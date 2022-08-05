2021-22 Napa County Girls Basketball Co-Players of the Year: American Canyon teammates tops in valley

The American Canyon High girls basketball team was on a roll by its eighth game last winter, trouncing Vacaville 76-45 behind a season-high 25 points from reigning Napa County Girls Basketball Player of the Year Jazmine Fontilla.

When the junior went down with a knee injury before the next game, the Wolves needed others to step up — and seniors Trinity Billingsley and Destiny Evans did just that and succeeded their fallen teammate as the Napa Valley Register’s 2021-22 Napa County Co-Players of the Year.

Billingsley, a varsity starter since she was a freshman, led the team with 14.4 points and added 5.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.4 steals — not too shabby for a 5-foot-6 point guard.

Evans, a 5-foot-11 center in her third season as a varsity starter, was next with 13.0 points while hauling in a team-high 10.6 rebounds — 6.2 on the offensive glass.

They said Fontilla, who was averaging 18.4 points when she was sidelined for the season, should be ready to lead the team again this winter.

“I was very sad for her,” Billingsley said. “Injuries that take you out for more than a few months and put a halt to your athletic endeavors make it very easy to fall into a depression. She is a very strong individual though. Me and Jaz love to play with each other, too, so it made it difficult to know that I would not be able to play with her for my last year at American Canyon. I am so proud of what she has accomplished either way. She is on her way to a speedy recovery as we speak and should have a very successful season next year.”

Evans said she was “very upset” when Fontilla was lost for the season.

“I was looking forward to play with her, especially it being my last year at American Canyon,” she said. “But I am so proud of Jaz. She was there for myself and the team, supporting us no matter what. She is recovering at the moment and will be back next year, and I look forward to watching her play. I look forward to seeing her growth and accomplishments.”

Both will be out of town, but not far away. Billingsley has committed to play NCAA Division II basketball for Dominican University of California in San Rafael, while Evans will continue her playing career at Northern California powerhouse Sacramento City College.

Billingsley said she plans to major in nursing, “with the end goal of becoming a nurse practitioner when I go to grad school.” Evans plans to major in business and continue her basketball career at a four-year school.

It’s an end of an era for the pair, who worked together like former Utah Jazz superstars John Stockton and Karl Malone. They led the Wolves to a best-ever second-place finish in a very tight Vine Valley Athletic League race, behind Casa Grande and ahead of third-place Justin-Siena and fourth-place Vintage.

“The first time I met Trin, I knew we would click right away,” Evans said. “She is quick, confident in her skills, and efficient. I loved playing with Trin. She definitely helped me mentally and physically throughout this past year.”

Added Billingsley, “Ever since I met Destiny, I knew that we would play off of each other very effectively. She was a very unselfish player and if she got the rebound, she would always look to guards like myself on the floor to get the ball back. I loved playing with her and we always had a good time together. I think we complemented each other's game very well to say the least; she without a doubt played a role in my success this past year.”

Evans started playing in the fifth grade, and Billingsley in the eighth grade.

They were asked what got them into the game and has made them stick with it ever since.

“I’ve always loved running back and forth on the courts,” Evans said. “It gave me joy and I felt free to do whatever with the ball. Basketball has given me a outlet to get away from everything, too.”

Evans, who graduated from American Canyon this year with a cumulative GPA of 3.0, also played AAU ball Reign City and the Lady Jets.

She likes towering over most other players on the court.

“I’m usually taller than most, and it definitely gave me an advantage,” Evans said. “I love being tall. I feel like it brings me more attention on the courts, and it can be imposing.”

She said the only other high school sport she’s tried is cheer, “but that didn’t last long.”

Evans thanked her parents, Desiree Hinton and Derrick Evans.

“I can go on and on about them,” she said. “I really appreciate my mom. She has motivated me, been by my side through everything, and I am very grateful for her.”

Billingsley, who had a cumulative GPA of 4.22, played her AAU ball for the Lady Raptors, Empyre and West Coast Elite.

“I have been blessed with parents who have given me the freedom to explore my own interests, so basketball wasn't the first sport I have tried out,” she said. “I briefly ran track when I was younger. I have been naturally blessed with speed, which made learning different skills within the sport that much more enjoyable for me.

“I stuck with this sport and began to take it seriously when I had the opportunity to play varsity during the summer of entering my eighth-grade year. I was extremely grateful and it gave me a positive outlook on the endless possibilities that basketball could give me if I kept going. Basketball has given me joy and given me an outlet to express myself.”

She thanked her parents, Terence and Kristin Billingsley, for making that possible for her and more.

“I don't even know where to start,” she said. “They have given me everything, motivated me when I felt hopeless, supported any endeavor I have had in all aspects of this sport, drove and flew countless hours to games and tournaments … the list goes on. Playing a sport is very expensive and I'm more than grateful. I do not know where I would be without them, but I’m sure it wouldn't be here.”

Unfortunately for their parents, both have siblings who play or have played other sports. Billingsley’s sister, 2020 American Canyon graduate Genesis Billingsley, played tennis and badminton for the Wolves.

“She took tennis more seriously and enjoyed it more, and would’ve loved to play lacrosse,” Trinity said of Genesis.

Evans has a sister who plays softball, Semaj, and a brother, Josiah, who plays soccer but “now wants to play basketball.”

Like in softball, Vintage was the Wolves’ girls basketball rival due in part to the fact Vintage hadn’t graduated anybody from the team before, and American Canyon also returned most of its starters.

One of Billingsley’s favorite games was when she scored a game-high 28 points in a 67-60 overtime win over Vintage to cap a season-sweep.

“It was a very close game and everyone on the court played such a crucial role in our success that night,” she said. “It felt so good to praise my teammates and to beat a team that we knew was going to play hard against us after we beat them earlier.”

Another of her favorites was the nonleague “Battle of the Black and Gold” game against the Wolves’ closest neighbor, Bethel of Vallejo, whose school colors are similar to American Canyon’s. The 49-32 win evened the Wolves’ record at 1-1 after a season-opening home loss to eventual North Coast Section Division II runner-up Northgate of Walnut Creek.

“The last time we’d played Bethel, we lost (in November 2019) and we didn't get to play them our junior year due to COVID,” Billingsley said. “So it felt very satisfying to place the trophy back in the gym of American Canyon. As a team, we prepared and the win was very deserving.”

Her 8 points in a 48-40 home win over Sonoma Valley gave her 1,001 for her career. Billingsley would score 18 more between the final three league games and playoff loss at St. Patrick-St. Vincent.

“The game where I hit my 1,000-point goal was one of the best,” she said. “It was also my Senior Night, so it felt very surreal. My team made me posters and drew on a ball dedicated to me hitting my goal. The games leading up to this game was a countdown regarding the points I had. I felt very celebrated.”

Evans said her favorite game was the overtime win against Vintage.

“Everyone was competitive and giving their all,” she said.

They enjoyed playing for four of the six years Angela Davis has been head coach.

“Coach Davis gave me a lot and I'll be forever grateful,” Billingsley said. “She gave me the opportunity in seventh grade to play varsity, and from that day on I had felt very optimistic about myself in my abilities to become successful. She had always believed in me and spoke light onto me. We didn't always see eye to eye, but I learned a lot of valuable lessons during my time with her.”

Added Evans, “I enjoyed playing for Coach Davis. She showed my potential and never gave up on me and she made sure she reminded me of that. She is definitely appreciated.

“I also want to thank my family and friends for all their love and support. It really meant a lot to me.”