2021-22 All-Napa County Girls Volleyball Superlatives

Player of the Year Finalists

Anna Hanson, Justin-Siena sophomore

Having to play her freshman season in the spring last year was tough because it conflicted with club volleyball, forcing Hanson to miss several Justin-Siena matches. It was especially tough because it was her only chance to play high school ball with sister Megan, last year’s Napa County Player of the Year who is now playing for UC Irvine.

Anna — the third Hanson sister to come through the Justin-Siena program, after Megan and 2018 graduate Nicole — was the Braves’ “flashiest player and put up a ton of kills season,” head coach Kate Reilley said. “She rotates all the way around for us, which makes her invaluable.”

Anna finished with 148 kills, 49 digs, 35 blocks, 24 aces and 4 assists and matched Megan’s sophomore-year feat of helping lead her team to a VVAL title — albeit a share of it with Vintage — at 11-1.

The Braves had tough draws in the Division IV playoffs, losing in the North Coast Section semifinals to eventual champion Cardinal Newman and in their Northern California playoff opener to eventual state champion University Prep of Redding.

Aubri La Pointe, Napa sophomore

The Grizzlies tied for fifth place in the Vine Valley Athletic League at 3-9 and were 3-11 overall, and needed La Pointe to get those wins.

In her second varsity season, she finished with team highs of 99 kills, 94 digs and 191 serve-receive receptions. She added 17 aces and 8 blocks for first-year head coach Ali Poseley’s squad, earning All-Vine Valley Athletic League Second Team honors.

“Aubri has been an asset and thrill to have on the team since Day 1 — not only in skills and ability, but also in her determination and willingness to step into whatever role was needed, both on and off the court,” Poseley said.

“The youngest player on the team, Aubri shows a level of awareness that surprises me every time she steps onto the court. Her athleticism makes her an absolute joy to watch play, and her personality makes her a fun player to coach.”

Arianna Pacheco, American Canyon junior

She was a pretty obvious All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team selection after piling up amazing stats all over the court — 324 digs, 192 kills, 0.162 hitting efficiency, 13 blocks and 63 aces.

Pacheco also helped the Wolves finish fourth in the Vine Valley Athletic League with a 5-7 record and 15-11 overall. American Canyon had been 0-30 in the VVAL since the league formed in 2018-19 but ended that skid by winning three of its first four VVAL matches.

Wolves head coach Katy O’Brien is glad she can still talk about Pacheco in the present tense, as she has one more season left at American Canyon.

“Arianna is an all-around asset to our team,” the coach said. “She is a threat from the service line, defensively and offensively, as well as in her team leadership.”

Andrea Villasenor, Calistoga senior

“Dre,” as longtime Wildcats assistant coach Bud Pochini nicknamed Villasenor when she was a freshman, helped raise the bar for the program during her four varsity seasons.

“Andrea was a great addition to our team,” said Pochini, who assisted first-year head coach Lluliza Argueta this past fall. “She was a leader and a hard worker and I believe that some of the other girls strived to be like her. She was a great hitter, had a powerful serve, and was an all-around player.

“She hit the floor constantly. I remember one time at an away game during playoffs she dove into the stands and saved a ball to continue a match. I think we ended up winning that game. She was a pleasure to coach when I figured out what drove her.”

Villasenor and the Wildcats finished fifth in the North Central League II at 4-6 and, after falling at Convent of the Sacred Heart in San Francisco in the first round of the North Coast Section Division V playoffs, 6-9 overall.

“She was also a great softball player but decided to focus on track and field,” Pochini added, “where I believe she does the pole vault.”

Ella White, St. Helena junior

It’s nice when your team’s Most Valuable Player has another season left, like White does for first-year head coach Jessica McCornack. The outside hitter led the Saints in kills, aces and blocks, was a team captain and received All-North Central League I Honorable Mention after they finished 2-11 in the league and 4-13 overall.

White has been a varsity starter since her freshman season, when she was a right-side hitter.

“Ella has a great attitude and excellent character on and off the court,” McCornack said. “She leads by example, she's very coachable, and she’s always ready to play. I look forward to another season with her.”

Offensive Player of the Year

Giselle Torres, American Canyon junior

She was awarded First Team All-VVAL recognition after amassing 201 digs, 271 assists, 157 kills at 18% hitting efficiency, 26 aces and 15 blocks.

“Giselle is a force to be reckoned with on the court,” head coach Katy O’Brien said. “The power behind her hits is unparalleled. She's versatile on offense as well as the way she runs the offense.”

Finalists

Krista Young, Vintage senior

She led the VVAL co-champions in service aces as well as kills as an outside hitter and right-side hitter.

“Krista had an impressive vertical leap and used it well to get her 5-foot-5 frame high above the block,” Vintage head coach Kelly Porter said. “Unfortunately, she sustained an injury toward the end of the season. But up until that point, she led in stats for kills and aces in many of our matches to contribute to winning the VVAL championship.

“Krista was a solid all-around player and was named First Team All-VVAL this season, even with the injury, and was a three-year varsity starter.”

Emery Messenger, Justin-Siena junior

The outside hitter led the VVAL-champion Braves with 154 kills and added 91 digs, 42 aces, 6 blocks and 5 assists.

Eleanor Meyers, Justin-Siena senior

The middle had 127 kills, 18 digs, 28 aces, 3 assists and a team-high 50 blocks for the VVAL-champion Braves, with 34.5% accuracy as a hitter. “Her hitting percentage was amazing, especially for a middle who gets set significantly less,” head coach Kate Reilley said.

Alessia Palmieri, Napa senior

She ended her high school career by tallying 64 kills, 20 aces, 37 digs, 55 assists, and a team-high 10 blocks for the fifth-place Grizzlies.

Ranessa Rualo, Justin-Siena sophomore

A setter who played defense, she finished with 308 assists, 91 digs and 35 kills with 56.3% hitting clip, and was second for the VVAL-champion Braves with 46 aces.

“Ranessa generally was the difference maker,” head coach Kate Reilley said. “She only played three rotations, which makes her stats more impressive.”

Defensive Player of the Year

Madisyn Flohr, Vintage senior

The fourth-year varsity starter made the All-VVAL First Team after leading the Crushers in digs in most matches. “Madi was a go-to player who helped us secure the pennant in VVAL,” head coach Kelly Porter said. “She was a leader on the court as a captain and played all six rotations all season long. She stepped into the Libero role and transition set when needed. She played outside hitter and also right side and put up a great block that leaped us defensively, as well. Her passing and serving skills were strong for us.”

Finalists

Reagan Brumfield, Justin-Siena sophomore

Another key cog in the Braves’ youth movement, she plays all the way around as an outside hitter but really emerged as a force to be reckoned with in the back row for the league co-champions.

Brumfield finished the season with 87 digs, 91 kills, 47 aces, 2 blocks and 6 assists. “She put up an impressive amount of digs and held down the back row during some of our toughest matchups. I see great things in her future,” head coach Kate Reilley said.

Morgan Cravea, Napa High junior

The setter finished with 46 digs, 251 assists, 15 kills and a team-high 25 aces for the fifth-place Grizzlies.

Erin Edora, Justin-Siena senior

The libero led the league-champion Braves with 119 digs and added 30 kills, 16 aces and 24 assists.

Grace Galindo, Calistoga junior

The Libero wasn’t afraid to hit the ball nor hit the floor, often diving after tough balls as she and the Wildcats finished fifth in the North Central League II at 4-6 and 6-9 overall, making the playoffs after their 2020-21 season was wiped out by the pandemic.

Gabriella Holland, Napa Christian senior

The outside hitter was the Knights’ captain and made the Small Schools Bridge League All-Tournament team. She also received the Character Award at the Pioneer Invitational Tournament. “She is a quiet leader who just takes the team on her back and leads by example. She has a very deceptive serve, so she led our team in aces and averaged .40 ace per set,” head coach Darren Smith said.

Newcomer of the Year

Jordan Washington, Justin-Siena freshman

The connected on 27% of her sets to produce 73 kills while finishing one block short of the team lead with 49, as a starter for the league-champion Braves.

“Jordan is a fast learner, respectful player and teammate, and kicks butt on the court,” head coach Kate Reilley said. “She had an amazing first season and I can't wait to see where she goes from here.”

Finalists

Kennedy Brown, American Canyon junior

She had 97 kills with 16.5% hitting efficiency, 18 blocks and 18 digs for the Wolves.

“Kennedy has the mindset and work ethic that every coach dreams of,” head coach Katy O’Brien said. “She's the first in the gym and the last to leave. She takes feedback and implements it immediately. On the court, she is very smart. She knows how and where to place the ball to capitalize on the other team's defense. Over the course of the season, she also improved her blocking ability.”

Tessa Castro, American Canyon junior

She stepped into the Wolves’ Libero role halfway through the season and finished with 147 digs and 22 aces. “She is a consistent presence on the court and has a calm presence about her. A huge contribution to her success is that she is able to see the court well and reads and anticipates the ball before it’s hit,” head coach Katy O’Brien said.

Julia Hallowell, Napa Christian senior

A steady player who was solid in the back row, she would move up to set sometimes.

“But her strongest attribute was her ability to play the back and set up the offense,” said head coach Darren Smith. “She is a good leader and a solid player who did anything I would ask of her.”

Barbara Torres, Napa Christian freshman

She played in the back row and at setter for the Knights. “She is on the small side, so she will need to work on her presence at the net. But she is a good, solid back-row defender and solid in the middle as a setter. We will be building our team around her for the foreseeable future,” head coach Darren Smith said.

Alex Whipple, Vintage junior

She led the VVAL champions’ offense as a setter in all rotations and led them in assists and blocks throughout the season. “Alex hit and blocked early on in a 6-2 rotation and then ran a 5-1 offense, setting when we had players out with injuries late in the season,” head coach Kelly Porter said.