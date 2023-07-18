Sofia Reiswig was already a rising soccer star for Vintage High School coming into her 2022-23 season, when she led the Crushers to their best league finish in nine years.

The junior amassed a team-high 25 goals along with four assists for a team-best 54 points as Vintage finished 11-9-2 overall and second in the Vine Valley Athletic League at 9-2-1.

Because of her monstrous goal total and her team’s dominance of all but league champion Casa Grande, Reiswig has been named the Napa Valley Register’s 2022-23 Napa County Girls Soccer Player of the Year.

Crushers head coach Miguel Ramirez remarked once that Reiswig scores so much because she’s in the right place at the right time and relies on good passes from her teammates. It doesn’t happen by accident on the soccer field. It takes a lot of soccer IQ and visualizing where the ball is going to go.

“I definitely give a lot of credit to my teammates for assisting me in my goals. I would not be where I am as a player and have the success I do, without them,” Reiswig said. “Working as a team is a huge part in winning games and creating opportunities, and scoring goals comes from the work of everyone on the field.

“Personally, I did work really hard during the season in practices and games to reach my goals and have success. But this, again, would not have come as easily without the support and encouragement from my team.”

She scored twice in each win over crosstown rival Napa High, 2-0 and 4-1, the biggest Big Games of her career. She hadn’t had much of a statistical impact on the Big Games as a sophomore. But as a freshman starting on the varsity, she contributed an assist in a 3-3 Big Game tie and the goal in a 2-1 loss. The Crushers went 0-4-2 that spring 2021 season, which because of the COVID-19 pandemic was postponed three months, had no playoffs, and was limited to league games and nonleague games against teams from adjacent counties.

“It was a little weird, seeing as we had COVID, but still fun nonetheless,” she recalled. “It was pretty challenging for us, but being a freshman, it was a good experience and a lot of fun to make friends with all the older girls.”

The next year, she had 18 goals and 3 assists but none in either Big Game, the first of which Vintage lost 2-1 and the second of which was a 2-2 tie that was later ruled a Napa win by forfeit because of a league rule regarding player eligibility.

Vintage hasn’t won a section playoff game since May 2013, losing in the first rounds of three postseason trips, in 2014, 2020 and 2023. That could change this winter, when Vintage returns Reiswig and four other returning standouts who played United Premier Soccer League under-23 soccer for Napa Valley 1839 FC this summer.

“I feel that all of the returning players on the team get along really well,” said Reiswig, who co-captained last year’s Crushers with Leila Newberry and Payten Mills and joined them and Vintage teammates Ellieana Vazquez-Zimerman and Maia Goss on the 1839 FC squad.

“Everyone on the team has the same desire and ambition to win games and that pushes us to an overall motive to perform well in the season. I am really excited to see what our team will have to offer next season, in my senior year. I think that if we continue our work from last season, we can reach our goals and hopefully win the league.”

Sometimes, as former President Richard Nixon said, the finest steel has to go through the hottest fire. For the Crushers, that inferno was a brutal preseason. They went 2-6-1 against nine teams that ended up with 93 wins combined, getting outscored 34-11.

Reiswig and her teammates had to keep their eyes on the prize, not worry about the losses piling up. Playing with survival on their minds would pay off when games got a little easier in league play.

“At first, looking at our preseason matches, my team and I were definitely nervous to see such tough opponents that we would be competing against,” Reiswig said. “We really had to understand that keeping up at this high of a level would be a challenge. With that being said, my teammates and I knew that these games would prepare us and make us stronger players for our actual league games. Playing against teams and individual players of that high caliber pushed us all to be faster, stronger and smarter in the way we play.

“Though it was hard to keep a positive attitude after losing so many games, as a captain of the team along with my two other captains, Payten Mills and Leila Newberry, we really worked hard to motivate our teammates to push through these tough games. We had to get everyone, even ourselves at times, to see that in the long run, our preseason would make us better for the league games. Overall it helped the team as a whole to work better together and have the ability to lift each other up, win or lose.”

Vintage hadn’t won more than four league games in any of the previous eight seasons. But after winning its first four of this season, it tied Casa Grande 0-0 and completed a season sweep of Justin-Siena with a 3-1 win. As the league wins piled up, the Crushers were more focused on beating Casa Grande for the league title. They would lose 2-1, before beating Petaluma 2-1 and losing 4-1 at Berkeley in the playoffs.

“After seeing so much success with our league wins, it was definitely exciting,” Reiswig said. “We on the team were very proud to be representing Vintage girls soccer in a positive way. We knew that these league wins had not come for a long time and we had worked very hard to get to where we were.

“I think that the hard work speaks for itself, in knowing those wins were earned. It was very easy to stay humble especially knowing any outcome can happen in these games. It made myself and my team continue to work hard the entire season, in hopes of continuing to win games.”

Reiswig began playing soccer at age 5. Her mother, Karina Reiswig, was named Karina Flores when she played club soccer for many years in the Vallejo area. She attended North Hills Christian School in Vallejo and graduated from Sacramento State. Neither school offered soccer, so she stopped playing, but the game has deep roots in her family.

“My mom’s side of the family has been playing soccer and coaching for a long time,” Reiswig said.

Her father, Sean Reiswig, is an alumnus of Napa High School and Sonoma State University.

“My dad never played organized soccer on a club team but has always played with his friends growing up,” Sofia explained. “He started coaching my older brother, Shea, when he was 6 years old and continued coaching and helping until he was 18. My dad started helping coach me when I was 7 years old and has been involved ever since.

“I would like to thank my family, specifically my dad for always supporting me and constantly pushing me to be the best athlete and soccer player I can be. I have learned a lot from him through my whole soccer career and he continues to help and teach me every day.”

Sean has been coaching for over 20 years and is about as well-known in the Napa Valley soccer community as his daughter.

“I have always enjoyed coaching and try to make the sport fun for the players but at the same time be competitive,” he explained. “Throughout the years of coaching, I have had the pleasure of being involved with a lot of players who are great on and off the field. Some of these players I have had the pleasure of coaching for a long time and consider them my own kids.

“Coaching my daughter has been a great experience for me. I get to watch her doing something she loves every day and I am always impressed by her dedication to becoming a better player. She works very hard off and on the field and I could not be more proud of her. Whether she continues her soccer career in college and beyond, or goes on to something else, I have no doubt she will do great things.”

Sofia Reiswig has played club soccer for only one organization, Napa United, currently for the 1839 Academy 05 Girls.

“Throughout my career here, there have been many different girls on the team who come and go, so there hasn’t really been one solid team that I played for until a few years ago,” Reiswig said. “This team, coached by Mark Corbett, has had great success, such as winning league titles, making it to finals in showcase tournaments, and even getting into NPL qualifiers, which is something the girls program has been working towards for a very long time.

“Along with my club team, I also participated in the first 1839 WPSL team in the 2022 season and I currently play with them in their 2023 season, also including the UPSL team which is the under 23 age group to the semi pro team. On the UPSL team, we currently stand at 2nd place in the league, which is a big achievement, as it is this team’s first season playing together. Many of my club teammates also play for this team with me, which helps with the overall chemistry.”

She’s played with some of her current high school and club teammates nearly her whole career.

“Ever since I was little, I have always played soccer with Leila and Ellie. Growing up playing together we have all become very good friends and teammates and continue to do so now,” she said. “Unfortunately, Ellie does not play for the same club team as me anymore, but I get to play with her on 1839 FC.”

“When it comes to Leila, we have been playing together for as long as I can remember. She has become one of my closest friends, on and off the field. I really feel that this friendship and chemistry with both Ellie and Leila has a big impact on the way we reflect on the field. We really work well together and we know each other's skills and strengths which helps us work together to win games.”

Reiswig also enjoys golf, playing it for Vintage in the fall of her freshman year before her winter soccer season.

“In my senior year, I plan on playing golf, soccer and potentially a third sport, but I am still undecided,” she said. “The Vintage girls lacrosse team has always been something I am interested in, so I may look into that.”

