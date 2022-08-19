2021-22 Napa County Girls Soccer Player Superlatives

Player of the Year Finalists

Ava Dominguez, Napa High senior

The fourth-year varsity starter scored most of the Grizzlies’ biggest goals, helping them win both Big Games against Vintage, and left the program in better shape than she found it as Napa finished a competitive 5-7 in the Vine Valley Athletic League and 7-11 overall.

Olivia Janerico, Justin-Siena junior

The three-sport athlete controlled the midfield and helped create chances for the Braves, who the North Coast Section playoffs for the first time in 21 years and finish third in the VVAL.

Josie Haeuser, Trinity Prep senior

The University of Dallas soccer signee led the Crusaders in her second season for a program that in spring 2019 returned to competition for the first time since 2014.

Kaylee Moura, St. Helena senior

The forward led the Saints in scoring and helped them finish second in the North Central League I with a 10-3-1 mark and go 1-1 in the North Coast Section Division 1 fall playoffs to finish 13-5-1 overall.

Sofia Reiswig, Vintage sophomore

The second-year varsity starter made the All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team after helping the Crushers win eight games and finish fourth in the VVAL at 4-5-3.

Offensive Player of the Year

Aubrey Moura, St. Helena sophomore

The forward helped the Saints second in the North Central League I with a 10-3-1 mark and go 1-1 in the North Coast Section Division 1 fall playoffs to finish 13-5-1 overall.

Finalists

Sadie Carpenter, Napa senior

She continued to be a hard worker on the field for the Grizzlies, who finished a competitive 5-7 in the Vine Valley Athletic League and 7-11 overall.

Abby Jurgens, Trinity Prep junior

She was solid in her second season for a program that in spring 2019 returned to competition for the first time since 2014.

Leila Newberry, Vintage sophomore

The second-year varsity starter made the All-Vine Valley Athletic League Second Team after helping the Crushers win eight games and finish fourth in the VVAL at 4-5-3.

Thais Thomson-Rangel, Justin Siena sophomore

She made the All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team after helping the Braves make the North Coast Section playoffs for the first time in 21 years and finish third in the VVAL.

Ella Turjanis, Napa junior

The 2019-20 All-County Newcomer of the Year finalist and 2020-21 Offensive Player of the Year continued to be a play maker for the Grizzlies.

Goalkeeper of the Year

Lexi Barlas, Justin Siena senior

Her smart play and athleticism in the net earned her a spot on the All-Vine Valley Athletic League Second Team after helping the Braves make the North Coast Section playoffs for the first time in 21 years and finish third in the VVAL.

Defensive Player of the Year

Celeste Calderon, Vintage senior

She made the All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team after helping the Crushers win eight games and finish fourth in the VVAL at 4-5-3.

Finalists

Jillian Fischer, Justin-Siena senior

She made the All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team after helping the Braves make the North Coast Section playoffs for the first time in 21 years and finish third in the VVAL.

Veronica Kelly, Trinity Prep junior

The St. Helena resident helped the Crusaders, a program that in spring 2019 returned to competition for the first time since 2014, pick up three wins this spring.

Maria Lopez, Calistoga senior

The center defender was the team captain for a Wildcats’ team that struggled with numbers after a canceled 2020-21 season.

Alena Nutt, American Canyon senior

The center back was a rock in the back line for the Wolves, stopping numerous goal-scoring opportunities during a tough season.

Mabel Wilms, St. Helena junior

The midfielder helped the Saints finish second in the North Central League I with a 10-3-1 mark and go 1-1 in the North Coast Section Division 1 fall playoffs to finish 13-5-1 overall.

Newcomer of the Year

Lily Dominguez, Justin-Siena freshman

She came up from the junior varsity early and helped the Braves make the North Coast Section playoffs for the first time in 21 years and finish third in the VVAL.

“Lily was phenomenal,” senior teammate Tessa Salvestrin said. “She has so much grit and was always prepared to try her best even if she didn’t get a lot of minutes. I’m super proud of the way she handled this past season, especially as a freshman.”

Finalists

Ella Brandon, Napa freshman

The defensive midfielder’s versatility allowed first-year head coach Jarred Pearce to move her to positions when the Grizzlies had injuries.

Mariel Caballero-Emana, Justin-Siena sophomore

One of the Braves’ top defenders, she helped the Braves make the North Coast Section playoffs for the first time in 21 years and finish third in the VVAL.

Lela Hamilton, Justin-Siena sophomore

“I’m really proud of the way Lela played this season,” senior teammate Tessa Salvestrin said. “Our defense was rock-solid this year. I’m really proud of the way they improved from the previous season.”

Andrea Rodriguez-Mendoza, St. Helena freshman

The midfielder helped the Saints finish second in the North Central League I with a 10-3-1 mark and go 1-1 in the North Coast Section Division 1 fall playoffs to finish 13-5-1 overall.

Gianna Rowles, Trinity Prep

She helped the Crusaders, a program that in spring 2019 returned to competition for the first time since 2014, pick up three wins this spring.