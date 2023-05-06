Rachel Galvin has been the LeBron James of Vintage High girls water polo, a stud from the start.

It’s not inappropriate to compare her to a basketball player, either, since she’s also starred in that sport during her four years as a Crusher.

The senior was the first to be voted Vintage’s Most Valuable Player each of her four seasons of water polo, according to head coach Sarah Tinloy. She shared that honor in 2021 with then-senior Erynn Robinson. Now Galvin shares Robinson’s distinction of making the Napa Valley Register’s All-County Girls Water Polo team four times.

It will also be an end of an era at Justin-Siena with Elle Baskerville and Taylor Blakely graduating with their third All-County appearances, and Napa High’s Quincy Frommelt with her third selection.

Here is a look at the team:

Elle Baskerville, Justin-Siena senior

She helped the Braves finish 5-5 in the Vine Valley Athletic League and in a third-place tie with Napa behind champion Vintage and runner-up Cardinal Newman. She was also All-County as a junior, when she was All-VVAL Second Team after scoring 45 goals for the VVAL champions, who also went 2-1 in the North Coast Section playoffs, and as a sophomore, when she averaged three goals per game for the undefeated Braves.

Taylor Blakely, Justin-Siena senior

She helped the Braves finish 5-5 in the Vine Valley Athletic League and in a third-place tie with Napa behind champion Vintage and runner-up Cardinal Newman. She was also All-County as a junior, when she was the Braves’ second-leading scorer with 51 goals and made the All-VVAL Second Team, and as a sophomore, when she averaged 4 goals per game and led the undefeated Braves with a combined 12 assists in their two wins over Napa.

Ella Brandon, Napa sophomore

She played a big role for Napa as center defender, head coach Ashiq Khan said, stymieing many an opponent’s offense. While creating and finishing offensive opportunities for the Grizzlies, she tallied 45 goals, 32 steals and 11 blocks. “Her awareness around the pool provided for good spacing and quick response on defense,” Khan said. “The ability for us to switch focus from offense to defense and back was due in large part to Ella’s position in the pool.”

Clare Cuneo, Justin-Siena freshman

The newcomer helped the Braves finish 5-5 in the Vine Valley Athletic League and in a third-place tie with Napa behind champion Vintage and runner-up Cardinal Newman. A fast swimmer, she was on the swim team’s North Coast Section meet-qualifying 200 medley and 200 free relay teams this weekend.

Savannah Davis, Vintage senior

She was voted Vine Valley Athletic League Goalie of the Year and Vintage’s Most Inspirational player in 2022, finishing with an impressive save-to-goal mark of 59%. She stopped 272 shots and assisted 18 of her teammates' goals in a counter attack, a breakaway opportunity that usually results in a one-on-one change with the goalie. She came out of the goal to make 24 steals when opponents tried to counter attack on her. She tied the school record for most saves in a game, set by Olivia Husted in 2011, with 22 saves in an 11-9 loss to Alameda in a North Coast Section Division 2 playoff opener at Amador Valley in Livermore.

Lucia de los Santos, Napa senior

The attacker helped the Grizzlies push up the pool with good swimming speed, head coach Ashiq Khan said, and finished with 33 goals and 26 steals. “She chased down drivers the opponents sent toward our goal and wasn’t afraid to mix it up at center,” the coach said. “Lucia pulled out some excellent shots from center scoring backhands with both left and right hands. We asked a lot of her and she delivered.”

Carlie Fiorito, Justin-Siena senior

She helped the Braves finish 5-5 in the Vine Valley Athletic League and in a third-place tie with Napa behind champion Vintage and runner-up Cardinal Newman. She was also All-County as a sophomore, when she had more than 12 goals and was one of the undefeated Braves’ assist leaders.

Quincy Frommelt, Napa senior

The team co-captain made her third All-County team after racking up 141 goals on 255 shots, 37 steals and 19 blocks for the Grizzlies. Just after the season, on Nov. 9, she signed with Siena College of Loudonville, N.Y., to play NCAA Division I water polo for the Saints. “We relied heavily on Quincy in every aspect of the game,” head coach Ashiq Khan said. “Taking the double team for most of the season, Quincy fought through and still produced.”

Briana Fry, Vintage senior

Fry was voted to the All-Vine Valley Athletic League Second-Team after scoring 42 goals, mostly with a powerful shot from the outside. She maintained a 39% shooting average and added 64 steals, 20 assists and 14 caused kickouts.

Rachel Galvin, Vintage senior

Galvin scored 146 goals with a 51% shooting average, caused 37 kickouts that gave her team power plays with man-up situations, assisted on 41 of her teammates’ goals, and amassed 123 steals.

Galvin entered the Crushers’ record book four times this season. Her 13 goals in a single game broke Allison Hungate’s 1999 mark of 11, she smashed Jamie Del Zompo’s 2003 standard of 116 goals scored in a single season, she broke Sophia DelBondio's 2013 record of 264 goals in a career with 269, and she tied DelBondio’s 2012 school record for most steals in a single game with 13.

“Rachel was an offensive powerhouse,” head coach Sarah Tinloy said.

Aya Hassan, Vintage junior

Hassan stole the ball 32 times and maintained a 44% shooting average throughout the season, scoring 17 goals and assisted on another 12. “She was an extremely consistent utility player who her teammates always knew they could count on to do her job,” head coach Sarah Tinloy said.

Juliet Lawrence, Vintage senior

Voted to the All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team and as the Crushers’ Offensive Player of the Year, she scored 52 goals and maintained a 34% shooting average throughout the season. She assisted on 71 of her teammates’ goals and added her name to the school record book, breaking Madi Anderson's 2015 record of nine assists in a single game with 10 and tying 2022 graduate Ashley Andrews’ record of 11 field blocks in a season. “She was truly one of our playmakers, creating opportunities for her teammates,” head coach Sarah Tinloy said.

Amelia Ott, Napa senior

Head coach Ashiq Khan said Ott was a true utility player, accepting defensive assignments and initiating switches to keep the Grizzlies balanced. “Our focus was defense first, and Amelia put just enough pressure on the offensive side of the ball that the opposition had to fall back. She was then quick to get back on defense,” he said. “Amelia rounded out her season with one goal and eight steals, but her many contributions were not within a stat category.”

Shelby Page, Napa junior

The attacker put her speed to use on both offense and defense, scoring nine goals and grabbing seven steals. “Shelby pressured opponents with her fast breaks, often getting open early on the outside,” head coach Ashiq Khan said. “From those spots, she scored some tough-angle goals on quick shots. She also gave us a safety net by offering up her services as backup goalkeeper.”

Kira Tavakoli, Vintage senior

She scored four goals, assisted on 19 of her teammates’ goals, and had 41 steals. “Kira was an extremely strong defensive player. She was also willing to sacrifice her own glory for her teammate to gain a better opportunity,” head coach Sarah Tinloy said.