Player of the Year Finalists

Israel Luevano Navarro, Napa senior

The team captain and Most Valuable Player led the Grizzlies with 13 goals and made the All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team. “He was a great leader,” head coach Rafael Ayala said. “He was always double-teamed, but he played in any position and was just the perfect player.”

Emmanuel Garcia, American Canyon senior

He was the Wolves’ only All-Vine Valley Athletic League honoree, making the First Team.

Sergio Hernandez, Vintage senior

He was named the Vine Valley Athletic League’s Offensive Player of the Year before signing with FC Odisea Academy of Spain in April.

“We are really proud of Sergio and what he's accomplished,” said co-coach Javier Covarrubias, speaking on behalf of co-coach Alex Feliciano. “He is also a player that Alex and I at one point had the opportunity to coach when he was younger with Napa United. Always an attacking threat and risk taker on the field, he's taking on the adventure and traveling overseas to take his game to the next level in Spain. A dangerous player that at any moment in the game can create some magic and make something happen.”

Cameron Powell, Justin-Siena senior

He scored six of the Braves’ 10 goals and made the All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team.

Eric Reis, Vintage senior

He was named the Vine Valley Athletic League’s Defensive Player of the Year before signing with Dominican University of California in San Rafael to continue his soccer career at the NCAA Division II level. Head coach Javier Covarrubias said Reis was one of the leaders of the program the last four years.

“He was an anchor in our defense but also a threat with his height offensivel,” the coach said. “In the classroom and on the field, he was always very composed and very committed. Eric is a player with a lot of heart who sets a great example for the younger players to follow. Dominican is getting a fantastic player and an even better young man.”

Offensive Player of the Year

William Ulloa, Calistoga junior

He was named Co-Most Valuable Player of the North Central League II with Sonoma Academy junior Julian Mahrer after leading the Wildcats to a 14-4-4 overall record — including a 3-1 win over International in the North Coast Section Division II fall playoffs — and an 8-2-2 mark in North Central League II action.

Finalists

Gino Hanna, St. Helena senior

He was one of the top offensive players for the Saints, who finished second in the North Central League I again and 7-7-3 overall in their first winter season.

Julian Martinez, St. Helena senior

He was one of the top offensive players for the Saints, who finished second in the North Central League I again and 7-7-3 overall in their first winter season.

Aaron Cruz, St. Helena senior

He was one of the top offensive players for the Saints, who finished second in the North Central League I again and 7-7-3 overall in their first winter season.

Rommel Gomez, Vintage senior

He made the All-Vine Valley Athletic League Second Team.

Diego Flores, Calistoga sophomore

He made the All-North Central League II First Team after helping lead the Wildcats to a 14-4-4 overall record — including a 3-1 win over International in the North Coast Section Division II fall playoffs — and an 8-2-2 mark in North Central League II action.

Defensive Player of the Year

Angel Olvera Vega, Napa junior

Head coach Rafael Ayala said the goalkeeper, who made the All-Vine Valley Athletic League Second Team, was the Grizzlies’ most improved player. “He was a force as a goalie had many shutouts or low-scoring games due to his defensive technique. He was a great wall to have.”

Finalists

Jose Leyva Castro, Napa junior

In his third varsity season, the midfielder made the All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team. “He is very surgical in his passes,” head coach Rafael Ayala said. “He has an incredible soccer IQ. He was our field general this season.”

Flavio Guzman, Vintage junior

He made the All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team for the Crushers, who won their seventh straight league title and reached their first section title game since 2014.

Noel Lopez, Vintage senior

He made the All-Vine Valley Athletic League Second Team for the Crushers, who won their seventh straight league title and reached their first section title game since 2014..

Josue Perez, Calistoga junior

He made the All-North Central League II First Team, helping the Wildcats post eight shutout victories with his play at center back.

Christian Ramirez, Calistoga senior

He made the All-North Central League II First Team after helping lead the Wildcats to a 14-4-4 overall record — including a 3-1 win over International in the North Coast Section Division II fall playoffs — and an 8-2-2 mark in North Central League II action.

Goalkeeper of the Year

Luis Vasquez, Vintage junior

Played every minute in goal. Kept 10 clean sheets and had a 0.81 goals against average. Smart and very composed. Not afraid to come out and make the saves. Also very good with his feet in our buildup whether it be short or long, he can always hit the pass.

Newcomer of the Year

Angel Saucedo, Vintage freshman

Center midfielder who started every game on Varsity. Did a lot of the dirty work in the middle defensively and offensively and was able to connect our lines. Was always the smallest guy on the field, yet was never afraid to get stuck in and make the tackles. A key piece to the future of our program.)

Finalists

Felipe Hernandez, Justin-Siena freshman

He made the All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team for the Braves after collecting the assists on seven of their 10 goals and adding a goal of his own.

Elias Montanez, Calistoga freshman

He helped the Wildcats post eight shutout victories with his play at right back as they went 8-2-2 in the North Central League II, won a playoff game, and finished 14-4-4 overall.

Diego Perez, Calistoga freshman

He received All-North Central League II Honorable Mention after helping the Wildcats post eight shutout victories with his play at center back. “Diego just really stepped up this season and is definitely my most improved player,” head coach Cristian Escobedo said.

Alan Robledo, Calistoga sophomore

He received All-North Central League II Honorable Mention for the Wildcats, who went 8-2-2 in the North Central League II, won a playoff game, and finished 14-4-4 overall.

Noel Sarabio, Calistoga sophomore

He made the All-North Central League II Second Team for the Wildcats, who went 8-2-2 in the North Central League II, won a playoff game, and finished 14-4-4 overall.