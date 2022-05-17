2021-22 All-Napa County Girls Water Polo: Reynolds leads team with 4th appearance

For the first time in nine years this coming fall, the Justin-Siena girls water polo team won't be led in scoring by someone named Reynolds. Like her sister Becca, who went on to play for UC Davis, Sarah led Justin-Siena in goals all four years.

She's also the only player on the 2021-22 All-Napa County Girls Water Polo Team who has been honored three times before. Fellow Braves seniors Twyla Borck and Madelayne Vanoni and Vintage junior Rachel Galvin make their third appearances.

Here are this year's All-County selections, in alphabetical order:

Ashley Andrews, Vintage senior

The team captain and main center defender made the All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team and was voted by teammates as Vintage’s Defensive Player of the Year. In league play, she earned 12 steals, set a school record with 13 field blocks in one game, had a 45% shooting average and touched about 28% of the goals. For her career, she had 64 steals, was a 35% shooter, scored 37 goals and had 25 assists. Overall, she touched 27% of the goals.

“Ashley played one of the most difficult positions in the pool, center defense, where she kept the ball out of the center’s hands and created opportunities for her teammates to steal the ball,” head coach Sarah Tinloy said.

Andrews had 44 steals for the entire season and was a 36% shooter, collecting 26 goals and 15 assists overall.

Elle Baskerville, Justin-Siena junior

She made the All-Vine Valley Athletic League Second Team after scoring 45 goals for the VVAL champions, who also went 2-1 in the North Coast Section playoffs.

Taylor Blakely, Justin-Siena junior

She was the Braves’ second-leading scorer with 51 goals, and made the All-Vine Valley Athletic League Second Team.

Twyla Borck, Justin-Siena junior

Back for her third season as the varsity goalkeeper, she made the All-VVAL First Team after amassing 189 saves.

Ella Brandon, Napa High freshman

This was only her first season of water polo. But being the sister of former Napa High water polo standouts Sofia Brandon and Lucas Brandon, of the classes of 2020 and 2021, respectively, Ella packed a great amount of water polo knowledge in her bag when she showed up on deck.

“Following in her sister’s and brother’s footsteps, Ella hit the water knowing where to go and where to be on both sides,” head coach Ashiq Khan said. “Whether learned or inherent, the youngest Brandon opened up opportunities for herself and others. With just the right amount fire in her eye and a strong outside shot, she forced the defense to honor her. She has the quintessential water polo attitude. After getting pummeled, she surfaces with a smile and a shrug.”

Brandon didn’t take all the credit.

“I felt that I learned so much from my coaches and teammates,” she said. “I am looking forward to next season so that I can improve as a player, and especially as a teammate.”

Pyper Dado, American Canyon senior

Also a goalkeeper for the Wolves’ girls soccer team in the winter, Dado had 22 goals, 32 assists and 27 steals in the pool for head coach Sarah Wolfe.

Keaton Flynn, Napa High senior

She returned for her final season and provided the Grizzlies with a “harmonizing attitude and tenacious play,” head coach Ashiq Khan said. “Having a long swimming background, Keaton provided the team with a boost in the speed and endurance departments. We relied on her strength and speed to bolster our defense and push up on offense.

“The leadership she brought to the team was fantastic. We all learned from her that making a great play or a mistake is just fine. We learn and improve from having done both.”

Flynn will be attending UCLA in the fall to study neuroscience.

“I’ve really loved growing into a leadership position over the past years,” Flynn said. “I remember starting out as a freshman being so thankful for older students reaching out a helping hand, so I tried to reciprocate that this past season as best I could and it’s been a really rewarding experience.”

Leilani Frazer, Vintage senior

The team captain made the All-Vine Valley Athletic League Second Team in her second-best sport. Probably the county’s best wrestler of the last three years, she placed sixth at the state meet this winter and was the only local grappler to place at Vintage’s high-caliber Napa Valley Classic tournament in 2020, the last year it was held. The center was voted by water polo teammates as Vintage’s Offensive Player of the Year.

In league play she scored 18 goals and assisted on 5, earned 13 steals, and caused 6 exclusions to give her team multiple power play opportunities. She touched 28% of the league goals and was a 51% shooter. For her career in league, she scored 32 goals, had 21 assists, caused 26 exclusions, and earned 58 steals.

Overall, she touched 27% of the goals this season. The 39% shooter center scored 28 goals, 14 assists and 18 caused kickouts, and had 39 steals.

Quincy Frommelt, Napa High junior

The team captain led the Grizzlies on offense and defense.

“When we think about the quintessential water polo player, Quincy fits the bill,” head coach Ashiq Khan said. “Two or three workouts a day are common for her. With quickness and strength, we have relied on Q to create plays and shut down opponents on a continual pace. Always one to strive for more, she is one who can play the whole game. I think the only real stretches of rest she got were to stop the bleeding after getting elbows to the nose. Even with two and three players hanging on her, she was our leading scorer for the second season in a row.”

Said Frommelt, “I really enjoyed the process of rebuilding our team this year and playing with everyone.”

Rachel Galvin, Vintage junior

She was selected to the All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team by coaches and as her team’s Most Valuable Player for the third year in a row by teammates. This year, in league alone, Galvin was a 54% shooter and scored 25 of the Crushers’ 82 goals. She also assisted 12 of her teammate's goals, meaning she touched 45% of the team's league goals. Galvin also stole the ball 33 times.

Galvin – who followed water polo with her third season of varsity basketball – touched 51% of the Crushers’ goals overall, tallying 62 goals and 17 assists as a 51% shooter. She caused 26 exclusions, giving her team 26 power play or man-up situations. She was just as powerful on defense, stealing the ball 91 times.

Rina Klieman, Napa High senior

The team captain rounded out her four-year water polo career at Napa in an expanded role. Klieman traditionally was a two-meter defender, and head coach Ashiq Khan said the Grizzlies owed much of their success to her play on defense, but she also led them offensively in assists.

“This year, Rina moved around the pool to different positions and excelled at every spot,” the coach said. “She has a keen eye for opportunity at the moment it exists. Rina made the everyday workout fun for all of us. Her infectious laughter combined with quick wit made for good balance in her desire for overall pure water polo. It was great to watch Rina as a reserved and demure freshman grow into a confident and outgoing senior. She has been a great teacher.”

Khan said Klieman’s younger sister, Juli, will looks to build on her legacy.

“In years past, I really shined in my defense,” Rina said. “But this season, I feel I really improved my offense and gained points for our team. With the loss of many experienced players, my teammates and I really had to step up to the plate, and it allowed us to capitalize on individual improvement.”

Juliet Lawrence, Vintage junior

Selected to the All-Vine Valley Athletic League Second Team, she was one of the Crushers’ defensive standouts. She had 15 steals and 9 assists in league play, touching 12% of the goals.

“Juliet is what we call a playmaker, which means she creates opportunities for other players to score goals,” head coach Sarah Tinloy said.

Lawrence touched 16% of Vintage’s goals overall, scoring 11 and assisting on 14, and causing 6 exclusions. She also tallied 46 steals and 4 field blocks.

Lilly Mosing, American Canyon senior

She led head coach Sarah Wolfe’s team with 71 goals and added 10 assists and 24 steals.

Sarah Reynolds, Justin-Siena senior

The team captain was named All-Vine Valley Athletic League Most Valuable Player after leading head coach Ryen Flint’s first-place Braves with 111 goals.

Madelayne Vanoni, Justin-Siena senior

Returning to the All-County team, she made the All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team after scoring 24 goals and grabbing 48 steals.

