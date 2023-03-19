In his 23 seasons as a NCAA Division I men’s tennis head coach, 11th-year UC Davis skipper Eric Steidlmayer probably hasn’t had a lot of fresh signees ask him if it was OK to play a second sport at their high schools during their senior years.

But Vintage’s Lucas Bollinger also loved basketball as well as tennis, and he hadn’t been able to play hoops as a junior in 2020-21. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, an entire school year of sports were played that spring. Sports like tennis and basketball were held at the same time, forcing athletes who played both sports to choose one, and Bollinger couldn’t turn down tennis.

But he didn’t want Steidelmayer to think he was throwing caution to the wind by playing basketball as a senior.

“I was really debating whether I was going to do it,” he recalled. “But I talked to my coach here at Davis about it and he happens to be a basketball player as well. He played his whole life and still plays pick-up basketball to this day.

“He said ‘It’s your senior year. I really want you to play basketball. Have a good time. Play with your buddies and don’t get injured.’ That made the decision for me right there. I didn’t want to play basketball without him knowing at all. I don’t want to go behind my coach’s back. It was really a great feeling when he said I could play basketball.”

But there were eight other seniors on the Vintage squad who had all played as juniors, as well as talented younger players. Bollinger played in only 13 games coming off the bench, and scored 34 points. He got to be part of a team that finished in a three-way tie for second place and made the North Coast Section Division 2 playoffs. But as the No. 1 singles player on the tennis team since the start of his freshman season, his pride took a hit.

Bollinger took it out on the tennis court, however. He didn’t lose a single set as he finished undefeated in the Vine Valley Athletic League regular season and VVAL Tournament before going 4-0 in the North Coast Section Division 1 Tournament to capture the first section title by a Napa Valley tennis player in 13 years.

For winning that rare title while continuing to show his versatility as a multiple-sport athlete, Bollinger has been named the Napa Valley Register’s 2021-22 Napa County Male Athlete of the Year.

The most recent player from the area to win a section tennis crown was also a Vintage senior, 2009 Sac-Joaquin Section Division I champion Phil Holbrook, and was named county male athlete of the year. Bollinger was dominant throughout his Crusher career as he didn’t lose a set — nor many games within those sets — for the fourth straight regular season at No. 1 singles.

“I played a lot of basketball earlier in my life and was always a starter, so it was definitely an adjustment coming off the bench,” Bollinger recalled. “At times I was like, ‘Wow, was this really the right decision, putting all this time in to practice, and I’m skipping tennis because of it and I’m not starting? Is this really worth it?’

“But looking back on it, I think it was definitely the right call because it really taught me, still to this day, that I never want to be on the bench. Coming into Davis, I had an opportunity to start as a freshman in both doubles and singles and I just remembered not how bad I felt but how excited I was to be playing and competing and I didn’t want to spend any time on the bench here. Basketball taught me that I don’t want to be a bench player in my life ever again, so I was satisfied with the role I had in high school. It made me appreciate starting more than ever.”

Before going to UC Davis, Bollinger capped off an injury-free, milestone season by defeating all four of his NCS Tournament opponents in straight sets.

“I recognized a couple of the people from the (USTA NorCal) tournaments I played growing up. The guys who were in it were solid players, but not like the top end of the NorCal competition I’m used to,” he recalled. “Every single one of the guys who was (ranked) above me in Northern California was home-schooled, so they didn’t have a high school tournament at the end of the year. But all they play is tennis and it’s easy to get burned out. That’s another reason I played basketball. The team aspect is really important to me and probably one of the main reasons I played. We had a pretty solid season.”

Bollinger won the section title match over senior Samarth Bala of American High in Fremont. He said the semifinal against senior Jake Magnusson of Archie Williams may have been tougher, considering they’d played each other several times in USTA NorCal tournaments.

“The competition at sections was better than in league, but to be honest with you, it was nothing that I hadn’t seen before,” he said. “I’d played in much higher level tournaments than the section tournament. So I went in not cocky, but confident that I would win the whole tournament and luckily I was able to do that. But at the same time, I did feel some pressure because I hadn’t played in a tournament. But I felt if I played my game I would win the whole thing.

“I also might have been a little nervous because I hadn’t had the opportunity to play sections my sophomore or junior year (because of the pandemic). Going in as a freshman, my goal was to win the section title at least twice. Unfortunately I didn’t get the opportunity to play a section tournament more than twice. My first time as a freshman I lost 6-7 (9-7), 6-1, 6-1 in the quarterfinals to one of my friends who now plays for Hawaii (Karl Collins of El Cerrito High), and he ended up winning the tournament. So my freshman year I did pretty well. In my senior year, I knew it was my last chance to being a section title home to Vintage.”

Bollinger — who is majoring in managerial economics — is 7-3 in singles and 6-2 in doubles for the Aggies so far, which shouldn't be surprising considering how much work he has put into it. But he had to compete for spots against players from larger schools, other states and other countries.

“When I first got there, I didn’t know where I stood for both singles and doubles. I thought that I’d have a chance to be a starter, but maybe because there were a couple of seniors who are right around the same position as me, I would not get the nod over them because they’re older,” he said. “But I definitely proved myself this fall season and I continuously got better and better, so my coach gave me the opportunity to start at the beginning of the year in doubles and singles. I haven’t looked back since then and I’ve had a really good start to the year, so I think I’m definitely locked in as a starter in both doubles and singles in the future.”

His college career began Jan. 20 with a thriller at the mile-high Denver Tennis Park, where the University of Denver’s Mitch Johnson came back to beat him 6-7 (2-7), 6-4, 7-6 (7-0) at No. 6 singles.

Bollinger did get one of the Aggies’ two wins in that 5-2 loss, teaming with Coleton Hootman on a 6-3 victory at No. 3 doubles.

“I was really excited to play but I was pretty nervous because it was my first college match. I won the doubles match before that, but I knew my first singles match was going to be really tight because Denver’s a good team and we’re going to need every win we can get. I won the first set, lost a really close second set, and the third set was really back and forth. I actually had three or four match points and I was not able to convert and I lost the tie break. It was pretty tough for me playing my first singles match, and having opportunities to finish off this fifth-year senior who was a pretty solid player. Looking back on it, it was a good experience for me. It taught me that I need to put that extra work in so I can win that next match point.

The next day, in the Aggies’ 6-1 loss to Utah in Salt Lake City, Bollinger and Ryan Torres lost 6-3 at No. 2 doubles. Bollinger then fell at No. 4 singles, 6-4, 6-4 to Patrik Trhac.

“(Trhac) was a sixth-year senior, a 6-foot-5 guy who was ranked No. 5 in the country in doubles,” Bollinger said. “I gave him a battle, but for a second college match, it was definitely a rude awakening for me.”

The Aggies won their next four competitions, all at home. Bollinger played in three of them and won both in both singles and doubles in each. He and Torres won at No. 2 doubles in a 4-1 win over the University of San Francisco, and Bollinger won at No. 5 singles.

Santa Clara ended the streak with a 4-2 win over UC Davis in which Bollinger won in both doubles, with Hootman, and in singles.

The Aggles had their two-day Golden State Invitational scheduled March 10-11 canceled, and so they will have had a 23-day break from competition when they resume play with a match at Nevada in Reno on March 29.

