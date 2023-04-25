It had been three years since Sydney Thweatt had been able to race against the best in the North Coast Section with a shot at reaching one of the toughest high school track and field state meets in the country.

The cancellation of the NCS Meet of Champions and other postseason meets in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic had lowered the bar for many athletes, if not sapped their enthusiasm for sports in general, but not for Thweatt.

Thweatt had hoped to play her third season of Justin-Siena basketball during her junior year, but it was held at the same time as track that spring of 2021. Eager to just play again, even if it meant without playoffs due to pandemic restrictions, athletes across the state were forced to play an entire school year of sports between March and June 2021. Many multiple-sport athletes were forced to choose one, and track gave the 5-foot-3 Thweatt her best shot at a NCAA Division I scholarship.

By her senior year, she was back to going non-stop from October to June.

In basketball, six of the 11 players on the team scored 84% of the Braves’ points and Thweatt wasn’t one of them. She still came off the bench in 22 games and tallied 24 rebounds, 9 steals, 7 points and 2 assists for the season. She helped the Braves finish 15-11 overall and tie for third place in the VVAL at 8-4, making the NCS Division 4 playoffs.

Justin-Siena girls basketball head coach Andy Bettencourt appreciated having Thweatt’s quickness and leaping ability to provide spark.

“It is an honor being someone who has been able to coach Sydney in what some would call her second sport, but she’s pretty good at it and we were really lucky to have her,” Bettencourt, who is also the school’s assistant athletic director, said at her signing ceremony.

It is also an honor for the Napa Valley Register to name Thweatt as its 2021-22 Napa County Female Athlete of the Year.

Three weeks after the Braves’ first-round basketball playoff loss to Saint Mary’s, Thweatt placed second in the 300 hurdles in 49.88 seconds in the Big Cat Invitational at Santa Rosa High. It was within a second of the 49.16 personal record she had recorded as a junior. Five weeks later, she bettered it. A month after that, during the May 14 Redwood Empire Area Championships at Petaluma High, she won with a 46.36. On May 21 in the MOC at Dublin High, Thweatt ran a 46.80 to advance to the finals and then qualified for the state meet with a school record and second-place time of 46.13.

Four days later, in front of family, friends, teammates, coaches and faculty in Justin-Siena’s Gasser Center, Thweatt signed a national letter of intent to continue her track career with the NCAA Division I program at Eastern Washington University in Cheney, Wash., just outside Spokane.

Two days later, Thweatt was three seconds off her PR at the state meet in Clovis, but still faster than she was as a junior, with a 26th-place time of 49.21.

“The hardest record for me was probably the 300-meter hurdles because when I first started, I kept falling over them and didn’t want to do it anymore,” Thweatt said. “But then one day I just said ‘I’m just gonna do it. If I fall down I’m going to get back up.’”

When she finished her final race at state and fell to the ground in pain, all the other girls in the race huddled around her and helped her off.

“They all knew this was important to her and that she was working through pain,” Justin-Siena head coach Tracy Martin said at the signing ceremony. “That’s just somebody who has that magnetism and draws people in. She was very well liked in the whole league, and that is very hard to find. That’s our gift to Eastern Washington.”

As a freshman are the area meet in 2019, Thweatt broke the school record in the 400 meters in 58.51 seconds and teamed with Natalie Kelly, Claire Sullivan and Josephine Weis on another school record in the 4x100 relay with a time of 50.84 seconds. She qualified for the MOC in both events as well as the 200 meters. She clocked a 26.59 in the latter at the area meet, a PR she would break with a 26.30 in 2021 and again with a school record 25.68 as a senior at the Sacramento Meet of Champions. She also posted a PR in 2021 in the 100 meters at 12.88.

“I’m most surprised with what I did my freshman year because I was not expected to break two school records,” she recalled at her signing ceremony. “That was a lot of pressure on me, especially almost making it to state. It’s a lot of hard work. Everybody was like ‘You’re so fast, blah, blah, blah.’ They’d see the results, but not see what I had to do to earn those results.”

Along with her time in the 200 in 2022, Thweatt broke school records at the MOC in the 300 hurdles in 46.13 and as the anchor for the 4x100 relay team with Isabella Balmaceda, Liliana Hobaugh and Haley Pham in 50.47.

“Freshman year, all eyes were on me and that made it kinda scary for me. I had to do my best or else I’d let everybody down and they’d think that was just my lucky moment,” she said. “(As a senior) I wanted to show everyone I didn’t just have my lucky moment, that I could do it no matter what.”

She wanted to get to state with her 4x100 relay team as a senior, too.

“Track is more of an individual sport unless you’re on a relay, and then it’s a team experience,” she said at her signing ceremony. “I almost cried at my NCS championship meet because it hit me that it was the last time I’d been running with those girls.”

At Eastern Washington, she’s run one 200-meter race and in 25.80, run in one 400-meter race and clocked 1:00.67, and run the 400 hurdles in a PR of 1:06.26.

The real eye-opener for her was being part of a third-place time of 47.72 in the 4x100 relay at the Oregon Preview, held at the University of Oregon’s famed Hayward Field on March 18. The same quartet went even lower a week later at a meet at Whitworth University near Spokane, clocking 47.63.

Also at the Oregon Preview, Thweatt anchored the 4x400 relay team to a first-place time of 3:52.96 and was ninth in the 400 hurdles in 1:07.28.

Thweatt and the Eagles also had an indoor track season from the Dec. 10 Spokane Invitational through the Feb. 25 Big Sky Indoor Championships in Moscow, Idaho, where she posted a PR in the 200 meters of 24.94. Another indoor highlight was her 4x400 relay team’s first-place finish at the Inland Northwest Invitational in Whitworth.

Thweatt was recruited by Marcia Mecklenburg after her 27th season as head coach of Eastern Washington track.

“She called me and we had a smooth, easy conversation,” Thweatt recalled. “I was like ‘Oh, I like her.’ She said she would be excited to have me.”

A week later, Mecklenburg announced her retirement. But successor Erin Tucker, who was hired in August, specializes in sprints, relays and hurdles.

The daughter of Jerome Thweatt and Michele Richey-Thweatt of Davis was a two-year team captain and three-time team MVP for the Braves, posting the best 400 times in the Vine Valley Athletic League all four years and in the 200 for three years. She was undefeated in every event in all VVAL regular-season meets her last three years. She was ranked No. 1 in the 200 and 400 in the Redwood Empire (Napa, Sonoma and Marin counties) in the regular season in 2022.

Thweatt started running track competitively when she was just 7 for Vacaville’s Phoenix Gliders club, qualifying for her first Junior Olympics just two years later.

“She went to the Junior Olympics and she scored in the top eight in the country,” recalled Jerome at the signing ceremony. “She looked at us and said ‘If I can do this well against the rest of the country, I should be able to go back home and blow the girls out.’ She was 9.”

Despite commuting from Davis all four years with her mom, who dropped her off in Vacaville so she could take a bus to Napa each morning, Thweatt compiled a 3.3 GPA while playing her two sports.

She's trying to improve in the classroom as much as on the track at EWU, where she is majoring in psychology.

“You kinda need a degree to get a good job,” she said. “Track taught me to always persevere and do your best because — let’s be honest — the world isn’t going to wait for you."