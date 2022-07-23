2021-22 Napa County Players of the Year: Valley’s big year led by Curry, Corley, Hightower

It was too difficult to name Khai Curry, Travis Hightower or Jackson Corley as the 2021-22 Napa County Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

So the Napa Valley Register choose all three for the award, making them the first trio to share it.

Curry carried American Canyon to the first league title in the varsity program's 11-year history, Hightower led Justin-Siena to its first-ever Northern California title and state championship game appearance, and Corley led the county in scoring average.

See how hard it is to pick just one?

Curry a four-year varsity starter

Curry was the most important piece of a team that won the VVAL by a staggering four games, finishing 11-1 in league before beating Cardinal Newman and losing to eventual champion Salesian in the North Coast Section Division 2 playoffs.

In a year when the VVAL sent six of its seven teams to the NCS playoffs, the 6-foot Curry averaged 10.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.6 steals and just 1.5 turnovers per game. He would have scored more, head coach Scott Hayburn said, had four other Wolves not also had double-figure scoring averages.

“Had he played on any other team, he likely would've averaged 17 points per game or more,” the coach said.

Khai Curry may not have scored like Steph Curry, but he could do things others couldn’t.

“Khai did all the hard things better than anyone else in the county,” Hayburn said. “He completely locked down whoever the opposing team's best player was, regardless of position, he rebounded from the point guard position better than any guard we’ve ever had, and his physical and mental toughness allowed us to play multiple, highly complicated defenses in which he was called to be the anchor. We ran several unusual presses and zones, solely because of him.

“His speed and unselfishness created matchup problems for every team we played. He was the point guard of the highest-scoring team in the VVAL, one of the top five offense in the NCS, and one of the top 20 offenses in the entire state. This won't show up on the stat sheet, but out of our 11 league wins this season, we were tied or trailed in the final four minutes of all but three of them. When it came to crunch time in close games with everything on the line, Khai was the reason we came out on top every time. He controlled the tempo, called the plays, made clutch shots, got the defensive stops, and exuded calmness and control from the most important position on the floor that all of his teammates fed on and emulated.”

Even Vintage head coach Ben Gongora had good things to say about Curry in his All-County nomination form.

“Khai was the only player in league we made adjustments for on the offensive end,” Gongora said. “We would flip-flop plays or change options based on where Khai was on the floor or who he was guarding. He was a total disruptor. He never shied away from contact or hitting the floor for a loose ball. There is no other player in the VVAL or Napa County who laid out his body for a play as often as Khai.”

Corley reaps from the reps

As much as Vintage head coach Ben Gongora demands from his players, he couldn’t believe what Corley did upon returning from a holiday trip to Italy on a long red-eye flight. He went right from the airport to a Napa fitness club to work on his shot.

“In that situation, I felt I needed to get in the gym,” Corley recalled. “Being away from basketball for 10 days, all I could think about was just needing to get some shots up. A lot of it is tied into what I was taught, that the only way to get better was to put the work in, and it definitely helps your drive to get in the gym when you’re doing something you love.”

Perhaps that’s why he made the All-Tournament team at Archie Williams High School’s Red Brown Tournament in San Anselmo after scoring 28 points against Urban-San Francisco, 29 against Lincoln-San Francisco, and 24 against Terra Linda.

In non-tournament games, he scored 23 points against NorCal powerhouse Northgate-Walnut Creek, 23 against Acalanes-Lafayette, 31 against a very solid Benicia team, 27 points in tough loss against Casa Grande, 34 in a Big Game at crosstown rival Napa High, 30 at Petaluma while adding 9 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 steals, and 26 at Justin-Siena.

He said his favorite game was the 65-64 win at Napa High on Feb. 4.

“I scored 34 points in front of a packed crowd and we came out with a tight W,” he recalled. “It was an unreal experience and my first true moment of high school basketball.”

Gongora, a 1993 Napa High graduate who played for the 1992 Sac-Joaquin Section championship team, calls Corley the best pure shooter he’s ever coached.

“Jackson was an absolute game-changer so many times this past season,” the coach said. “More often than not, we got the W when he was hitting shots. However, he didn’t just score a pinch over 20 points a game. He also led the team with more than 3 assists and 3 steals a game, and was second with more than 6 rebounds a game.

“Jackson’s work ethic is off the charts. He has put in the time and has earned everything. I will miss him tremendously. He is very coachable. He is a total gym rat and loves to compete.”

His cousin, 2013 Justin-Siena graduate Hayden Corley, was a standout swimmer who had a hand in school records that propelled him to a four-year swim career at Southern Methodist University near Dallas, Texas. At least one of those, 57.18 seconds in the 100 breaststroke, still stands.

Jackson started high school with Prolific Prep of Napa Christian, an elite basketball academy that plays a national schedule, before transferring to Vintage for his COVID-shortened, spring 2021 junior season.

“I definitely felt that the transition from Prolific to Vintage was smooth due to competition at Prolific,” he said. “Practicing with high-level, (future NCAA) Division I players every day definitely put me in a position where I needed to always get better. Before Prolific, I didn’t really know what it took to be a high-level basketball player. After my time there, I learned how to play at a high level, bringing up my teammates as well.”

Since coming back after 15 years for his second stint as Vintage head coach in 2019-20, Gongora has had a county Player of the Year all three seasons.

“There are no coaches like Coach Gongora,” Corley said. “He brought a lot of energy to practice and held everyone to high standards he believed they could meet. In that way he was similar to the coaching at Prolific.”

So who does the best shooter in the VVAL admire most among the professionals? The top scorer in the NBA, of course.

“My favorite pro player has to be Steph Curry,” he said. “Growing up in the Bay Area and watching him be one of the leaders on all these Warriors teams was crazy. It also led to me wanting to model my game after him.”

Corley also spent the last two years playing AAU basketball for Lakeshow. The Bay Area program is headed by former Prolific Prep head coach Joey Fuca, who helped guide the Crew to 31 wins and the program’s first Grind Session National Championship in 2019-20.

“Lakeshow has helped so much with my exposure,” Corley said, “and playing at that level of competition during the summer is super helpful when getting ready for the high school season.”

It also helped him land a spot with the NCAA Division II program at CSU Monterey Bay, which he signed with on May 20.

“I am very excited to get out and start at Monterey Bay. There’s a super great freshman class coming in with me and I am excited to just get the season under way,” he said. “Going into the season, I understand I have a lot to prove being an incoming freshman, but I am looking forward to competing and proving myself.”

Hightower dominant at both ends

The 6-foot-6 small forward showed his versatility by leading the Braves with 13.1 points per game and being named the Vine Valley Athletic League’s Defensive Player of the Year.

He averaged 14.2 points and 9.1 rebounds in league play as the Braves went 5-7 to finish fifth in a very competitive VVAL. In five state playoff games, he netted 15.2 points and 8.8 rebounds and led the Braves in scoring in all but one game.

Hightower had four scoring and rebounding double-doubles in league play — 24/12, 22/11, 20/10 and 15/12. He also had 17 points and 11 boards in a NorCal semifinal thriller at Enterprise-Redding.

“He was a three-level scorer, hitting 47% of his field goals and 36% from three,” said Nick Guillory, who was the interim head coach for all 12 league games and eight playoff contests while head coach George Nessman was dealing with a health issue.

“He consistently held the other team's top scorer far below their scoring and shooting averages, including the eventual league MVP to 6 points and 23% shooting. Versatility allowed him to guard positions 1-5, including all-league bigs and all-league guards.”

Hightower said the coaching change during the holiday break, when Guillory was promoted from JV head coach to varsity head coach, took away a lot of the Braves’ momentum.

“We were 13-3 and feeling pretty good about ourselves heading into league,” he said. “We hadn’t really worked with Coach Nick before, so the transition was a little tough. We just weren’t on the same page as a team in some of our league games and that kind of threw us off a little. We lost a few games here and there, but we were able to pick up the pace come playoff time.”

After Justin-Siena fell to Marin Catholic in the NCS Division 4 championship game, Hightower helped the Braves bounce back by leading them with 21 points against Union Mine in their NorCal playoff opener.

“I feel like I raised my game offensively by changing my mindset,” he said. “All those NorCal games were win or go home, so I had to lock in.”

Hightower said every NorCal game was harder than any VVAL game for the Braves.

“Playoff games are on a whole other level,” he said. “There will be times where your hands are shaking and you can’t even hear what’s going on, but you still got to keep it pushing. League games just don’t compare. To get to the state championship took teamwork. Everybody played a big part in it. Even though not everyone played lots of minutes, they still showed up to practice every day and gave 100%.”

He said having a starting lineup made up entirely of underclassmen who would be coming back — Hightower, fellow juniors Vincent Jackson, Ma’el Blunt and Asher Cleary, and sophomore Jaden Washington — didn’t relieve much pressure in the postseason.

“We wanted to win it this year, for our seniors,” he said. “There might not be a next time, so you’ve got to compete like the current one is your last.”

The middle child of James and Sonja Hightower has two brothers in Michael Brown, 22, and Asa Hightower, 14.

The Fairfield resident said his favorite professional player is “LeGOAT, LeBron James” of the Los Angeles Lakers, who can also take over a game at both ends.

He said his goals next year are “to end with a 3.5 GPA and go to college.”