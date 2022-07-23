2021-22 Napa County Boys Basketball Superlatives

Player of the Year Finalists

Kaleb Beveridge, Napa Christian sophomore

The forward-center led the team in points and rebounds and was third in assists. He was named Most Valuable Player of Pacific Union College Prep’s Pioneer invitational and led the Knights to a first-place finish in the Small Schools Bridge League Tournament. They finished 11-2 in the SSBL and 18-3 overall after earned the No. 7 seed in the North Coast Section Division 6 playoffs but having to forfeit their home opener against No. 10 Mendocino because of having too few players due to COVID-19 and academic eligibility issues.

“The only two (league) games we lost were the games he could not play,” head coach Darren Smith said. “He was a hard worker and a great teammate.”

Vincent Jackson, Justin-Siena junior

The 6-foot-5 power forward, starting for a third-straight varsity season for the Braves, was named to the All-Vine Valley Athletic League Second Team. He averaged 11.4 points, with 50% shooting, and 8.4 rebounds. He gobbled up 16 rebounds against Sonoma Valley, averaged 16 points and 8 rebounds in two games against league champion American Canyon, had 11 points and 15 boards in a NorCal quarterfinal playoff win over Lowell, and also scored in double digits in the other three NorCal playoff contests.

“He’s our team’s leader and most steady performer night in and night out on both ends,” said Nick Guillory, the Braves’ head coach for all 12 league games and eight playoff contests. “His leadership and clutch play down the stretch guided us through NorCals.”

Michael Pierce, American Canyon senior

The small forward led the Wolves with 15 points per game while shooting an impressive 61% from the field, including 49% from behind the 3-point arc, and 88% from the free-throw line. He made the All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team for the league champions.

“Mikey's stats are somewhat deflated because he played on a team that had multiple weapons and an offense based on ball movement and sharing,” head coach Scott Hayburn said. “Furthermore, in the games where Mikey could have legitimately scored 40, he either didn't play at all or played only a few minutes as we leaned on our bench in those games to get the job done. He selflessly accepted this and sacrificed his own stats and success for teammates who didn't get to play as often.

“On any other team, he would have easily led the VVAL in scoring. Mikey could beat a team in a multitude of ways. Not only was he a sharpshooter from beyond the arc, his big-time dunks brought a level of energy and excitement to games that other players and fans fed on. He combined skill with style, made enormous clutch shots for us — including the game-winner at Justin-Siena and game-clinching free throws on multiple occasions — and led our transition attack, quickly turning opposing teams mistakes into buckets in a blink of an eye.”

Offensive Player of the Year

Ben Jackson, Vintage junior

The 6-foot-3 forward scored 24 points against Windsor in his season debut, had 29 in a tough loss to Lincoln-San Francisco, scored 21 against Benicia, and had 24 against Casa Grande. A team captain, he averaged just over 13 points a game and received All-Vine Valley Athletic League Honorable Mention.

“There were games where Ben exploded in the scoring column and other games where he didn’t, for the simple fact he didn’t need to score for us to be successful,” head coach Ben Gongora said. “Ben is a total team player and isn’t focused on feeding his ego or stat line. He simply does anything that is needed for the benefit of the team.”

Finalists

Christian Caldera, Calistoga senior

One of four sports he played this school year, the fourth-year varsity starter came out late because of a football injury. But he made his teammates better as the Wildcats qualified for the North Coast Section Division 6 playoffs.

Joran Guy, Napa Christian junior

The guard led the Knights in fast-break points and 3-pointers. “He always matched up with the other team's best guard to press them into mistakes,” head coach Darren Smith said. “He’s a dependable ball handler and scorer from outside.”

Charlie Knight, St. Helena junior

Named to the All-North Central League I Second Team, Knight was second on the Saints with 100 rebounds, including 44 offensive rebounds that resulted in important second-chance points. He averaged 7.4 points and led the team in 3-point field goal percentage and a 66.7 shooting accuracy overall. He scored 17 points against Cloverdale and 14 in each game against Kelseyville. “At 6-foot-5 and with tremendous length, Charlie made our zone offense hum with his court vision and passing skills,” said Jim Gamble, who stepped down after four years as head coach. “When Charlie was on the floor, he was a difference maker the other teams had to game-plan around. He has a gorgeous shooting stroke and will help form a strong core on next year's team.”

Dylan Newman, Napa senior

The 6-foot-5 Newman had a double-double of 17 points and 20 rebounds to help the Grizzlies beat Rancho Cotate 59-57 for their first win of the season at their own Wine Valley Tournament on Dec. 2. He also had a double-double of 13 points and a game-high 14 rebounds in a 65-64 loss to Vintage in the first Big Game of the season.

Tyler Oda, Napa senior

Another fourth-year varsity starter, Oda led the Grizzlies with 21 points and a buzzer-beating three that gave them the halftime lead in a 65-64 loss to Vintage in the first Big Game of the season.

Defensive Player of the Year

Cole Capitani, Vintage senior

The 6-foot-6 center made the All-Wine Valley Tournament team with 14 points against Archie Williams, 27 against Vallejo, and 19 against Bethel. In non-tournament games, he scored 21 against Windsor, 27 against Vallejo, 23 against American Canyon, and a game-high 22 against Sonoma Valley.

“Cole always had a presence on the floor,” head coach Ben Gongora said. “Unfortunately, he had to battle an injury as well as other challenges that kept him out of six games this season. If there was a Napa County all-star team, Cole would be on it. Opponents always had to be aware of Cole’s location or suffer the consequences of a blocked shot.”

Finalists

Raekwon Bell, American Canyon senior

The 6-foot-5 forward averaged 9.4 points and a team-high 6.2 rebounds per game for the Vine Valley Athletic League champions. He received All-VVAL Honorable Mention.

Tucker Buller, Napa Christian junior

In his third season with the Knights, the forward was named to the All-Tournament at Pacific Union College Prep’s Pioneer Invitational. “He’s the emotional leader of the team,” head coach Darren Smith said.

Asher Cleary, Justin-Siena junior

He finished third for the state Division IV runners-up with 9.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. “Asher was our most defensively sound player, rebounded extremely well for a guard, and could switch on to bigs due to his strength,” said Nick Guillory, the Braves’ head coach for all 12 league games and eight playoff contests.

Max Parmigiani, American Canyon senior

The 6-foot guard was not only the Vine Valley Athletic League champions’ second-leading scorer with 13.8 points per game, but also was second in steals with 2.1 a night. He made the All-VVAL First Team.

Harrison Ronayne, St. Helena senior

At 6-foot-1, Harrison's determination made him a force on the boards while he impacted the Saints’ games with his defense. “He always wanted to guard the other team's best player,” said Jim Gamble, who stepped down after four years as head coach. “With his strength and toughness, he loved getting in the grill of his man with his on-ball defense. His tenacity set the tone for the rest of the team on defense.”

Newcomer of the Year

Will Meyer, St. Helena junior

The team's leading scorer with 14.2 points per game, Meyer was named First Team All-North Central League and the Saints’ Co-Most Valuable Player. As evidence of his offensive potential, he scored 35 points against Clear Lake in an important league win. He also had the most defensive rebounds and steals on the team. “Will is an outstanding all-around player and is primed for a big senior season,” said Jim Gamble, who stepped down after four years as head coach.

Finalists

Ma’El Blunt, Justin-Siena junior

The 5-foot-10 point guard, having just transferred from Freedom High in Oakley, immediately became a leader and starter at the point. He averaged 8.8 points, had twice as many assists as turnovers, and shot 49% from the field. He had 13 points and 9 rebounds against Vintage, 22 points and 8 assists against Sonoma Valley, and game-clinching in the NorCal semifinals at Enterprise-Redding and championship game at Liberty Ranch-Galt. He received All-Vine Valley Athletic League Honorable Mention and earned the team’s Brave Award. “He’s electric in the open floor,” said Nick Guillory, the Braves’ head coach for all 12 league games and eight playoff contests. “He set the tone for us offensively and defensively. He’s a great teammate and is relentless on both ends.”

Miles MacPherson, Napa sophomore

He led the Grizzlies to their first win of the season on Dec. 2 at their Wine Valley Tournament, scoring 18 in a 59-57 win over Rancho Cotate. MacPherson later had 17 points in a 65-64 loss to Vintage in the first Big Game of the season.

Micah Marquez, St. Helena sophomore

He led the Saints with 21 games played, 31 3-pointers made, 32% 3-point accuracy and 73.9% free-throw shooting, and was second with 41 steals and tied for the team lead by taking 4 charges. He averaged 9.8 points, scoring 24 against Fort Bragg, 18 against Middletown, 19 against Roseland University Prep, 15 against Clear Lake, and 15 against Cloverdale. He was named team Co-Most Valuable Player despite having not played in eighth-grade due to injury nor as a freshman, when the season was canceled due to the pandemic. “Micah had a remarkable year for being thrust into the starting point guard position as a sophomore,” said Jim Gamble, who stepped down after four years as head coach. “It’s going to be fun watching him continue to grow as a basketball player.”

Jose Perez, Calistoga junior

The 6-foot-3 center, who played on the JV before last season was canceled due to the pandemic, was an easy target for the Wildcats’ many guards to pass to as he helped them qualify for the North Coast Section Division 6 playoffs. Perez poured in 27 points when the Wildcats opened North Central League II play with a 56-48 win over visiting Upper Lake in their last game of 2021.

Sam Yurasek, Napa Christian junior

The guard led the Knights in assists and was third in 3-pointers made. “He mostly ran the point, so he is invaluable in the movement of the ball,” head coach Darren Smith said. “He’s a good defender, too.”