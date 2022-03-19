2021-22 All-Napa County Football Superlatives

Player of the Year Finalists

Edgar Caldera, Calistoga sophomore

Caldera took over quarterbacking duties from his senior brother, Christian, who had called signals since his freshman year was found to be a better fit at running back. When Christian was sidelined for good in midseason with a broken arm, Edgar got to show his own athleticism at running back.

He was back at quarterback in a NCS Eight-Person semifinal playoff game at Branson and ran and threw for 28 of Calistoga’s 37 points in its season-ending loss. Caldera left everything on the field before exiting the game in the fourth quarter because of injury.

“That is all you can ask for,” head coach Shane Kohler said. “He is a great kid and wonderful athlete. He kept fighting and he was sticking in the pocket and delivering the ball.”

Diego Davis, Vintage senior

The linebacker was named the Vine Valley Athletic League’s Defensive Player of the Year after leading the Crushers with 81 tackles, including 43 first hits, two interceptions and three forced fumbles. He also led them with nine catches for 118 yards and 3 touchdowns as a running back and was Vintage’s third-leading rusher with 581 yards behind 2020-21 Napa County Player of the Year Dylan Smith and quarterback Tytan Bradley, and second to Smith with 10 rushing touchdowns.

“In my opinion, bar none, Diego was the best player in the region, let alone the VVAL,” Vintage head coach Dylan Leach said. “He was dominant on both sides of the ball.”

Vintage gave up the fewest points of any VVAL team in league play, and Leach said Davis was a major reason for that.

“He is a rare mix of football IQ, speed, quickness and toughness. When Diego hit an opposing player, it would be noticeable from every seat in the stadium. He hits differently,” the coach said. “His punishment of opponents’ rushers was very evident; no rusher gained more than 76 yards against us in league play. In addition, his ability to cover and play the pass was also unmatched. His 87-yard pick-six against Napa High is one of the best pass-defense plays I have seen in years.”

“We relied heavily on Diego on the offensive side of the ball as well. He was a punishing running back who changed games with his power-running style,” Leach added about Davis, who signed with NCAA Division I Stetson University of Florida on Feb. 1. “Diego will be missed tremendously, but we are looking forward to his college career.”

Thomas Hatton, Napa senior

One of the most revered all-around athletes in his class since he qualified for the North Coast Section Wrestling Champions as a sophomore, the 5-foot-10 Hatton was an undersized defensive end who was everything head coach Askari Adams could have wanted at the position.

“I’ll take Hatton over anybody at defensive end any day,” the coach said.

Hatton also played full-time at center on the offensive line this season, yet he led Napa High with 80 tackles (58 first hits and 22 assists), 10½ sacks, 20 tackles for losses, and 25 quarterback hurries, leading the league in the latter. He caused two fumbles and recovered one, and blocked a kick.

He made the All-VVAL First Team and was the runner-up for both VVAL Lineman of the Year and VVAL Defensive Player of the Year.

Kapono Liu, American Canyon junior

Liu, a running back and linebacker, made the All-VVAL First Team after rushing for more than 1,200 yards in seven games. He and the offensive line willed the Wolves to their first win in Week 3, a 33-14 rout at Berkeley in which he broke Eddie Byrdsong’s single-game rushing records with 369 yards and 4 touchdowns.

“He and was our leading rusher and tackler until he got injured during our game with Vintage,” head coach John Montante said.

Liu already had 204 yards in the first half at Berkeley.

“The coaches took me off special teams and had me strictly on offense, so I knew I could do it,” he said after the game. “I did have two fumbles. They put their shoulder in the right place and it comes out easily if they do that, so I really need to work on holding the ball. But my team showed up. Definitely my offensive line showed up, letting me through the line of scrimmage so I could get downfield.”

Robby Sangiacomo, Justin-Siena senior

The All-VVAL First Team selection was the Braves’ “do-everything guy,” head coach Brandon LaRocco said, while helping them reach their first North Coast Section title game since 2014.

Sangiacomo played tight end, finishing with 36 receptions for 744 yards and 9 touchdowns and even throwing a TD pass. He started at middle linebacker and finished second on the team in tackles. He had 2 interceptions with a pick-six, forced a fumble, and recovered a fumble that he returned 52 yards for a score against Vintage.

As the team’s place-kicker, he finished 16 of 18 on PATs and was 2 for 2 on field goals.

“Simply put, Robby did everything for us this year and was excellent at it all,” LaRocco said.

Offensive Player of the Year

Harrison Ronayne, St. Helena senior

Head coach Ian MacMillan called Ronayne the “best offensive weapon in Napa County. The team captain, who played running back, wide receiver, strong safety and punt returner, was the Offensive Player of the Year for the North Central League I.

He finished with 121 carries for 1,103 yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging 9.1 yards per carry and about 100 per game. He also had 3 catches for 81 yards and a touchdown. He was also 1 for 1 as a passer, competing a 56-yard TD pass, and drew a pass-interference call with another throw against Clear Lake.

Ronayne led the Saints with 1,253 all-purpose yards, or 113.9 per game.

Finalists

Raul Castellanos, Napa senior

He made countless momentum-grabbing catches, finishing second on the team with 23 catches for 503 yards and 6 touchdowns for the Grizzlies, and earned a spot on the All-VVAL Second Team.

Christoph Horton, Napa senior

Named VVAL Offensive Player of the Year, he led Grizzlies to their only win of the season in their finale, 36-24 at Sonoma Valley, with two 14-yard TD passes and 100 yards on five receptions. He finished the season with 1,032 yards and 12 touchdowns receiving.

Caden Parlett, Justin-Siena senior

One of the most exciting players in the valley this season, the All-VVAL First Teamer topped out at almost 1,700 all-purpose yards. Parlett rushed for 1,424 yards and 14 touchdowns while catching 8 passes for 216 yards and a touchdown. “Caden was electric from the backfield for us this year. He finished the regular season as one of the top five running backs in the entire NCS. Caden is a home-run threat every time touches the ball and was the leader of our offense.”

Dylan Smith, Vintage senior

The reigning Napa County Player of the Year led the Crushers in rushing again with 983 yards and 14 touchdowns, returning to the All-VVAL First Team.

Sean Yumang, American Canyon junior

The All-VVAL Second Team selection was a reliable fill-in for junior quarterback Kaleb Anderson when not catching balls from him. Yumang won in both of his starts at quarterback, at Berkeley and against Petaluma, when Anderson was out with COVID and an injury. He also gave the Wolves momentum in a 48-30 upset of eventual league champion Casa Grande with an early 85-yard touchdown kickoff return and late 60-yard touchdown catch from Anderson.

Defensive Player of the Year

Miles Martin, Justin-Siena senior

Head coach Brandon LaRocco said the All-VVAL First Team safety was the best defensive player the Braves have had in his six years at the helm. “He has the speed to cover any receiver while also having the strength and size to match up with tight ends,” LaRocco said of Martin, who led Justin-Siena in both tackles and with 4 interceptions. “His ability to come downhill against the run was paramount to the success we had on defense this year, consistently making tackles for us at the line of scrimmage.”

Finalists

George Konoval, American Canyon senior

The linebacker made the All-VVAL First Team after helping lead a Wolves defense that allowed just 27 points per VVAL game, including 30 to a Casa Grande offense that averaged 55 points in its other six league games.

David Garcia, American Canyon junior

The defensive lineman had a huge game in the win over Casa Grande, sacking VVAL Most Valuable Player Jacob Porteus twice, and made the All-VVAL Second Team.

Mosaati Schaumkel, Vintage senior

Had an 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in 66-14 home win over Sonoma Valley and was named Vintage’s Big Game Most Valuable Player in its win over Napa High.

Bryce Powers, Vintage senior

He made the All-VVAL First Team for a defense that allowed no running back more than 76 yards in a league game.

Jadon Meyer, St. Helena junior

He started at middle linebacker on defense and strong-side guard on offense, piling up 79 tackles, 2 tackles for losses, 7.2 tackles per game, and a pick-six. “He was the reason we only gave up 12.8 points per game,” head coach Ian MacMillan said.

Lineman of the Year

Louie Canepa, Vintage senior

The New Mexico State-bound offensive tackle was named VVAL Lineman of the Year, one head coach Dylan Leach called “the most dominant run blocker in the VVAL the last three years.”

Canepa was named to SBLive’s 2021 All-North Coast Section second team offense as an offensive lineman.

“I broke my calculator calculating Louie’s ‘pancakes,”” Leach said of stats kept for planting defenders on their back sides. “Louie created mismatches in every single game, wherever we played him. Against Cardinal Newman, he played every offensive line position except center and even played tight end and wide receiver in certain sets. In one-on-one situations, it was extremely fun to watch what he was capable of accomplishing. Moving a big body against their will was his specialty.”

Finalists

Tobyn Bunch, American Canyon senior

The All-VVAL First Team offensive and defensive lineman helped the Wolves persevere offensively despite several personnel changes by their young cast in the backfield. “Toby had a breakout year,” head coach John Montante said. “He was dominant at times and matched very equally with (Lineman of the Year Louie) Canepa.”

Cal Lehman, St. Helena senior

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound strong-side tackle and strong-side defensive end was named to the Cal-Hi Sports All-State Small Schools Second Team Offense and the All-NCL I First Team. “We ran behind Cal 85% of the time,” said head coach Ian MacMillan said. “We rushed 398 times for 3,678 yards, 9.2 yards a carry, and 306 yards per game and were 44 of 66 passing for 780 yards because of Cal. We gained 4,458 yards on season and average 38 points per game because of Cal.”

Lehman also had 67 tackles (28 first hits, 39 assists), 6 tackles for losses, 5 sacks and an interception of a screen pass. “On defense we gave up 12.8 points per game and only gave up more than 21 points in two out of 12 games and gave up over 100 yards rushing in only two games because of Cal,” MacMillan added.

Giancarlo Guerrero, Justin-Siena senior

The guard and defensive end made the All-VVAL Second Team. “GC was an absolute force on both sides of the line this season,” head coach Brandon LaRocco said. “Being undersized just didn’t matter for this kid because he dedicated himself to the weight room these past two years. His explosive first step gave him the ability to block defenders much bigger than him, and his lightning-quick hands made it difficult for offensive linemen to block him one-on-one. GC is a master of technique on both sides of the ball.”

Felix Llamas, American Canyon senior

All-VVAL First Team center helped the Wolves persevere offensively despite several personnel changes by their young cast in the backfield.

Aaron Gilmet, Vintage senior

The All-VVAL First Teamer helped make Vintage’s offense unstoppable on the offensive line for three varsity seasons.

Special Teams Player of the Year

Josiyah Maddalone, Justin-Siena junior

KR/PR Jojo is the best punt returner I have coached since I started at JS in 2004. He is willing to come up and make the catch and once he does he is electric. He had multiple big returns for us throughout the season, including taking a kickoff back for a touchdown with less than a minute to go in our NCS championship game to put us within 2 points of winning. He was also one of our leading tacklers on special teams.

Finalists

Noel Angel, American Canyon sophomore

He not only could dazzle with his pass-catching abilities, but was a very consistent place-kicker for the Wolves.

Francisco Arias, St. Helena senior

In his first-ever football season, he was 36 of 38 on extra-point attempts and kicked a 37-yard field goal.

Aaron Ballines, Vintage senior

He was 31 of 33 on extra points. While booting 55 kickoffs, he had to punt only 10 times.

Clayton Crean, St. Helena junior

He had a 93-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and led the Saints with 113 yards rushing with two touchdowns in a 48-6 win over McKinleyville in the first round of the NCS Division VI playoffs.

Isaac Garcia, Calistoga senior

He caught passes, covered passes, kick extra points and, in a 56-0 homecoming win over Roseland University Prep, ran back the opening kickoff 65 yards for a touchdown.

Newcomer of the Year

Charlie Knight, St. Helena junior

A newcomer to the game, the 6-foot-4 Knight started at wide receiver and cornerback and had 19 catches for 250 yards and 3 TDs — two of them in the section title game. Knight was also on the kickoff team, returned kickoffs and, on defense, had 23 tackles, two picks and five passes defensed. “Nobody wanted to throw to his side,” head coach Ian MacMillan said.

Finalists

Brandon Guiducci, Justin-Siena junior

He started all season at outside linebacker and later on offense as an H-back and tight end. “Brandon has a great combination of size, strength and athletic ability that allows him to be effective against the run and the pass,” said head coach Brandon LaRocco. “His wrestling background made him one of our most reliable tacklers all season.”

Kaleb Anderson, American Canyon junior

The quarterback and safety didn’t really get to show all he can do, missing two games due to COVID and an injury during his first varsity season. But Anderson still landed on the All-VVAL First Team.

James Aken, American Canyon junior

He was a force on both sides of the line and made the All-VVAL Second Team, and even got to run out the clock on a win against Petaluma by carrying the ball several times.

Yovanni Palma, Napa sophomore

He took over the Grizzlies’ reins after returning starter Anthony Tubridy was knocked out early in the season and threw for well over 1,500 yards.

Carlo Deianni, Napa junior

The offensive lineman made the All-VVAL Second Team after helping the Grizzlies rack up points this season.