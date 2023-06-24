One hope the American Canyon High football program will have another quarterback like Kaleb Anderson, but it’s hard to imagine it will be anytime soon.

Like two-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, he wore No. 15 and had so much knowledge of the game that he could never be counted out. He was more of a dual threat than the Chiefs’ chucker, who has about 15 times more yards passing than rushing, but that’s the NFL.

John Montante had already stepped down after five seasons, the longest tenure by a football head coach at the 13-year-old school, to focus on teaching and his family when he attended a Feb. 16 ceremony where Anderson signed with NAIA football newcomer Simpson College of Redding. Trevor Hudson would be named as Montante’s successor soon after, beginning a new era for the program, but the play of Anderson seemed still fresh on Montante’s mind.

One wouldn’t be surprised if Montante makes the trek to Redding to watch Anderson play when Simpson, after a 2023 season of scrimmages, plays its first official season in 2024.

“He’s a good one. It was fun coaching him, especially this year,” Montante said after the ceremony. “You’ve got a kid who could process the information and have real football conversations with you on the sideline. You’d ask him what he sees and he’d say ‘I see X, Y and Z, so I think I want to go here.’ We were always on the same page.”

Montante, who coached community college offense lines at Gavilan and Chabot and was a co-offensive coordinator for the latter, trusted his 17-year-old quarterback to call some plays himself.

“There were times when I’d say ‘Pick it’ or give him a formation and have him pick right or left,” Montante said. “He dialed in the walk-in touchdown at Windsor.”

That 11-yard quarterback keeper had pulled No. 3 seed American Canyon to within 35-34 in the final minutes of its North Coast Section Division 3 playoff semifinal on the road against the No. 2 Jaguars.

“We called a timeout,” Montante recalled, “and I’m walking the guys through my thought process and Kaleb said ‘I hear you. I want to go into this personnel grouping or this formation and I’m going to walk in (for a touchdown).’ I said, ‘If you want it, take it, go,’ and he did it. That’s fun, and it’s good ball.”

An incomplete pass on the two-point conversion kept the Wolves from taking the lead, however, and the clock ran out on American Canyon’s 8-4 season.

But it was as fun a high school season as one could have without winning a section title. The Wolves finally won a Vine Valley Athletic League title under Montante after two third-place finishes and two runner-up finishes, going 5-1 and grabbing a piece of Vintage’s fifth straight VVAL crown.

For the season, Anderson rushed for a team-high 1,275 yards and 20 touchdowns, completed 85 of 157 passes (54%) for 1,092 yards and eight scores with just two interceptions, and even caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from running back Mason Harris on a trick play.

“He’s a clutch player. Whenever we needed big-time plays, he was there making them,” Montante added at the February ceremony. “A couple of weeks ago I was speaking at a football clinic and I’m showing them my coach’s film and he’s the focal point of one of the films. One coach said ‘As much as the offense looks good, No. 15 is a heck of a player.’ I told him ‘We do what we do because you build around the quarterback and you’re right, 15 is a heck of a player.’

“We knew what we had with him and we’re very, very proud of him and happy for him that he’s’ going on.”

Anderson hopes to put more weight on his 6-foot-1, 180-pound frame.

“His junior year he had a meniscus (knee) injury, but he came back strong,” Montante added. “He’s strong as a horse, an intelligent processor, and a good athlete. You look at him and you think ‘Really? This kid can do all that?’ He can.

“He’s always the fastest guy on the field, by a step at least, and he can make all the throws. People say he doesn’t have a strong arm, but he’s got all the clubs in the bag. He can do it. He was a thousand-thousand kid this year with nearly 30 touchdowns, and that’s not by accident.”

Anderson said after his signing ceremony that he wants to major in fire science and be a firefighter. It’s a profession that fits his humble, team-first personality. But first he wants to take his game to another level.

“Every Saturday and Sunday, I’m watching college football and the NFL,” he said. “You’re always learning, no matter how much you’ve played or how much you’ve been on the field. You’re always going to learn something new.

“I’m definitely a student of the game still, and I’m not anywhere near where my full potential is. I’m a leader by example, not one of those that talks much. But when I do talk, everyone listens.”

His father, Ian, coached him and his brothers, Ezekiel and Isaac, through their American Canyon Youth Football days. Ezekiel will be a junior running back at NAIA power Benedictine College in Atchinson, Kansas and Isaac will be a freshman at American Canyon this fall. Their dad played NAIA football at St. Ambrose in Davenport, Iowa.

Zeke has also had a good head for the game.

“Zeke wants to be a coach, which is why he wants to stay at Benedictine and be a graduate assistant there,” Ian said. “You don’t get paid, but they’ll pay for your school, so you can take care of your masters. I think he wants to coach a small college program. A couple of the guys I played with at St. Ambrose are head coaches now.”

As for Kaleb, he’s probably not loud enough to be a coach, but he’s every bit as intense.

“In high school football, he wasn’t really a vocal guy, rah-rah guy, but when you heard him give the play call in the huddle, you knew he was taking it seriously,” Ian said. “You knew you had to get out there and block for him, catch balls for him and just execute. He’s a quiet leader. I think he leads more by example and lets his play do the talking.”

