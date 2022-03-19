2021-22 Napa County Player of the Year: Robledo looks at game from both sides now

The only thing that stopped Ivan Robledo on the football field, or couldn’t be stopped by him, was the COVID-19 pandemic that wiped out his junior season.

The St. Helena High School senior didn’t get a big head four years earlier when he was brought up to the varsity with four games left, rushed for 800 yards and scored 12 touchdowns, and was named Prep2Prep.com Freshman of the Year.

He went on to break single-season school records with 2,215 rushing yards and 33 touchdowns as a sophomore.

Then he was one of the team’s biggest motivators during the game-less 2020-21 school year, when he and the other veterans wondered if they would have a senior season. When it finally happened, the 5-foot-11, 195-pounder not only ran for another 1,120 yards and scored 18 more touchdowns — matching his jersey number — and caught five passes for 73 yards and a score, but also racked up 112 tackles (59 first hits, 53 assists).

He averaged 11.2 tackles per game at linebacker, with 8 of them for losses. He intercepted three passes and returned one 50 yards for the touchdown in a win at Cloverdale. He caused two fumbles, recovered a fumble, and had two passes defensed. Running the ball, he netted 11.9 yards per carry and 112 yards per game, and had six games of 100-plus yards rushing.

Despite his offensive prowess, Robledo thinks he'll be used on defense when he tries out for football at Santa Rosa Junior College this fall.

"I like delivering hits and making tackles," he said.

He finished with two more school records: 4,118 career rushing yards and 51 career rushing touchdowns. Despite his offensive records, the team captain — who also punted — was named Defensive Player of the Year of the North Central League I.

For his all-around dominance on the gridiron, Robledo has been named the Napa Valley Register's 2021-22 Napa County Player of the Year.

“The best player in Napa County period,” said Saints head coach Ian MacMillan, who has coached with four of the county’s six prep football programs. “He would have started and been the star at any of the Napa County high schools.”

In early January, Robledo and teammate Cal Lehman were named to the Cal-Hi Sports All-State Small Schools Second Team Offense.

Robledo and Lehman were both also selected for and played in the Jan. 8 Tri-County All-Star Game, which ended in a 26-26 tie. Because Robledo had pulled his hamstring in practice two days before the game, however, he got in for only a few plays — including a two-point conversion run for the game’s final points.

In late January, Robledo was named along with Vintage’s New Mexico State-bound offensive lineman Louie Canepa to SBLive’s 2021 All-North Coast Section Team. Robledo was named second team defense at linebacker.

Robledo was also one of four Napa County “Backs” nominated by their coaches for a scholarship awarded by the Northern California Chapter of the National Football Foundation and Hall of Fame.

MacMillan was asked why Robledo’s work ethic, attitude and passion never wavered after he seemed to have mastered the varsity game as a freshman.

“Ivan was a total team player for us and enjoyed playing with his teammates since Carpy Gang,” the coach said about St. Helena’s youth football organization. “He worked extremely hard in the weight room and in practice — not only for himself, but because he wanted to be better for his teammates. Ivan was always pushing his teammates and he worked hard at leading by example. He was always looking to get better and then challenged himself to learn other teammates’ assignments so he could help them during practice and during the game.”

He might have added much more to his school rushing records had he not shared the rock with another 1,000-yard rusher, senior Harrison Ronayne.

"I didn't really care who got the ball," Robledo said. "I just wanted my team to be happy and for us to win," he said. "I'm just glad we got the section championship game as seniors after coming up short for years."

After all, the Saints might not have reached a North Coast Section title game for the first time since 2014 if they didn’t have other standouts.

“Ivan’s focus has never been on school records. He just wanted his teammates to be successful, which would lead to the team winning,” MacMillan said. “Ivan saw the potential of his teammates and he was excited for them to contribute in the backfield. It was a true team effort and a great running back group. All the running backs took pride in each other accomplishments. This allowed Ivan to focus on being the defensive leader of our team. He was able to learn not only his position but his teammates assignments also. We took a lot of pride in our defense this year."

The son of Luis and Maria Robledo said his favorite pro players are Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu and Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner.

"They're both really good players and I like the way they play," he said.

“The most impressive thing for me was how unselfish he was. He didn’t care if he had 1 carry or 1 tackle, he wanted this team to win. He didn’t care about his stats. He cared about the team goals. His main focus was on trying to win a league title and win a section championship. This rubbed off on the rest of the team.

“We all know Ivan is one of the best football players to ever play at St. Helena High School and when he isn’t complaining about his stats, how can other people complain? This group of seniors really cared about each other and where focused on their job as a team.”

Asked what he would miss most about Robledo, MacMillan said his enthusiasm.

“I will miss the energy he brought to the weight room and practice field,” the coach said. “It is always hard to say goodbye to seniors. Ivan has put his heart and soul into the football program for the past four years. I have enjoyed being able to work out with him and coach him. He has been a pleasure to coach. It has been a great journey to see him grow up from a 14-year-old to a young adult. I am so proud of him and all his accomplishments. I am looking forward to see all the great things he will accomplish in life.”

