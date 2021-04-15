A year-by-year look at the Napa-Vintage Big Game football

1999 — Vintage 18, Napa 14

These two teams were at the bottom of the MEL standings but waged a battle for the ages. Justin Nunley connected with Grant Jacka in the right corner of the end zone for a 9-yard scoring pass with 1:11 left in the game. Darrick Graeber halted Napa’s last-gasp comeback attempt with a diving interception. The go-ahead touchdown was set up by Darriush Garber’s fumble recovery near midfield. Nunley threw for a Big Game-record 216 yards while Napa failed to capitalize on scoring chances earlier in the game. Phil Jeffery led the Indians with 107 yards rushing.

1998 — Vintage 16, Napa 16

Anything can and will happen. The Crushers evened the score with 1:13 left in the game when Jared Kimball connected with Cory Wagner for a 13-yard touchdown pass and was an extra point away from a one-point lead. Napa’s Ramon Ochoa, however, blocked the attempt to preserve the tie. The defensive units were the biggest bright spot as both teams were held to under 200 yards of total offense.

1997 — Vintage 32, Napa 0