubles and a home run.

Defensive Player of the Year

Thomas Herdell, St. Helena junior

The All-NCL I First Team catcher made two errors in 164 chances behind the plate, and caught 13 runners stealing. Herdell hit .414 for the season with three doubles and a triple and scored 21 runs.

Finalists

Miles Harvey, St. Helena senior

The All-NCL I Second Teamer hit .373 with 16 RBI and 21 runs scored.

Spencer Printz, St. Helena senior

The All-NCL I First Teamer made two errors in 56 chances and pitched 51 1/3 innings, striking out 40 and walking 22 with only six hit batters.

Dylan Snider, Napa senior

The catcher made just six errors in a team-high 150 chances. He was also hit .342 and was the Grizzlies’ second-leading RBI man with 19. Snider also legged out seven doubles and six triples, had a home run, and scored 18 runs.

Timmy Walsh, Justin-Siena senior

The All-VVAL Second Teamer made zero errors in 54 chances.

Elliott Zuidema, Napa High senior

The All-VVAL Second Teamer led the Grizzlies with 10 stolen bases and was the Grizzlies’ second-leading scorer, crossing the plate 22 times. Zuidema hit .253 with 20 hits, including three doubles.

Newcomer of the Year

Ian Fernandez, Vintage sophomore

He made the All-VVAL First Team after committing only four errors in 132 chances at catcher while throwing out both runners who tried to steal on him. Fernandez hit .268 with 22 hits, including three doubles and a triple, while driving in 10 runs and scoring 14.

Finalists

David Bravo, Calistoga freshman

He made the All-NCL II First Team after leading the Wildcats on the mound and at the plate during their first season since 2019.

Ruben Gallardo, Calistoga junior

He received All-NCL II Honorable Mention after the Wildcats’ first season since 2019.

Josh Johnson, St. Helena junior

The All-NCL I Honorable Mention made only six errors in 95 chances for the Saints.

Oscar Leon, Calistoga junior

He made the All-NCL II Second Team in the Wildcats’ first season since 2019.

Orlando Segura, St. Helena senior

The All-NCL I Second Teamer hit .267 with four doubles, 18 RBIs and 14 runs scored.