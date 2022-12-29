2022 Napa County Baseball Player of the Year: Andrews leads Braves to playoffs, retains award

Being named Napa County Baseball Co-Player of the Year as a junior didn’t make Nick Andrews feel he’d done all he could for Justin-Siena.

After all, the Braves didn’t make the North Coast Section playoffs, nor — for the fifth straight season, not including a COVID-shortened 4-2 campaign in 2020 — did they have a winning record.

“Going into senior year, being named county player of the year helped boost my confidence more in myself and in my team knowing we had many returning players who could’ve won it themselves,” he said. “In our heads, it was our year to make it back to the playoffs after several losing seasons. Justin-Siena had been the underdog in our league and we had the chance to show everyone they could not count us out.”

Andrews, who shared the Napa Valley Register’s top baseball honor with then-senior Davide Migotto of Vintage in 2021, earned it outright in 2022 after being named the Vine Valley Athletic League’s Co-Most Valuable Player with Petaluma High junior Aaron Davainis.

Andrews and the Braves finished 20-7 overall and 7-5 in the VVAL, tying Casa Grande for second place behind Davainis and the Trojans (21-10, 11-1 VVAL). Justin-Siena was the only VVAL opponent to defeat Petaluma, 7-4 during the regular season on five-hitter by senior David Elias, and in the VVAL Tournament championship game, 5-2 on a near-complete game by Andrews. He had given up just four hits when he was pulled with two out in the seventh after giving up the second run. Junior Dalen Tinsley gave up a hit and walk to the rallying Trojans before earning the save.

Under sixth-year head coach Jeremy Tayson, the Braves qualified for the NCS playoffs for the first time in their four years as members of the VVAL. Seeded No. 2 in the Division 4 bracket, they received a first-round bye before blanking Healdsburg 7-0 behind starter Andrews’ six innings of three-hit ball. Tinsley again relieved him, pitching the seventh.

“Being able to make it to the playoffs for the first time in my high school career with my teammates was exciting, intense and had us always on edge,” Andrews said. “In the game against Healdsburg, I remember my defense behind me was playing a great game, was a brick wall, and was key to our victory.”

In a 5-1 semifinal loss to Saint Mary’s, Elias pitched the first two innings and allowed four runs on five hits. Andrews took over from there and yielded just two hits in five innings, giving up a run in the third. But Justin-Siena managed only a run in the sixth off Panthers senior EJ McGrew, who gave up just three hits before being relieved in the seventh.

“In the semifinal against Saint Mary’s, I felt we battled until the last out but nothing was falling our way in the game. We also had two of our key players out with injury and sickness,” Andrews recalled. “But they had a dominant pitcher on their team. He pitched a great game and we just couldn’t string enough hits together in the end for a comeback.”

Saint Mary’s went on to blank St. Joseph Notre Dame of Alameda, 1-0, in the section title game.

“After Saint Mary’s beat St. Joe’s for the title, to us it still didn’t feel good that fresh off of a loss, but I was happy for them,” Andrews said. “They were a great team and they deserved that victory. They played their hearts out and earned it.”

The Panthers beat St. Francis of Watsonville in the Northern California Division IV playoff quarterfinals, 4-3, before falling 8-2 to eventual NorCal champion Bradshaw Christian of Sacramento to finish 19-10-1 overall.

Andrews finished with the Braves’ third-highest batting average, .439, while leading them with a VVAL-leading 34 runs scored and 11 stolen bases and co-leading them with 36 hits. He ripped one of their six home runs, had nine doubles and two triples, and drove in 13 runs.

As a pitcher, Andrews led Justin-Siena with 68 2/3 innings, 85 strikeouts, an 8-2 record and a 1.43 ERA. He gave up only 13 free passes, on seven walks and six hit batsmen.

“The one thing I miss the most about Justin baseball is the brotherhood we had and the competitiveness of all the guys at practice and in games that always pushed each of us to be better every day,” he said.

Andrews also played four years of football for Justin-Siena, the last two on the varsity, as a linebacker who terrorized many a quarterback.

His senior season ended with a 28-26 loss in the NCS Division 6 championship game to Salesian in Richmond.

But Andrews got some payback when the baseball team hosted Salesian 3½ months later in what he called the most memorable game of his senior season.

“After our football season, that was the only game on my mind after a heartbreaking loss in the championship game,” he recalled. “I pitched the whole game, allowing no hits and just one walk for the first no-hitter I’ve thrown.”

Unfortunately, Andrews said, he “wasn’t recruited very much at all” despite leading the county for two seasons. He is now in Texas playing for Dallas College’s Richland Campus, a huge community college with 20,000 students.

“My goal for ball from here is to be able to get a chance to play at a D-I college and earn my spot on a team,” he said. “The past four years at Justin-Siena have been a blast. I feel like I’ve grown so much from freshman year until now, thanks to all my teammates and coaches always guiding and helping me.”