Anthony Stainer left the Vintage High School boys soccer program with unprecedented feats and unrealized dreams experienced only by those who push the envelope.

Download the Napa Valley Register's free news app Easily access the very latest local news that matters in an app built for you. Read, see, and hear exclusive commentary, stunning photography,…

As a junior, he led the Crushers in scoring and had the winning goal in the Division IV title game of the first-ever Northern California Regional playoffs for the sport. The Crushers also won their sixth straight league title, two in the Monticello Empire League and then four in the Vine Valley Athletic League.

A first section title since 2014 eluded them, however, as they fell in the semifinals. Stainer said he and the other seniors went into their final Vintage seasons wanting more than league and NorCal hardware.

“We’re always hungry,” he said. “We knew we had something to prove coming out our senior year. If anything, winning that (NorCal) title proved to us that we are capable of doing anything. Us being seniors and it being our last year, we wanted to return to the semis and redeem ourselves. Coming up short our junior year motivated us to work harder and strive for more.”

2022-23 Napa County Boys Soccer Superlatives Superlative winners and finalists on the 2022-23 Napa County Boys Soccer Team.

Stainer led the Crushers again offensively, piling up 15 goals and six assists. They won another VVAL title, going 9-0-3, and won their first three playoff games to reach their first-ever North Coast Section Division 1 title game. But victory eluded them in Danville, as Monte Vista pulled out a 1-0 win in overtime.

“It feels great to be a part of helping get Vintage back to a title game. But it stings a lot knowing we came up short,” Stainer said. “When you’ve worked so hard all season and your whole life to play for Vintage and get to that moment, and yet come up short, it hurts.”

The Crushers didn’t return to the NorCal finals, either. Having been moved all the way up to Division I, they lost 2-0 at No. 2 seed Clovis North in the first round. Clovis North would get handed its only loss of the season in the final by Davis, 1-0.

Vintage had plenty to be proud of during its 16-4-6 season and the Napa Valley Register knows it wouldn’t have happened without Stainer, naming him its Napa County Boys Soccer Player of the Year for the second year in a row.

Crushers co-coach Javier Covarrubias said and co-coach Alex Feliciano have known Stainer — who signed with Dominican University of California in San Rafael to continue his soccer career at the NCAA Division II level — since he was a young kid playing club soccer for Napa United.

“At one point or another both Alex and I had an opportunity to coach him at the youth level, and to be able to work with him once again at Vintage and see him grow not only as a player but as a young man has been really special,” Covarrubias said. “We’re really proud of the work he’s put in and what he’s accomplished. He was a leader on our JV squad and has been a leader on varsity these last two years. He always sets a positive example for others, and we know he will continue to do so as he continues his game and education at Dominican University. With an overall GPA of 4.11, Dominican is getting not only a strong and versatile soccer player, but also a fantastic student.”

Players don’t impress NCAA coaches by just being great students, and certain don’t earn opponents’ respect. They have to be fearless and physical on the pitch, and know a little bit about gamesmanship — attributes that set players like Stainer apart.

“Rough opponents and trash talk is always a part of the game, especially when you play for Vintage. It’s going to come in every game you play,” Stainer said. “The success in the previous year put an even bigger target on our back. Our coaches, Javi and Feliz, would always remind us that everyone we play wants a piece and to pick a fight with us. But we’d just have to stand our ground and play through all the circumstances.

“I try to avoid the refs. I try my hardest to play without letting the ref get into my head, especially from the start. Luckily, sometimes you’ll have a ref you’ve had before so you already know how they are when it comes to calls so that always helps.”

Those who followed the Crushers from the outside will remember all of those title games won or lost, but Stainer will remember only preparing and going into battle with those he grew up with in the game.

“Some of things that I will remember most from my senior season is simply getting to share the field for potentially the last time with some of my closest friends. I will also remember getting coached by two of my favorite coaches that I have ever had,” said the son of Ron and Eleanor Stainer. “But, of course, I will always remember getting to walk the field with my family and getting to see all of our family and friends in the stands supporting us day in and day out. I want to say thank you to my parents, family, friends, and coaches for supporting me in everything I do and helping me get to the next step in my life.”

The hunger for more success gnaws at Stainer as he trains on his own and with others for Dominican’s fall season. The Penguins host Stanislaus State and 2021 Napa High graduate Sammy Villanueva, a sophomore forward for the Warriors, at 3 p.m. Aug. 25.

“My friends and I try to train as much as we can,” Stainer said. “We’re trying to get a lot of touches on the ball to help us get as sharp as possible on the ball.”