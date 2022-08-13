2021-22 Napa County Boys Soccer Player of the Year: Stainer leads Crushers to VVAL, NorCal titles

Anthony Stainer scored the winning goals in both Northern California Division IV regional playoff games, including one in the final on a “bicycle kick” one doesn’t see much outside the pros.

The junior also led Vintage with 11 goals and 6 assists despite playing mostly at defensive center midfielder and, when needed, at attacking center mid and striker.

Yes, selecting Stainer as the 2021-22 Napa County Boys Soccer Player of the Year was pretty much a no-brainer.

“Anthony was a crucial player all season — a leader on the field and off, and a big part of our possession style of play,” said Javier Covarrubias, who co-coaches the Crushers with Alex Feliciano. “He always came up big when needed. His winning goal in the final against Sacred Heart Prep to win the NorCal championship (2-1) was amazing — the touch, balance, and composure on an amazing half volley.”

Stainer also scored the second goal in a 2-1 NorCal semifinal win over Archbishop Mitty, as well as in the playoff win before that, 4-2 over Dublin in the North Coast Section Division 1 semifinals. Vintage was blanked 4-0 by Montgomery in a NCS semifinal before making good on its No. 1 seed in NorCals.

He comes from an athletic family. His stepbrother, Renzo Stainer, was a Player of the Year finalist on the 2015-16 All-Napa County team after his senior season as a goalkeeper for American Canyon. Renzo’s stepdad is former American Canyon football head coach Larry Singer.

The son of Eleanor and Ron Stainer is anything but a no-brainer himself, consistently sporting a GPA over 4.0 despite also playing club NorCal Premier Soccer between high school seasons.

“Being a year-round soccer player, it is quite hard to find time to balance out both school and soccer,” he admitted. “Going to school, coming home to eat and get ready, going to practice, then coming home and doing late-night homework was a daily routine. Being a student-athlete, making the 4.0 honor roll was more for my parents, and getting to play at a high level was for me.”

Stainer will be going into his fourth varsity season this winter, having played in and even started a few varsity games as a freshman.

“Getting moved up was such an amazing experience,” he recalled. “They know the game (at the varsity level). It’s faster-paced, more aggressive, and they’re more hungry to win. The team was very welcoming, especially Jason Fuentes and Emmanuel Duran, and helped me adapt to the level. Now being a senior, I realize club soccer and exposure to playing up in ages was one of the main reasons I was able to move up.”

Being able to score against two perennially strong programs the Crushers had never played before, Mitty and Sacred Heart Prep, took a lot of confidence — and Stainer had it.

“My mindset was dead-focused to lift the title,” he said. “Scoring a goal in each of the regional games was such a confidence boost, too. The feeling of adrenaline rushing over me was ecstatic — especially the goal against Sacred Heart Prep. After I fell and looked up to see the ball in the back of the net, hearing the crowd and fans roaring in excitement and cheers was truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“I remember getting up and running over to the bench to jump into the arms of all of my teammates and celebrate. There's a picture of our whole team and all of our families and friends, which comes to show how much love and support we had all season and they were such a big part of our season and playoff run.”

Make no mistake; Stainer and his teammates were as nervous as their fans going into each game of their program’s first-ever NorCal playoff appearance.

The NorCal playoff run caught me a bit by surprise,” he said. “At times we would go down in a game and our heads would drop, which I felt would lead to us crashing. But throughout the season, we got better at using that as motivation to get back in the game and come out on top. By the end of the season, I knew we could go far, but making regionals and the final of it was more than I expected.”

Stainer scores with his head a lot, but his footwork is second to none — obviously the result of years of practice.

“It has taken me many, many years for me to be able to score using both feet, along with passing accuracy and being able to control and move the ball in different ways,” he explained. “My friends, Sergio Hernandez, Eric Reis, Charlie Galvan, Alex Housley, and many more will send a text saying ‘Train? and everybody packs their bags and takes off for the field.

“We push each other in and out of practice and pretty much in everything we do. After games we ask one another ‘Was that a good pass?’ or ‘How do you think I did?’ But overall, we love to go and train on our own and practice different techniques to help us improve our craft and skills.”

Like Travis Hightower and the NorCal title-winning Justin-Siena boys basketball team, the Crushers will return the County Player of the Year and most of its key players this winter. It’ll be a test for both teams to see if they can keep playing as loosely and relentlessly as when they had another year to do it.

“I think being mostly full of juniors with some sophomores was beneficial,” Stainer said. “I feel as if it motivated us to show people that just because were younger than most teams, we can and will compete to come out on top. It boosted and gave us another reason to show why we deserved to be wearing the Vintage badge despite not being the biggest on the field.”

The Crushers won their sixth straight league title, fourth in a row in the Vine Valley Athletic League, and reached their first North Coast Section Division I semifinal since 2018-19. They finished 10-1-1 in the VVAL, tying Casa Grande for first place, and were 19-4-4 overall.

Stainer said the season-ending win was one of his favorites “because it was the last time some of us may wear the badge again and play with one another.” His other favorite game was a 1-0 win at Casa Grande that avenged the Crushers’ only league loss.

“The ending of the game was a wild one,” he said. “That game brought all of us closer to each other as teammates and family.”

As his six assists indicate, Stainer was always dead-focused on scoring himself.

“I prefer to pass to a teammate who has a better shot. I have taken many shots, but I have missed more than I have made,” he said. “Shooting away is fun and all, but taking a more accurate shot or passing to someone who has a much clearer chance is my preferred style of play.”

He also enjoys playing in every third of the field.

“I like different roles because it allows me to try and impact the game in different areas of the field,” he said. “It allows me to be versatile, which I see as beneficial for the team and my future. I can use different skills and strengths depending on what I need to do in that position.”

Even though they won on the biggest stage possible for California high school soccer last March, the Crushers look to improve on it this winter.

“Being seniors, we all have to make this season count and give it everything we have, knowing it is our last,” he said. “I am super, super excited and am looking forward to continuing where we left off and try to make the same run — if not more, and hopefully making the final of sections this time. We look to improve on last season by having better chemistry, scoring more goals, and finishing the games out stronger by playing to the final whistle.”

He said his older brothers, David Villegas and Renzo Stainer, have pushed him in many ways to succeed.

“Growing up, they would always pick on me until our parents got involved. Looking back, I am thankful they picked on me because it toughened me up at a young age. David has always been one of my biggest supporters. He always asks me how I’m doing, if I need anything, and is always there for me on and off the field. He inspires me with his work ethic and dedication in everything he does.”

He appreciates everything his parents have done for him, as well.

“They have sacrificed so much for me and I couldn’t thank them enough or ever repay them,” he said. “They have taken time off, traveled across the world with me to Budapest, Utah and Colorado, and have supported me through everything. They have helped me by showing endless love and always trying their hardest to be at my games.”

He said his friends and family have “all helped me get to where I am at today” and that he also wanted to “say thank you to my coaches, Javier Covarrubias and Alex Feliciano, for pushing to my limit and wanting the best for me.”

He said his favorite professional soccer player is Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo “because of his high work rate. He hasn’t had the easiest path, but he never gave up and puts in long hours on his own to practice and perfect his craft.”

Stainer said he’s interested in business, marketing or enology as a major in college — as a back-up plan.

“I have always dreamed of signing a professional contract and making a name for myself,” he said. “It would mean the world to me to hear my name being called out and hopefully changing or inspiring young athletes to never give up, because anything is possible.”