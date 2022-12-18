2021-22 All-Napa County Softball Superlatives

Player of the Year Finalists

Raimy Gamsby, Vintage senior

She was named the Vine Valley Athletic League’s Pitcher of the Year after the Crushers won the VVAL title outright. She threw 1-hitters in their season opener at Berkeley High and in their last playoff win, 12-0 over California High of San Ramon. In between, she nearly no-hit second-place American Canyon for the season. A seventh-inning home run by All-Napa County Tri-Player of the Year Raegan Jackson was the only hit she allowed in the first meeting, a 5-1 Vintage win. She completed a no-hitter the second meeting, a 4-0 shutout at American Canyon.

For the season, Gamsby compiled a 0.82 ERA and an 8-3 record in a team-high 93 2/3 innings pitched. She allowed 35 singles, three homers and no doubles or triples, striking out 192 and walking 11. She was solid at the plate, too, hitting .290 with 16 singles, a double and a home run, 9 RBIs and 9 runs scored.

Tahlia Smith. St. Helena freshman

The All-North Central League I First Team pitcher and shortstop hit .425 for the season, scored 36 runs and had 37 steals. As a pitcher, she sported a 2.20 ERA and struck out 93 batters in 47 innings. “Tahlia is like lightning in a bottle on our team. She adds so much athleticism to our lineup," head coach Brandon Farrell said. "She’s only going to get better and better as she develops her game to older players.”

Emily Vanderbilt, Vintage junior

Vanderbilt, who signed with Cal State Monterey Bay for softball last month, led the Crushers with 9 home runs and 5 hit-by-pitches. She ranked second for the VVAL champions with 24 RBIs and 7 walks, third with 21 runs scored, and fourth with a .343 batting average, 24 hits and 2 doubles. She was named to the All-VVAL Second Team.

Pitcher of the Year

Yanesa Rosas, American Canyon senior

It’s hard to imagine a player who led the VVAL runner-up's pitching staff with nearly half of its innings pitched and a 7-3 record would be left off the all-league team — not even as an Honorable Mention — as Rosas was.

Having signed with La Sierra University of Riverside on Dec. 16, 2021 to play NAIA softball for the Golden Eagles, she tallied only 40 strikeouts but gave up just 8 walks and 9 hit batters. At the plate, she drove in 21 runs on 14 hits, including 3 doubles, and had a .230 batting average, scored 8 runs, walked twice, and was hit by 3 pitches.

Offensive Player of the Year

Angelia Rodriguez, American Canyon junior

The All-VVAL First Team selection was the Wolves’ second-best batter with a .442 average, drawing a whopping 20 walks while hitting 4 home runs, 10 doubles and 2 triples, and driving in 31 runs and scoring 31.

Finalists

Alexis Abalos, American Canyon senior

Abalos signed with Dominican University of California on Dec. 16, 2021 and went on to help the Wolves finish second in the VVAL. She hit .333 with 30 hits, including 2 doubles, and drove in 9 runs. She scored 23 runs and drew 6 walks, earning All-VVAL Second Team honors.

Eleanor Meyers, Justin-Siena senior

She had the Braves’ only two home runs, hitting .343 with 12 hits, 6 walks and 6 RBI. She also led the Braves with 58 of their 67 innings pitched, striking out 43 while issuing 21 walks. She also committed just one error in 21 chances.

Caitlyn Newburn, Napa High senior

Playing in only eight games with only 32 plate appearances due to injury, the 2018-19 Napa County Player of the Year still led the Grizzlies with 4 home runs among her 14 hits while hitting .483 and driving in 9 runs and scoring 11.

Kylee Sandino, American Canyon junior

The All-VVAL First Teamer hit .349 and had 29 hits with 4 home runs and 6 doubles while driving in 25 runs and scoring 23.

Dalila Tapia, Napa senior

The All-VVAL First Team selection hit .388 with 19 hits, including a team-high 7 doubles, while driving in 16 runs and scoring 16 runs.

Defensive Player of the Year

Sofia Cupp, St. Helena junior

The catcher made only 3 errors in 239 chances and hit .338 with a .443 on-base percentage, 29 runs scored and 19 stolen bases and earned a spot on the All-North Central League I Second Team. “Sofia led off for us and often was the catalyst for big innings," head coach Brandon Farrell said. "Catching every game takes a toll on you when you try to lead off and be a base stealer. To have the season she had was impressive. I look for Sofia to break through even more this senior season.”

Finalists

Linnea Cupp, St. Helena junior

The All-NCL I Honorable Mention made just 1 error in 95 chances, hit .305, tied for the team high with 6 doubles among her 18 hits, and was second among the Saints with 17 RBI and third with 18 runs scored.

Skylar Freutel, St. Helena junior

Playing second base, the All-NCL I Honorable Mention honoree made a minuscule 3 errors in 60 chances all season. “Sky was in the right place every time and did a magnificent job covering bunts at first base," head coach Brandon Farrell said. "She probably saved the semifinal game against Clear Lake with a tremendous play on a bunt where she had to dive back toward second base to save an potential errant throw.”

Leila Jackson, American Canyon junior

The All-VVAL Second Teamer hit .370 with 17 hits, including 3 home runs and 4 doubles, while driving in 16 runs and scoring 8.

Ella Johnson, Napa sophomore

The All-VVAL First Teamer hit. 360 with 18 hits, including 4 doubles and a triple, while scoring 9 runs and driving in 8. She was also the hero in the most exciting Big Game in any sport in years as the Grizzlies handed Vintage its only league loss of the season, 9-8 in eight innings, in their second meeting on April 28. Not only did Johnson single in the winning run, she also led the Grizzlies with a 4 for 5 night.

Many players who didn't make the All-County cut stepped up in that game. Vintage sophomore Devin Viruet singled and scored to tie the game 6-6 in the top of the seventh and singled in the tying runs in the top of the eighth. Napa won it when sophomore ghost runner Reilly Parga scored on a triple by senior Olivia Vavricka (2 for 3), who scored on a single by sophomore Molly Travis (3 for 4, 2 RBI) to tie the game and set the stage for Johnson's heroics.

Shelby Padgett, Justin-Siena sophomore

The Braves’ only All-VVAL selection made the First Team after leading her team in fielding, committing only 2 errors in 43 chances. She hit .333 with 12 hits, including a triple, while scoring 5 runs and driving in 4. She even pitched 3 2/3 innings,

Newcomer of the Year

Audrey Manley, Vintage freshman

The All-VVAL First Team catcher was second on the Crushers with a .390 batting clip, 30 hits and 22 runs scored, belting 3 doubles and driving in 10 runs.

Finalists

Daniela Chicas, Calistoga senior

The All-North Central League II First Teamer was a leader for the Wildcats in their first season in four years, helping them finish 4-4 overall and 3-3 in league play.

Grace Galindo, Calistoga junior

The All-NCL II First Teamer led the young Wildcats in myriad ways as they finished .500 overall at 4-4 and in league play at 3-3 in Calistoga’s first season in four years.

Brooklyn Miller, Napa freshman

The All-VVAL Second Team selection led the Grizzlies with 44 2/3 innings pitched and a 2-2 record while striking out 30 and walking 20.

Angie Rubalcava, Vintage freshman

An All-VVAL First Teamer right out of the gate in high school, she had 5 home runs, 6 doubles and a triple among her 27 hits while hitting .380 with 16 RBI, 7 walks and 23 runs scored.

Dakota Tinsley, Justin-Siena freshman

She didn’t garner any All-VVAL honors despite leading the Braves with a .371 batting average, 13 hits, 6 RBI and a double while scoring 5 runs.