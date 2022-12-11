2021-22 Napa County Softball Players of the Year: American Canyon's Jackson goes out with a season to remember

It was the top of the seventh inning on April 12, 2022 at the Vintage High softball field.

The Crushers had a 5-0 lead and pitcher Raimy Gamsby was trying to finish a no-hitter, when American Canyon’s Raegan Jackson stepped to the plate.

“I remember telling myself, ‘She’s not going to beat us — she’s going to know that, until the last out, we’re about to fight with everything we have,’” Jackson recalled.

Next thing the Rutgers University-bound Gamsby knew, her pitching gem was a one-hitter — thanks to a home run by Jackson, who signed with NCAA Division I Cal State University Northridge on Dec. 16, 2021.

The Wolves would lose the game 5-1.

“Unfortunately that game didn’t go our way,” Jackson said, “because they were simply the better team that day. But we had nothing to lose and we wanted to do everything we could to put up a fight. We were just simply making minor mistakes that cost us. They had Raimy and they knew that they had to put their best pitcher up against us every time,” Jackson said. “But Raimy is great and always has been who we’ve been competing against. She simply beat us that day and that’s how the game goes. We couldn’t put together quality at-bats that day.”

When the teams squared off again, at American Canyon, Gamsby would get her no-hitter. In fact, she gave up only two other homers all season, in 93 2/3 innings, and no doubles or triples.

“Going into our second game against Vintage later in the season, I felt that we could’ve done a lot differently regarding the lineup and having the home advantage. But you really have to worry about what you can control, and that day we didn’t execute — including me. I didn’t show up and do my job.”

It was the only one of the Wolves’ 27 games she didn’t get a hit, though. She also had their only hit in a 4-0 preseason loss to Heritage, which would end Vintage’s season with a 1-0 decision in the North Coast Section Division 1 semifinals.

Vintage won the Vine Valley Athletic League title outright this year with an 11-1 record, matching American Canyon’s feat in 2021. But no pennants were presented nor playoffs held in 2021 because of winter sports and spring sports being squeezed into a six-week window when the pandemic lessened.

While American Canyon’s team's batting average plummeted from .433 last year to .354 this year, and some of the Wolves’ bright young stars didn’t hit as many home runs as they had in 2021, Jackson was on fire in 2022. She quintupled her home run total from 2 to 10 and her doubles from 2 to 11, and upped her batting average from .400 to a team-high .582. She finished with 39 hits, 37 RBIs, 33 runs scored, 5 triples, 10 walks and 7 hit-by-pitches.

It all made her a shoo-in for 2021-22 Napa County Softball Player of the Year, an honor she shares with Vintage’s Shelby Morse and St. Helena’s Ari Farrell.

“My mindset going into my senior year was to simply ball out and just be aggressive,” said Jackson, one of only four seniors on this year’s Wolves and one of three in their fourth varsity seasons. “I eventually added to my mentality that season and created an alter ego I’d go into. The character I created was feared by every pitcher in the Valley or simply wherever we played. If they were going to pitch to me, they knew that they better be bringing their all because I knew I would win that battle.

“The huge improvement would be from simply trusting my worth ethic. I was putting the hours and the swings into getting stronger and I simply just had to trust my craft. I would say that 70% of it would be my mentality. I switched it from a very passive mindset to wanting it all. No matter what kind of hit I got, I knew I would hit the ball hard — on the ground, in the air, or right at a player. I wanted to be known as a hard out.”

The Wolves finished second in the VVAL at 10-2 this year and 20-7 overall, after going 2-1 in the NCS Division 2 playoffs. But they reached the section semifinals for the first time in the 11-year existence of their program, beating Antioch 4-0 and Rancho Cotate 11-6 before falling 6-5 to eventual NCS champion and NorCal Div. II runner-up Benicia.

Jackson was named VVAL Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year.

“I feel that although our team average had changed, we grew a lot," said Jackson. “Having such a young team, you really have to take away the small victories from the learning process. In high school, you’re learning a lot about yourself on and off the field, your strengths and weaknesses, and finding a balance with school and social life as well.”

Jackson probably thought her sister and teammate, sophomore Leila Jackson, was going through some of that. She was happy to have been able to play her last two high school seasons with Leila, who went 2 for 3 with her third homer and 4 RBI in the playoff loss to Benicia.

“Leila and I have always been very close,” Raegan said. “We didn’t always play on the same (travel) team, but we always found competition within each other and guidance from one another. Playing high school softball with Leila was always fun. Since we played on the same travel team throughout high school, we grew closer and trusted each other a lot more.

“Softball has always been more than softball for us. We found comfort in going outside and playing catch with each other or hitting with each other and that’s where we had conversations about anything we wanted. I think my favorite part of high school softball was playing with my sister because she knew the expectations I had for myself, so she would also hold herself to that standard and it went without being said.

“Every time that girl squares a ball up, it’s simply scary for whoever is on the opposite end of that because it also fuels me and makes me want to match my sister’s energy. When that gets going, we’re simply unstoppable. Our relationship on the field really isn’t like other ones. We understand what one is thinking or wanting to do by a simple look.”

Jackson played travel ball for the Vallejo Hurricanes (8- to 10-and-under age division), Benicia Outlaws (10U-12U), Firecrackers Quiles Gold (16U), Lady Magic (16U, fall season) and Universal Fastpitch (12U-18U).

“The first two teams set a foundation for my softball skills and career. I learned a lot about my athleticism and understood how good I could be at that age,” she said. “This is the time I understood that I wanted to play softball in college ‘with the big girls’ because all I thought at the time was that people went to college to play softball. As I got older, it became a lot more competitive and college was becoming more of a regular thing that we discussed.

“On my three teams later on in my teen years, my skill level began to develop and I was beginning to travel more. Each team had its different dynamic, but every team’s end goal was to simply win. We would compete with what we had and did everything we could to come out with wins.

“I’ve spent the majority of my time on Universal Fastpitch, as I’ve created relationships with people associated with this organization that have helped me get to where I am now. My time as a part of this organization we competed and showed people from all over what a group of girls from Northern California could do.”

It’s been strange for Jackson to finally be in college, at Northridge since August, and getting ready for the season after playing four fall ball games in October.

“Now that I’m at the end of my fall here at CSUN, I honestly wasn’t as ready as I thought I was,” she admitted. “This lifestyle as a student-athlete is simply different from high school softball and travel ball. On the academic side of things, I like it a lot more than high school. Initially, I struggled with time management. But after a few weeks I got a feel for things, especially with advice from peers. I enjoy two or three classes a day rather than six or seven.

“As I reflect on who I was when I initially arrived here, I feel that I’ve gained knowledge and developed my skills a lot. Along with this, my mentality was challenged. Some days were harder than others, but I’m ready to use this time off to get stronger mentally and physically and get back to my ‘ball out’ mentality.”

Having her best high school season as a senior did give her confidence going into her first college season.

“I would say that my major improvements in hitting from my junior to senior season gave me an understanding of what I am capable of,” she said. “With making adjustments to my swing and now being at the next level, I feel that it’s coming together. Change can really affect your mentality, especially being in a new environment, so I would say I have to remind myself constantly of my mentality.

“I’ve had to begin working on my mentality more often than usual because college challenged me personally. It’s all new to me as I’ve also never really played softball without my sister nearby, so I’m getting used to being even more independent than I was already. I feel that I’m getting back to that confidence that I had senior year, but I’m shooting to be way better than I was at the time because I still struggled.

"It definitely is not easy. If it was, everyone would be doing this. But overall, the opportunities I’ve been given to expand and experience this lifestyle is a blessing and I wouldn’t take it for granted.”