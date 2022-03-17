2021-22 Napa County Girls Volleyball Player of the Year: Bodor stars by being good at many things

Maria Bodor doesn’t play like sister Julia, the 2021 Vintage High graduate who likely would have been in the running for best player in the county as a senior had she played for the Crushers.

Julia focused on club volleyball instead last spring, when the COVID-19 pandemic limited high school teams to league matches and a nonleague matches against teams in neighboring counties. It all worked out for the kill-producing machine, as she is now playing NCAA Division I volleyball for UC Riverside on a scholarship.

Who would have known that Maria, once out of her sister’s shadow at Vintage, wouldn’t even have to wait until her senior year to one-up Julia. With her versatility and ability to make her teammates better, the junior has been selected as the Napa Valley Register’s 2021-22 Napa County Girls Volleyball Player of the Year.

Bodor, who also didn’t play high school volleyball last year due to club commitments, came back to the Vintage program this year and was named Vine Valley Athletic League Player of the Year after helping lead the Crushers to an 11-1 record in the VVAL and a share of the league title with Justin-Siena. They finished 16-6 overall after making the North Coast Section Division I playoffs for the fifth time in the last six postseasons.

“She played every position for us and was strong, and she led in stats in every category as a hitter, setter, server, passer and defensive player,” Vintage head coach Kelly Porter said. “Maria is extremely coachable, has a quiet personality on the court, and handles stressful situations with ease. She never gets rattled and plays composed volleyball.”

While her older sister was known to fire up her teammates and Vintage fans with her leaping ability and thunderous kills, Maria knows how to keep such huge hits from reaching the floor.

They could complement each other like a two-woman beach volleyball team. But more on that later.

“Although many people think my sister and I are very similar off the court, this is not the case in volleyball. Because she is much taller than I am, we excel in different parts of volleyball,” Bodor explained. “For example, one of her best strengths is blocking. Since she is so tall, it is easier for her to put her hands up and block the ball. Blocking is probably one of my weaker areas of volleyball since I am a shorter player and it is harder to time it perfectly with my height and jumping abilities.

“On the other hand, something that I excel in is defense because I am quick on my feet and can dive to the balls. My sister struggles more in that area, as she is so tall and her legs are so long. Although we are different kinds of players, I still try to bring that same presence on the court that she did at Vintage.”

They certainly didn’t get in each other’s way when they were on the same team two years ago and helped Vintage win a share of the VVAL title with Sonoma Valley.

“When I was a freshman and she was a junior, we were both on varsity together and I remember how she was always very energetic and spirited and was always hyping everybody up before the games,” Bodor said. “I definitely lacked that spiritedness since I was young and new to the team. But now that I am older and I will be a senior, I really want to bring the same kind of energy she used to bring onto the court.”

Over Justin-Siena, Anna Hanson was a freshman starter when sister Megan was a senior last year, and Megan was a freshman when her older sister Nicole was a senior.

“The Hanson sisters are amazing volleyball players, and this I know from not only playing against them in high school volleyball but also playing with them in club volleyball,” Bodor said. “We actually used to carpool to our Absolute Volleyball Club practices in Marin County. Megan was on the same team as my sister, Julia, and Anna is one year younger than me, so she was on a different team. I still crossed paths with them many times. For example, sometimes our teams would scrimmage each other in practice. So I was already aware of Anna and her abilities as a volleyball player when we played them this year, and I knew she was going to be tough to stop.”

Both Bodor sisters competed in track and field for Vintage last spring because club volleyball had been delayed due to COVID-19 concerns.

“I did track all throughout elementary and middle school … so I was not new to the sport when I tried it again last year, and I had a great time with it, even though I could only make one meet because the volleyball tournaments started up again,” Bodor said. “Although it would be very fun to do it again my senior year, I do not think I will be able to juggle school and two sports at the same time.”

She started playing organized volleyball when she was in the sixth grade, after watching Julia play for a St. Apollinaris middle school team that their mother, Jackie, helped coach.

“Every day after school, I would sit and watch my sister's volleyball practices, since I was still too young to play on the team. It was so hard for me to watch the practices because I was just dying to get in on the action,” she recalled. “So I would play by myself against the wall, and that's where I first fell in love with the sport. I started by playing for my school and then took it to the next level by transitioning to club volleyball, which was what really jump-started my career.

“One of the things I really love about volleyball is that it is a huge team sport. In order to succeed both on and off the court, you must rely on your teammates. Since everyone has a position on the court, they have their own job to do in order to make it work. If you do not trust your teammates to do their job, then you will not succeed. Because of that trust you build while playing, you really gain some great friendships from the sport. Every volleyball team I have played on, whether I was a returning player or I was completely new to the team, I always ended up making so many great friends and friendships that I will always value.”

Bodor said one of her favorite matches was beating Vintage in its own gym on Oct. 6, even though the Crushers returned the favor two weeks later.

“Because we already lost to them previously at our home gym and we were both competing for the pennant, the pressure was on. I was so anxious that day, the only thing I could think about was the game,” she recalled. “But we were still confident in ourselves that we could get the job done and beat Justin. We knew what we had to do, and we did it. Overall, it was a great game and Justin always puts up a good fight.”

She always appreciates the fan support, too.

“One of my favorite things about this season was how supportive and passionate people were about the games. We always had a great crowd who helped fire us up during the games, and I really think that plays a big part in our success,” she said. “Because volleyball is such a mental sport, it is really easy to get into your head after making a mistake, so having those passionate fans there cheering for us definitely made an impact on our energy. We were able to succeed from having that kind of support.”

Vintage has made the playoffs five of the last six years they've had playoffs, but always lost in the first round — including this past fall at Campolindo, 3-0.

Bodor hopes to stop that trend in the fall.

“Our loss at Campolindo was tough for me, especially because I knew we could beat them,” she said. “It was also pretty sad because that was the last game that I would play with the seniors, some of whom I had been playing with since seventh grade. Losing the first round of playoffs only makes me want it more. I am really motivated next season to make it to the playoffs and hopefully get a win in the first round. I know we can do it.

“I’m excited for what next season will bring. Because next year will be my last year of playing volleyball at Vintage, I want to make it a memorable one. I will be a senior, so I feel like I want to be a bigger leader for my teammates on the court, especially the younger ones. So I will try my best to step up into that leadership position and motivate them to be the best they can be.”

Bodor grew up watching Adlee and Torrey Van Winden star at Vintage and eventually play for Cal Poly one season together. The Bodor sisters won’t be doing that down south, but maybe up north.

“After Julia’s season at UCR ended, she decided she wanted to transition to beach volleyball,” Maria said. “She left Riverside, picked up training locally with Kelly Van Winden and in the Bay Area and was recently recruited by UC Davis for beach volleyball. So she will be playing there this fall. It would be great to play with my sister in college, but I am still exploring my options and deciding if I want to pursue volleyball in college or if I should focus more on an academic career — whether that would be in California or somewhere else in the country.

“I am mainly playing beach volleyball right now for a club in Marin instead of indoor volleyball. There are only two players in beach as opposed to six players in indoor, so you have a lot more court to cover. And because it is on sand, it is much harder to run and jump, so it takes a lot of getting used to when you first play it. Despite its difficulty, the game is really growing and becoming more popular, especially in California.

“I really enjoy beach volleyball and it also helps my indoor game, too. Since there are no set positions in beach like there are in indoor, you must become a more well-rounded player and develop skills that you do not get from indoor. It is nearly impossible for me to choose between the two sports because they are so different from each other and I love them both. But if I choose to play volleyball in college, I would plan to pursue beach volleyball instead of indoor.”

Her father, Marko, ran track in high school and was on the Harvard University ski team and mom Jackie played tennis for San Francisco State. She said her 12-year-old brother, Luka, who attends Silverado Middle School is a pretty good skier. But it’s not for her.

“My parents tried their hardest to get me to play their sports. I used to compete on a ski team in Tahoe when I was younger, I grew up playing tennis, and I did track basically my whole life, yet somehow I wound up playing volleyball,” she said. “My parents still had an impact on my athletic career as they always supported what path I chose. I feel like I inherited their athletic abilities and used them to my advantage in volleyball.”

Bodor is considering going into a medical field such as nursing.

“I have always been interested in science and I also love working with people, so I feel nursing will be a great fit for me as I want to make a difference in people's lives,” she said.

She thanks Porter for making volleyball fun and beneficial for her and her sister.

“But we would not have been able to do this without the leadership of Coach Kelly Porter,” she said. “She has been in my life throughout my volleyball career, and I owe it to her for making me into the player I am today. She took a chance on me when I was only 12 years old by letting me play on an older team with my sister, and that is really how my volleyball career started. I am incredibly grateful to her. I cannot wait to play for her and our assistant coach, Natalie Lundeen, my last season at Vintage.”

