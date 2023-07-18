Player of the Year Finalists

Eva Bowen, St. Helena senior

The center midfielder had a part in many of the Saints’ 52 goals this season as they finished with nine wins, five in the North Central League I.

Isabella Fernandez, Justin-Siena freshman

She scored or had the assist on many of the Braves’ 46 goals as they notched 11 wins, including five in the Vine Valley Athletic League en route to a fourth-place finish. She made the All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team and went on to play her second season for the 23-and-under Napa Valley 1839 FC club team.

Olivia Janerico, Justin-Siena senior

She scored or had the assist on many of the Braves’ 46 goals as they notched 11 wins, including five in the Vine Valley Athletic League en route to a fourth-place finish. She made the All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team.

Leila Newberry, Vintage junior

She was named the Vine Valley Athletic League’s Offensive Player of the Year after leading the Crushers with nine assists and adding nine goals last winter as they finished second in the VVAL after placing no better than fourth the previous nine seasons. She went on to play this summer for the 23-and-under Napa Valley 1839 FC club team of the United Premier Soccer League. As a sophomore, she made the All-VVAL Second Team after helping the Crushers win eight games and finish fourth in the VVAL at 4-5-3.

Ellie Vasquez-Zimerman, Vintage junior

She made the All-Vine Valley Athletic League Second Team after finishing third in the Crushers’ stats with 19 points. She had seven assists and six goals for the VVAL runners-up. She went on to play this summer for 23-and-under Napa Valley 1839 FC of the United Premier Soccer League.

Offensive Player of the Year

Thais Thomson-Rangel, Justin Siena junior

The attacker-midfielder continued to be a play maker for the Braves after making the All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team as a sophomore.

Finalists

Lela Hamilton, Justin-Siena junior

The attacker-midfielder continued to be a play maker for the Braves, helping them finish fourth in the Vine Valley Athletic League.

Mia Hernandez, St. Helena junior

She was one of the top scorers for the Saints, who finished second in league play in their first-ever winter season and picked up one of their eight overall wins in the North Coast Section playoffs.

Aminah Hilliard, American Canyon senior

She made the All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team for the Wolves, who had a 5-2 preseason that included a 5-2 win at St. Helena.

Aubrey Moura, St. Helena junior

The defender helped the Saints finish second in league play again, this time during their first-ever winter season, and pick up one of their eight overall wins in the North Coast Section playoffs.

Ella Turjanis, Napa senior

The 2019-20 All-County Newcomer of the Year finalist and 2020-21 Offensive Player of the Year continued to be a play maker for the Grizzlies. She went on to play this summer for 23-and-under Napa Valley 1839 FC of the United Premier Soccer League.

Defensive Player of the Year

Kiersten Hansen, Napa senior

She made the All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team for the Grizzlies, who scored just seven league goals and were very dependent on her dominant defense at center back.

Finalists

Ella Brandon, Napa sophomore

The defensive midfielder helped the Grizzlies stay in games as they picked up all three of their wins via shutout.

Xitali Lopez, Calistoga sophomore

She made the All-North Central League II Second Team.

Payten Mills, Vintage junior

The defender made the All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team as the Crushers tallied 11 overall wins and nine in the VVAL, finished second in league play after placing no better than fourth the previous nine seasons. She went on to play this summer for 23-and-under Napa Valley 1839 FC of the United Premier Soccer League.

Alexa Navarrete, Calistoga sophomore

She made the All-North Central League II First Team.

Mabel Wilms, St. Helena senior

The midfielder helped the Saints second in league play again, this time during their first-ever winter season, and pick up one of their eight overall wins in the North Coast Section playoffs.

Goalkeeper of the Year

Ariel Nunez, Napa senior

She and the Grizzlies posted five shutouts, including a scoreless one against third-place Petaluma in the Vine Valley Athletic League.

Newcomer of the Year

Alice Baxter, St. Helena freshman

The middle wing helped the Saints second in league play again, this time during their first-ever winter season, and pick up one of their eight overall wins in the North Coast Section playoffs.

Finalists

Maia Goss, Vintage freshman

She tallied three assists for the Crushers, who finished second in league play after placing no better than fourth the previous nine seasons.

Riley Mills, Vintage freshmen

She had two goals and two assists for the Crushers, helping them tally 11 overall wins and nine in the VVAL, finished second in league play after placing no better than fourth the previous nine seasons.

Claire Paravicini Mulligan, Vintage freshman

She made the All-Vine Valley Athletic League Second Team after tallying three assists for the Crushers, who finished second in league play after placing no better than fourth the previous nine seasons.

Ella Pedersen, Justin-Siena freshman

She made the All-Vine Valley Athletic League Second Team after helping the Braves finish fourth in the Vine Valley Athletic League.

Olivia Umutyan, Justin-Siena freshman

She was one of the play makers who helped the Braves finish fourth in the Vine Valley Athletic League.