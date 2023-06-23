Jazmine Fontilla’s love of basketball was tested during her junior season at American Canyon High School.

Coming off a stellar sophomore season in which she led the Wolves to a first-place finish in the Vine Valley Athletic League with 14.1 points per game and was named 2020-21 Napa County Girls Basketball Player of the Year, she wasn’t sitting on her laurels.

It had been only a 12-game season in 2021 for American Canyon with only 10 league games, as rematches of their first two games — an overtime win against Vintage and a loss to Justin-Siena — were canceled due to COVID outbreaks. The entire school year of sports were squeezed into 10 weeks, with basketball being played at the same time as other team sports such as volleyball and softball, making it nearly impossible for any one team to be at full strength, and so league pennants were not awarded.

Travel to nonleague opponents more than one county away was discouraged in order to curb the spread of the virus. So the Wolves didn’t get a preseason, only midseason nonleague games at Northgate and Vallejo High, and the postseason was canceled.

Fontilla had averaged 11.1 points as a freshman starter on the varsity in 2019-20, when the Wolves finished just 2-8 in the VVAL and didn’t make the playoffs. Now that she was the county’s reigning top player, she wanted to play a full season again and get her first taste of the postseason.

In 2021-22, she was leading the Wolves with 18.4 points, 5.6 assists and 3.8 steals when they were routing Vacaville during their three-day Winter Wolf Classic on Dec. 3, 2021. But the eventual 31-point win proved costly when Fontilla landed wrong while shooting a layup and sustained a fractured patella in her right knee.

“It was pretty much a blowout win for us which made it even more unfortunate to get hurt,” she recalled. “I immediately went to the bench after landing wrong, although I did end up with 25 points. I had no clue that my injury was as bad as it was. I honestly thought I would be able to play a few days or weeks after it happened. Little did I know it would be over a year until I was able to get back to doing the one thing I love the most.”

Though her season was over after just eight games, Fontilla attended every game — sitting next to head coach Angela Davis — and practice after that except when she was required to rest or rehabilitate her knee.

“Once I found out that my junior year season was over, I knew that the most I could do was support the team on the sidelines, whether that was motivating my teammates or telling Coach Davis what I saw on the court and any suggestions I had,” she said. “I never considered quitting basketball. If anything, it made me hungrier than ever.

“It was hard watching my team play without me, which motivated me to focus 100% on my rehab so I could get back out there to play with them. Being on the sidelines helped me realize I should never take the time I have on the court for granted, because it can be taken away from me in seconds.”

Then-seniors Trinity Billingsley and Destiny Evans carried the Wolves and were named County Co-Players of the Year after American Canyon narrowly finished second to Casa Grande in the VVAL and lost its playoff opener at St. Patrick-St. Vincent.

In her own senior season, Fontilla led the Wolves with 12.1 points and 4.4 assists and made the All-VVAL First Team as they tied Sonoma Valley and Casa Grande for the championship and fell to Archie Williams in their playoff opener.

For leading her team to the highest VVAL finish of any Napa County team, all with a heavily taped-up right leg, Fontilla is back on top as the 2022-23 Napa County Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

It wasn’t quite the comeback season she’d hoped for, but she’ll take it — especially after UC Merced offered her a spot on its NCAA Division II squad and she signed with the Bobcats.

“It felt better than ever to be back playing with my team and playing in general,” she said. “We did end the season as co-league champions, although of course I wanted to be first overall with my team. It’s still a huge accomplishment to come back from a serious injury, and still be able to contribute to my team’s success.”

It took several games for Fontilla to feel like her old self again.

“The first few games were tough because I would always have a mental battle with myself before every game,” she said. “The fear of getting hurt again took a toll on how I played, and I would be very hesitant to drive into defenders during practice and games. I knew I was not how I was before, but it motivated me to keep working.

“Coach Davis helped me with my comeback, mostly with the mental part. She would consistently check on me and ask if she needed to do anything for me, which I would always appreciate.”

She thanks her parents, Edwin and Maribel Fontilla, and UC Merced head coach Kellie Bernard, who took the Bobcats’ helm last year and guided them to an 11-9 California Pacific Conference record. She also thanks UC Merced assistant coach Matt Lowry, a Vanden graduate who was the Will C. Wood girls’ head coach in 2021-22 before serving as an assistant coach and recruiting director at Holy Names University last year.

“I would like to thank my parents, Coach Kellie and Coach Matt for seeing potential in me to play at the collegiate level,” she said, “and my siblings, Alissia, Ian, Ashley and Daniel, my boyfriend, and all of my friends and family for supporting me and being there for me at the toughest times.”

