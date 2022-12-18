2021-22 Napa County Softball Players of the Year: Morse helps Vintage win VVAL after D-II signing

Editor’s Note: This is the third in a season of feature stories on the three Players of the Year on the Register’s 2021-22 Napa County Softball Team, the others being St. Helena junior Ari Farrell and American Canyon senior Raegan Jackson.

Being named a Co-Napa County Softball Player of the Year after each of her last two seasons at Vintage High didn’t go to Shelby Morse’s head.

Neither did signing with the NCAA Division II program at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Fla. 2½ months before the first game of her senior season.

She led the Crushers to their first Vine Valley Athletic League title with a .513 batting average, 39 hits, 26 RBI, 7 doubles and 5 hit-by-pitches. She also teamed with Rutgers-bound Raimy Gamsby to pitch all but three innings. She compiled a 0.34 ERA and a 9-0 record in 62 innings pitched, striking out 111 and walking just 18.

She was named to the All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team as the Crushers won their first VVAL title with an 11-1 record. They went 2-1 in the North Coast Section Division 1 playoffs as the No. 3 seed, beating Pittsburg 10-0 and California High 12-0 before losing 1-0 to No. 2 seed and eventual champion Heritage in the semifinals, 1-0.

Perhaps Morse knew that after the summer, she would a little fish in a big bowl all over again and needed to keep her abilities in perspective.

“I have learned so much from collegiate softball already,” she said in an email from ERAU last month. “What has stuck with me deeply is that I am not putting in work and grinding for myself necessarily. I am grinding and putting in work for my team. In order to have a successful team, you must put the team needs ahead of yours.

“I am learning more and more about the dynamic that is needed to be a championship team. There’s always room for personal improvement, however, personal improvement is targeted to the team goals and needs. Just seeing how much I have improved and grown this semester in my first year, it excites me for the future.”

After sharing county Player of the Year honors with American Canyon’s Jaida Fulcher in 2020-21, she shared the 2021-22 award with American Canyon’s Raegan Jackson and St. Helena’s Ari Farrell.

She looked back on how her team pulled together to sweep second-place American Canyon this year, behind Gamsby’s one-hitter — blemished only by Jackson’s seventh-inning home run — and no-hitter.

“Playing American Canyon was the highlight of the season my last two years, mostly because it came down to the league title,” Morse said. “The energy in those games was always different than the other league games. I would have to credit that to my team both years, but also to American Canyon and their competitive energy when they played us.”

She didn’t pitch against Jackson this year, but did in the last inning of a 2-1 loss and the last three innings of a 5-3 win against the Wolves in 2021.

“Pitching against Raegan was always a battle, and when facing AC we were facing other top league hitters with high batting averages, too, so it was also competition every pitch,” Morse said. “Additionally, AC was the No. 1 team to steal bases and play small ball, so it challenged us in a way that we needed to be prepared for. Reagan was a great hitter all-around and so fun to pitch against. I wish the best for her and what her future holds.”

Vintage finished 21-4 overall under first-year head coach Megan Lopez, losing 2-0 to Del Oro at the St. Helena tournament, 9-8 in eight innings to crosstown rival Napa High, 1-0 to St. Francis-Sacramento — which would fall 10-9 to Del Oro in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II final — and 1-0 to Heritage. The Patriots blew out Granada 8-0 in their next game to win the NCL title, making Morse the Crushers feel a little better.

She said Vintage was already pretty happy about reaching the section semifinals for the first time since 2013, when it won the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I title.

“The game against Heritage was quite a game to finish a season on,” she said. “Anytime there is a 1-

0 score, you can tell that it was a dogfight till the end. That is how I would describe the game against Heritage. We knew what we were up against, based on stats and previous games, however, we still needed to execute our plans.

“The entire game was a pitching duel and Raimy threw an astounding game. Looking back on it, I could not have been prouder of my team for battling all season. Being able to end my high school career on a high note with such a talented group of girls made the loss against Heritage bittersweet.”

Morse played hard day in and day out, and not just to release stress from being an excellent student.

“Playing softball is a privilege, and with that you have a special appreciation for the sport and what it offers,” she said. “I have had softball for most of my life, and it has taught me so much about life, school and family. The motivation to want to be better and compete every day is something athletes learn through the passion they have for their sport.

“My motivation lies in my craft that I have been working on since I was 7 years old. I want to be able to be the best that I can be and constantly improve. In doing so, I also improve myself as a student and as a person. Being a student-athlete connects everything that you do, and it is due to the impossible schedule that you are given sometimes.

“You must figure out how you will fit everything in and that causes connectivity between your student and personal life. Softball is an outlet where I can be myself most and not worry about everything

that goes on in my life. I’ve learned how to build a healthy connection to where I am not reliant on the

sport for anything, and I have more of a respect for it.”

While the American Canyon games were memorable for all of the Crushers, Morse also recalls fondly their VVAL finale against Petaluma. Vintage won 4-2, coming back from a 2-0 deficit in the last three innings. The Crushers may have not expected such a fight from the Trojans, whom they had run-ruled 10-0 in six innings only two days before.

“Senior Day against Petaluma was a crazy day that will hold a special memory in my heart,” she recalled. “To start, it was my last home game at Vintage and my last at-bat was a home run, I believe, and it just felt like it was meant to be that day.

“However, the weather tried to stop us from having it. It was 50 degrees and windy while we simultaneously experienced rain, sleet and hail. We had to postpone the start of the game until the worst of the rain had passed.”

Morse relieved Gamsby after the Crushers took the lead for good with three runs in the top of the fifth, earning her ninth win.

“My hands were purple when I went out to pitch, and I couldn’t feel my toes,” she said. “It was a crazy experience for sure. There was thunder and lightning, just not your typical April Napa weather. I remember thinking that it was one of the most memorable games on that field and how I wanted a Senior Day to remember. Boy, did I get that — and more.”

Morse hasn’t had much time to look back on it all since she moved more than 2,800 miles away this summer.

“I have missed my teammates and friends. I can’t wait to hear how the girls do this spring and be able to come back home and see off my senior Emily Vanderbilt to college since she will be playing at Cal State Monterey Bay,” she said. “However, I am absolutely loving Florida, and the girls here are just as amazing. I feel like it has been quite the transition from high school to college, but I am having a great time. I am loving ERAU. Between the beautiful campus, great weather, awesome people and making new friends, it has been so enjoyable.

“We had a few games this fall in preparation for the spring and it has been a blast. I am so stoked to see what being in-season holds for us. I am so grateful to be working with my coaches, Stephanie Ceo and Kelsi Dunne. I feel like I have improved so much this fall working with them, getting to know more about the program, and how I am going to fit in.”

