2021-22 All-Napa County Boys Soccer Superlatives

Player of the Year Finalists

Christian Caldera, Calistoga senior

The fourth-year starting striker missed a month of the season due to injury, but came back to score their first goal in a 2-1 upset at No. 1 Sonoma Academy in the semifinals of the North Coast Section Division 2 fall playoffs. He also had what appeared to be the first goal of the section final at Athenian-Danville before it was nullified, opening the door for the Owls to prevail 1-0 instead.

Aaron Cruz, St. Helena junior

He had a whopping three double braces — four-goal games — while leading the Saints in scoring and helping them reach the semifinals of the North Coast Section Division 1 fall playoffs, finish 12-2 in the North Central League I and 18-3 overall.

Gabriel Orozco, Napa High junior

Orozco, nicknamed “Titi,” recorded Napa High’s first clean sheet against crosstown rival Vintage since a 2-0 win in 2015 as the Grizzlies snapped an 11-game Big Game losing streak with a 0-0 tie on Feb. 3.

“Our defense came together with our great goalie,” head coach Rafa Ayala said after the Big Game tie. “I’m just in awe of how great Titi is and how he takes command of the field. He’s just our general.”

Eric Reis, Vintage junior

The team captain was named the Vine Valley Athletic League’s Defensive Player of the Year after helping the Crushers win their sixth straight league title, and then helped them finish second in the Division 1 North Coast Section playoffs and first in the Division IV Northern California regional playoffs. With his height, Reis was able to easily deal with any balls in the air. He was also very dangerous on attacking set pieces, scoring 7 goals.

“Eric was a wall at center back, an anchor in a defense that was a league best and gave up only 4 league goals in 12 games,” co-head coach Javier Covarrubias said. “He had the task of marking the opponents’ best strikers. He’s a smart player who reads the game very well, giving him a step ahead of the opponent.”

Kevin Sosa, Justin-Siena senior

The speedy striker, team captain and All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team selection led the Braves in scoring, including 2 goals in a 3-0 win over visiting San Domenico in their North Coast Section Division 4 playoff opener.

Offensive Player of the Year

Iztlli Garcia, Vintage senior

The team captain and All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team selection, nicknamed "Pollo," was an attacking center midfielder who finished second for the Crushers in goals and assists while helping them win their sixth straight league title and first Division IV NorCal crown and finish second in the Division 1 North Coast Section playoffs. “A very crafty left-footed player, Pollo was very good with the ball and was always able to find the spaces in between the defensive lines,” co-head coach Javier Covarrubias said. “He was an unselfish player who always looked to feed the three attacking players.”

Finalists

Charlie Carpy, St. Helena senior

One of only three seniors for the North Coast Section Division 1 fall semifinalists, he was one of their assist leaders for the North Central League I runners-up.

Alexis Escobedo, Calistoga senior

The center midfielder and right wing was a team captain who had several goals and assists, helping the fifth-seeded Wildcats reach the championship game of the North Coast Section Division 2 fall playoffs.

Emmanuel Garcia, American Canyon junior

He led the Wolves with 4 goals, 2 assists and 10 points as they finished sixth out of seven Vine Valley Athletic League squads.

Issac Garcia, Calistoga senior

The center midfielder and team captain had several goals last fall, including the winner midway through the second half of a 2-1 upset of No. 1 seed Sonoma Academy in a North Coast Section Division 2 semifinal for the fifth-seeded Wildcats.

Gino Hanna, St. Helena junior

One of the Saints’ leading scorers, he had a hat trick early and later helped the Saints reach the semifinals of the North Coast Section Division 1 fall playoffs, finish 12-2 in the North Central League I and 18-3 overall.

Defensive Player of the Year

Brandon Diaz, St. Helena junior

A finalist for All-County Newcomer of the Year as a freshman two years ago, when he made 17 starts at center back and became the Saints’ most dependable player at the important defensive position, he helped the Saints reach the semifinals of the North Coast Section Division 1 fall playoffs, finish 12-2 in the North Central League I and 18-3 overall.

Finalists

Andres Cardenas, American Canyon senior

He was the only All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team selection for the Wolves.

Marcus Delgado, Napa High senior

The All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Teamer co-captained the Grizzlies to a third-place finish in the VVAL and a playoff berth.

Noel Lopez, Vintage junior

The All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Teamer was part of a league-best defense that gave up only 4 VVAL goals in 12 games

Isai Montez-Mata, Napa High

The All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Teamer helped the Grizzlies finish third in the VVAL and earn a playoff berth.

Justin Nast, Justin-Siena senior

The All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team selection helped the Braves finish fifth in the VVAL and reach the second round of the North Coast Section Division 4 playoffs.

Goalkeeper of the Year

Cadel Newton-Kotch, Vintage sophomore

Part of a Vine Valley Athletic League-best defense that gave up only 4 league goals in 12 games, he allowed only 28 goals in 27 games overall for the VVAL and Northern California Division IV champions and North Coast Section Division 1 runners-up. “Cadel was a leader on the field,” co-head coach Javier Covarrubias said. “He was vocal and good organizer of his defense and team. He was also a strong player with his feet starting up our attack and able to play the short, medium, or long pass accurately.”

Newcomer of the Year

Flavio Guzman, Vintage sophomore

The All-Vine Valley Athletic League Second Team selection was a center back and part of the defense that gave up a league-low 4 goals in 12 VVAL games. “Flavio is physically a very strong player who is not afraid to make a tackle and get stuck in,” co-head coach Javier Covarrubias said. “Flavio and Eric (Reis) were a strong pair that worked great together as center backs.”

Finalists

Diego Flores, Calistoga freshman

He had several goals, including one against Roseland Collegiate Prep in the first round of the North Coast Section Division 2 fall playoffs for the fifth-seeded Wildcats.

Emmanuel “Primo” Garcia, American Canyon sophomore

He scored 2 goals, connecting in a 1-0 win over Petaluma that was the Wolves’ only Vine Valley Athletic League win of the season, and was second on the team with 5 points.

David Lopez, St. Helena underclassman

He scored several goals in helping the Saints reach the semifinals of the North Coast Section Division 1 fall playoffs and finish 12-2 in the North Central League I and 18-3 overall.

Julian Martinez, St. Helena underclassman

He scored several goals in helping the Saints reach the semifinals of the North Coast Section Division 1 fall playoffs and finish 12-2 in the North Central League I and 18-3 overall.

Leo Rodriguez, St. Helena underclassman

He scored several goals in helping the Saints reach the semifinals of the North Coast Section Division 1 fall playoffs and finish 12-2 in the North Central League I and 18-3 overall.